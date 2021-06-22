One of the themes of my law and policy commentary on this blog and elsewhere is that a culture of ‘constitutionalism’ is more important than constitutions – and that demands for a ‘written constitution’ should be not be seen as more urgent as demands for a constitution that works.
Constitution-mongers – to use the pejorative phrase of Edmund Burke – may serve up for sale eloquent and elegant texts, detailing which institutions should do what in an ideal polity.
But the basis of any worthwhile constitution is not the exposition of what each institution of the state can and should do, but what will check and balance each element of the state.
A worthwhile constitution is one that goes along with the grain of political behaviour, and not cut across it on the basis of what ‘should’ happen.
However bad constitutionalists drive out good. Once one party has gone to the bad, the other is doomed to follow.
btw I followed the link, and spotted a Brexit article in which this chap said that the UK government should not have rushed Brexit. This kinda dented my confidence in his sagacity.
Written Constitutions have a short shelf-life. Humans are very ingenious and ingenuous and will find plenty of contingencies where the constitution may be bypassed – CoVid anyone?
The first one… Magna Carta – was being ignored by King John within months of him signing it. Each Plantagenet king ignored its provision so a new draft had to produced and he forced to sign. There were about half a dozen Great Charters, now no part of them remains in English Law, and the Great (English) Reform Bill is a doormat at the main entrance of Parliament.
The only constitution that will work is get rid of Government and Parliament and declare open season on anyone who tries to start one and immunity for anyone who stops them by any means.
Self-government via civil institutions and interactions and transactions of everyone in society.
I am prone to quote Mao Tse-Tung, because when he was right, he was right. So the fact this bloke might be wrong about something Brexit related doesn’t really matter to me regarding his opinions on some other topic. Ideas stand on their own.
Hell, I do not always even agree with myself.