DuckDuckGo going the way of Google?

Yes, ditch Google. By all means. Just be aware that:
* Stopping your use of the Google search engine is just the start. A small, very modest start. You will have a lot more work to do to “deGoogle” from the Borg—and that’s not mentioning the rest: Facebook, Twitter, etc—though that is a vast subject, way beyond the scope of this post.
* Switching to DuckDuckGo is, if not worse, at the very least not better in the context of this culture war.
And when I say “if not worse”, it’s more rhetorical mannerism than anything else.
In your quest to reject Google and the rest of the hostiles, you will have to do your homework. If you’re looking at DuckDuckGo, start with the FEC site. You will see, for instance, that for 2019-2020, all the donations from DuckDuckGo employees have gone Left.
Let that sink in. While not all of DuckDuckGo’s 124 employees have donated, not one has donated outside of the Party line.
In the belief that resistance isn’t futile, I switched from Google to DuckDuckGo a while ago. Now this. Can anyone recommend a search engine run by people who are not left-wing and truly love freedom?
Someone you meet in person?
One switches from Google to DDG in order to thwart the tracing of your internet use from which Google profits, not because DDG is a less woke group.
It would be nice if you could accomplish both by switching, but so far I’ve seen no other search engine that qualifies.
Try Swisscows as an alternative (recommended to me by a friend in computer security):
https://swisscows.com/?culture=en
I think this OP completely misses the point, and it is what we saw after the election debacle. The goal is not to set up a Google like infrastructure to reflect the right’s point of view, it is to encourage a thriving ecosystem of competing options. The point of degoogling is not to find some other google shaped organization that meets your right wing needs, rather it is to have a plethora of viable choices for your various internet services.
And to do that involves inverting the pyramid. The power of Google, and to an even greater extent Twitter, Facebook etc. comes from the network effect, the central hub design, whereas from its very roots the internet was designed to be a distributed system. It is through things like blog rolls, and RSS feeds, and those little web rings that used to exist that the power of referral can be distributed.
I do not at all look forward to a Donald Trump funded Social Media network. It doesn’t solve the problem, in fact I think it’ll make it worse.
(BTW, off-topically, I am kind of torn because, as described above, I am very much in favor of the idea of federalism, and the broad distribution of power, but am vehemently opposed to Scottish independence. Two positions that seems hard to reconcile, except to say that the power of competition lies in the process of creative destruction, and Scotland, a place I honestly love a great deal, is run by a bunch of twats.)
Phil, I started trying out Swisscows a weeks ago, so haven’t had time to form firm opinion yet. Did this before now discovering DDG might not be trustworthy, decided to try Swisscows because DDG seems a bit lacking. Not convinced Swisscows will work for me either.
My main reason for abandoning Google was not so much tracking (although that is an issue, for sure) but rather I don’t trust Google not to skew results based on politically motivated algorithms. Plus when a company removes “Don’t be evil” from their mission statement, I think they’re making their world view pretty clear 🤣
If DDG turns out to be a company full of people with similar world views to the folks at Google, I am not inclined to trust their results either, even if they don’t track me.
Anyone tried out WhaleSlide?
Also a great reason. I keep doing my own little tests – comparing a search on Google to a search on DDG – and there is still a difference. I still see mostly progressive sites atop Google results and a mix on DDG – but I have no way to tell if DDG is simply just a little bit better than Google. Time to add some of these new-to-me sites into the test mix.