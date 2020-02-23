Heresies of our time: that children should be taught to read music

As Trotsky never said about war, and only maybe said about the dialectic, “You may not be interested in politics, but politics is interested in you.”
Richard Morrison is the music critic of the Times and writes for BBC Music magazine. A man at the heart of the arts establishment, one might reasonably think. But he had an unsettling experience not long ago:
Do I talk rubbish? The thought crosses my mind frequently, but with particular force as I chaired a discussion at the annual conference of the people who run Britain’s orchestras. The talk turned to education and I expressed my fervent belief that teaching children to read music is the key that opens up everything.
First jolt: the music director of Arts Council England (ACE), no less, vehemently disagreed with me. Musical literacy doesn’t matter much, she declared. Second jolt: in the ensuing discussion not a single person spoke in my favour. More than 100 people were in the room, all engaged in running orchestras that depend on instrumentalists who can sight-read to an incredible level, and not one agreed that teaching children to read music was a good idea.
After the event I had coffee with someone in the audience. “Of course nobody sided with you,” she claimed. “Everyone here depends on ACE subsidy. Nobody will contradict publicly what the ACE music director says.”
This was not a singular event. As Mr Morrison writes in his Times article, “The arts world is tolerant, as long as you’re left wing and anti-Brexit”,
I wouldn’t recount this small personal trauma except that it suddenly seems so relevant. Today the excellent website ArtsProfessional published Freedom of Expression, a report based on a large survey it conducted last autumn into censorship and self-censorship in the cultural sector. By promising anonymity to participants, it has lifted the lid on a shocking state of affairs.
Here’s a sector that prides itself on tolerance and free speaking. In reality it seems that the opposite is true. Nearly 80 per cent of participants agreed that “workers in the arts who share controversial opinions risk being professionally ostracised”. You can speak freely within your arts organisation, it seems, only if you conform to a narrow set of political and social views.
Take Brexit. I knew that most arts people were fervently against it, but I didn’t realise how much pressure was put on pro-Brexiteers working in the arts to, basically, shut up. One participant claimed that “in our organisation those who voted to leave the EU have been ostracised”. Another noted that “17.4 million voted for Brexit”, but that “most of the opinions of these people, on many subjects, would lose them employment in the publicly funded arts sector”.
The “ArtsProfessional” survey he mentions was introduced here and the findings can be read here (subscription required).
I did wonder why teaching children to read music has come to be regarded as a bad thing. I suspect it is part of the same phenomenon that has caused the Oxford Classics faculty to propose dropping Homer and Virgil from the first part of an Oxford Classics degree.
The Oxford Student newspaper reports that it
…has been notified about a proposal by the Classics faculty to remove the study of Homer’s Iliad and Virgil’s Aeneid from the Mods syllabus, a decision which has surprised many across the faculty.
This proposal forms part of a series of reforms aimed to modernise the first stage of the Classics degree, known as Moderations (Mods), which take place during Hilary term of second year for all students taking Classics courses across the university.
The Mods course, which is assessed by a set of ten exams at the end of Hilary, has been increasingly criticised in recent years, due to the attainment gaps found between male and female candidates, as well as between candidates who have studied Latin and/or Greek to A-Level (Course I) and those who have not (Course II).
The removal of Virgil and Homer papers, which take up two out of the ten Mods papers, have been marketed as a move that will reduce the attainment gaps and thus improve access to the subject.
Educational “attainment gaps” between the official oppressors and the officially oppressed are to be avoided at all costs, except that of providing teaching of a high and even standard to all. What are they afraid of? When the Victorians saw an attainment gap between the upper and the labouring classes they did things like build a University for working people, funded by contributions from the meagre paypackets of quarrymen and farmers. When the early feminists saw an attainment gap between men and women they attained to such effect that the gender gap in the universities is now the other way round. They closed educational gaps by pushing upwards. We don’t even have the honesty to openly push downwards.
Skill in music and skill in mathematics have a lot in common. Music also has a lot in common with punctuality – one must keep time (and it is also desirable performers arrive on time for the start of the opera, symphony, whatever). So from one PoV, in a world where mathematics and punctuality have both been denounced as racist, one can hardly be surprised that music is getting the treatment.
However, music is one of the areas where ability has been granted to blacks from long ago by many, including people who were very undisposed to flatter them. In the US civil war, the confederate army had just one exemption from the very start to its rule that only whites could enlist. Every regiment had its band who played to set time for marching, whose drums and trumpets were used to signal in battle, etc. Confederate law from the beginning of the rebellion said that blacks could enlist in the band on the same terms as whites and receive the same pay (a black slave needed his owner’s permission to enlist but otherwise was the same as a free black or white bandsman). This was merely a very extreme (and so demonstrative) indication of musical ability noticed long long before the days of modern sensibilities – indeed noticed despite prejudice.
So I wonder why the arts council is attempting to downgrade teaching in an area that, along with its many many other virtues, has a very longstanding record of being an avenue of advancement and recognised comparable achievement for a minority group?
Music is a demanding, and unyielding master. Failure to meet its requirements is evident instantly, and it demands skill, practice and, if not perfection, rapid feedback and adaptation to avoid making a mess of things. Maths too is demanding, ultimately, it requires proof, and accepts no contradictions.
Is it any wonder that Lefties hate music? Some people play it for fun, not for monetary reward, and they strive for hours each week for years, in a labour no Marxist can explain, or even face up, demolishing the Labour Theory of Value, and which therefore they cannot tolerate. Music also shows inherent differences in individuals, some have talent, others none or little.
Watch this video of some young musicians, and see how it develops (caution: contains a banjo). Mind you, it is said that the best way to slow down a banjo player is to put some sheet music in front of him.
Will the (East German-sounding) Secretary of State for Culture, Medial and Sport (or whatever) have the courage to stop Arts funding? Not until Nigel is PM.
” due to the attainment gaps found between male and female candidates ”
The attainment gaps would have been in favour of the male candidates, else it would have been lauded to the rafters as an exemplar of Girrrrrl power.
“Skill in music and skill in mathematics have a lot in common.”
They have a common history.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quadrivium
But Morrison isn’t the only one to have noticed how bad it is.
I suspect the reasons are similar to people’s difficulties with maths. The notation appears impenetrable to outsiders, the ideas abstract and unfamiliar, and adults routinely assume that anything they don’t understand themselves is too hard for kids to learn. It used to annoy me – I regarded music lessons at school as a huge waste of time. You just sat around in unsupervised groups trying to come up with a tune by trial and error, no teaching of theory or technique, and most kids just messed around. I was aware even then that they weren’t really teaching anything – I think I assumed at the time that it was because it couldn’t be taught, and that you just had to have an inborn talent or artistic instinct for it. I think I got quite angry when I discovered how much interesting maths is involved in it, and how long I’d missed out.
It’s what maths would be if maths was optional. People take a sort of inverted pride in not understanding maths – there’s this belief that it’s too hard for normal people to understand. They constantly talk about how much they hated the lessons. I think it’s that same fear of abstraction.
Things which shouldn’t exist:
To add to Mr Ed’s point, the reason today’s Maoists want to destroy such things is because it is easier in their view to level down than level up.
If you take the state’s money, you follow the state’s rules. Back in the 1960s, many American city orchestras didn’t allow black musicians because those were the state’s rules. The state’s rules now (on both sides of the Atlantic) are probably that they now have to have quotas of black and female composers, regardless of quality, so they follow them if they want the money. In an earlier time, they’d have written pieces of music about Jesus, because that’s what the state demanded.
It’s the same with universities. They were once great organisations because they were private. The decline in university quality, on both sides of the Atlantic, has come from state funding.
It’s not a war worth fighting, to be honest. We’ve got the alternatives in the independent sector that are better and at a lower price. What’s the last great composition from an orchestra (outside soundtracks)? What opera rivals Verdi in recent years? If Richard Morrison is concerned about the teaching of The Iliad, don’t complain about the state, point people at where they can learn about it online, or maybe crowdfund someone creating a quality course about the classics on YouTube. Universities are a pre-Gutenberg solution to the problem of knowledge distribution.