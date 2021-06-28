Our server is having a near-death experience. We will vanish for a while at some point, back in a bit 🤪☠💀
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Server about to explode
Our server is having a near-death experience. We will vanish for a while at some point, back in a bit 🤪☠💀
June 28th, 2021 |
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Are we still here?
Your server?
You only have one?
Hmm.
“Are we still here?”
We are back
What about the goat?
If you can read this, it is back spinning the server with its little horns.
Thank goodness there was a bottle of goat-revitalising potion on hand.
Add some gin, vermouth & campari to that & you can make a nice goat Negroni