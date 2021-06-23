|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Brexitalgia
Posted to Samizdata by me on 23rd June 2016: “Well, I dunno”. The link to an image of the Daily Mirror‘s cover for that day showing a deep dark well with the slogan “Don’t take a leap into the dark – vote REMAIN today” seems to have died, but it can be seen in this collection of front pages from that day compiled by the Atlantic. I was not despairing but definitely a little pessimistic, as were many of the commenters.
But in the wee small hours of June 24th things began to look different: “Well, well, well”.
And in the bright fullness of day: “Now is the winter of our discontent, or perhaps just two very English words”.
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
I was a leaver to begin with. I did look at the arguments for remain, because I always try to make informed decisions but I found them unconvincing. One thing that really hardened my decision was the government leaflets, that were supposed to be informing me about the referendum, were prosletising to me that I should vote remain. I do wonder how many of the undecided voters were persuaded to vote leave because of said prosletising. It certainly pissed me off, I thought that it was completely out of order.
That would be me. I was a reluctant remainer right up until the last week. The more insane and hysterical the rhetoric got, the more I started to wonder. And then a leaflet came through my door promising asteroid strikes and tsunamis if I didn’t vote remain. And I realised I’d paid for this fucking leaflet with my taxes.
Fuck. You.
I voted leave. And I’m really glad I did.
Following Stonyground and Beedle, I’m fairly confident that Remain shot itself in the foot with its ridiculous doom-mongering. As well as the irritation-at-being-taken-for-an-idiot factor, I think there’s also the factor that played big in the 1975 referendum. In 1975, the “No” side were successfully painted as, and in some cases were, lunatics. But in 2016, for some strange reason, the “Remain” side decided to paint itself as a bunch of lunatics. I feel confident that there’s a sizeable chunk of the electorate that opposes government by lunatics, and you don’t want to alienate that chunk.
Natalie’s “Well, well, well” link leads to another link to Chris Hanretty who had a site doing some sums predicting the result. When it’s all over and he’s sadly (as a Remainer) signing off, he comments :
In particular, I’m disappointed that the referendum has been won by a campaign both mendacious and nasty.
I smiled – not schadenfreudistically – but simply because…well, motes and beams and all that.
I wonder how many Europeans are glad that the UK is out, and how many are sad? Not the EU state, but the people? Germany can now get that EU army that it keeps asking for, and maybe Frankfurt will become the finance center of Europe. However, some parts of France also wish to leave the EU, and not all of Italy or Greece likes the EU either. None have yet left, but will they?
Stonyground “..pissed me off..”
I remember the “Fact Sheets” in 1975. They decided me to vote ‘No’.
And yet no one mentioned the strongest argument to remain, if we leave the EU will try to destroy us.
That’s a sunk cost, Roué old son. That was also the plan for if we Remained.
Well Roué, we’ll just have to make it 3-Nil then.
RLJ – The concept of ‘ever closer union’ is expressly designed to eradicate the great historic nation states of Europe and replace them with an undemocratic monster. And it’s succeeding.
For Britain? No. Fucking. Way.
Anybody who likes Remain simply doesn’t respect the concept of democracy.
I’ve been a supported of leaving the EU since the early 1990’s, probably going back as far as St. Margaret of Thatcher’s trip to Bruges although I was never a Tory and never a fan of Nigel Farrage or UKIP either.
I was a part of Dominic Cumming’s “Vote Leave” organisation to try and convert my locals here in Perth,Scotland into Leavers. Not very successfully, admittedly, since the Remain side thrashed us here 60/40, but it was better than the 80/20 we were expecting and every “Leave” vote counted.
5 years on I have no regrets and while I didn’t much enjoy the road we travelled to BRExit (most of which was a waste of time and money), we seem to have got there in the end, so I’m happy.
As for the efforts at “Rejoin”, well the EU’s ability to shoot itself in the foot is eternal and Lord Ashcroft’s recent poll shows that the number still supporting Leave or Remain is pretty static, so I can’t see any chance of that happening before the EU itself collapses in the next decade or two.
As for bonus items, by Labour continually choosing positions AGAINST a big chunk of their own Labour voters, they are the one’s who have destroyed the Red Wall, not BoJo the Clown of Downing Street. So that was nice as well. Even Sir Keir Hardie’s attempts to move past BRExit are falling on deaf ears because the Islington Activist Army won’t let it go.
Matters could have been a lot worse.
I haven’t been following the news about Brexit over here (and our media are inveterate liars anyway) so: what’s the status of the actual departure?
The last I heard the Eurocrats in Brussels were threatening dire consequences if Britain didn’t agree to essentially continue on as though they were still members of the EU.
Are you well and truly out now?
Yes, but the transitional arrangements over what to do with Northern Ireland (which was always a poison pill, if not a poisoned chalice) continue to be a source of contention, mostly though the comeback is on the EU and is almost free publicity and PR for BoJo the idiot in Clowning Street. Even the EU seems to have realised that their ongoing spiteful behaviour is only hurting themselves and benefiting their enemy (Boris and the UK), so it looks like another temporary compromise will be negotiated until Macron has another bad round of polling and decides to threaten another “French Non” against BoJo and the UK at which point it will all kick off again.
The biggest problem for the EU is that their worst predictions for what would happen post-BRExit have evaporated like morning mist and their weak, slovenly and late response to COVID-19 has only further illustrated their incompetence and the sheer dead-weight of the EU bureaucracy. If there was a tipping point between EU enlargement and EU collapse, it was probably back in 2007, nobody other than the already worse Balkan states would be prepared to insert themselves into the EU’s hot mess as it stands right now and given their route of “ever closer union”, can’t see it happening in the future either.
As for “Who will be the next country to depart the EU?”, I bet that is something which keeps the various EU presidents up at nights, because with contributions increasing across the board for EU members and benefits decreasing it is only a matter of time before some opportunist Prime Minister decides the way to save himself and his party from losing the next election is to have a referendum on leaving the EU. It probably won’t happen now or even soon, but give it another 5-years and relative post-BRExit success and somebody is going to make a break for the exit. Probably Hungary or even the entire Visegrád Group (Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia).
Even further departures wouldn’t kill the EU stone dead, but like all progressive projects, without momentum it cannot survive and who the hell wants to be part of some Greater German Union if they pay all the bills, get none of the benefits and the Germans are the ones making the rules solely for their own benefit?
This is not a recipe for survival, nor even long term stagnation.
The biggest problem for the EU is that their worst predictions for what would happen post-BRExit have evaporated like morning mist
It has to be said that if one is firmly committed to the “deliberate release” theory of Covid, then simply from the point of view of motive, Boris has got to be the number one suspect. Any economic Brexit wobbles – of which there were bound to be some – have been totally swamped by the Covid + Covid response tsunami.
Boris can certainly be blamed for the economic effects of the nutty lockdown, but since the oppo are just as nutty, by which I mean eve nuttier, he probably won’t be (except on Samizdata.)
Aren’t the Germans the ones who contribute the most to the EU budget? This might be OK while they have a really robust economy, but the Greens seem to be really big there and there rush towards zero carbon seems to be even more batshit crazy than ours. These people shut down their nuclear power industry in case there is a tsunami. How will the German economy fair when their industry is paying through the nose for intermittent electricity and they are trying to distribute their goods with electric lorries?
Sure, but they weren’t prepared to make up the shortfall from the UK’s lost contributions and these have been shared out across the remaining EU’s members turning members who were previously net recipients into net contributors. This includes countries in the former Eastern block who aren’t rich by any means.
Along with the conflict over the EU’s socially liberal agenda and attempting to force this agenda onto socially conservative countries (especially over freedom and LGBT type issues), many of these countries are asking themselves whether the cost of EU membership is worth it, especially if a country can leave the EU and thrive as the UK appears to be set to.
Only time will tell though and BRExit has only really started.
Sure and BoJo will claim any positive news as “a BRExit dividend” and any negative news as “COVID after effects”, not because it’s true, but because that is what any chancer would do and BoJo is King of the Chancers.
I look forward to more “despite BRExit” headlines in The Grauniad.
🙂
I pray for the godless, the pagans in our midst.
I truly pray they come to our saviour Jesus .
But if they reject Him. so be it. Can I do more?
Are you taking the piss, John?