Be not afraid… on second thoughts, be afraid. It pays better.
The Metro reports,
NHS receptionist handed £56,000 after being sacked for being afraid of patients
A receptionist at an NHS clinic who was petrified of patients was wrongfully dismissed, a tribunal found.
Sacramenta D’Silva received £56,684 in compensation from Croydon Health Service NHS Trust.
She suffered from public phobia and told managers at the trust’s chest clinic, which she joined in 2003, that she only wanted to work in a back office booking appointments.
But her bosses said her role was public-facing.
The money should come directly out of the pockets of the HR staff member who employed her.
I wonder if such people have trouble finding a job after something like this. I’ve often been asked to do jobs that were different to the one that I was originally employed for. I like variety and learning new things, I just got stuck in and made myself useful and didn’t get fired.
1. Not in the public sector.
2. She’s a protected minority, so if they turn her down, they’d likely get sued too.
From the linked article: “…she went on sick leave in March 2017 and never returned to work…”
This also is normal procedure in the public sector.
Sometime they come back for a week or so, so as to “earn” another two or three years off on full pay – but it’s not really required.
I hope she’s using that money to protect herself from fears of walking down the street.
Perhaps she’d be feel safer in another country.