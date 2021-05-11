The King can do no wrong

George Archer-Shee died at nineteen, in what might almost be called a natural death for young British men of his class at that time – he was killed in the First Battle of Ypres. His name is inscribed on the Menin Gate but he has no known grave.
He shared the manner of his death with thousands of others, but, quite against his own wishes, his life had taken an unusual turn. At the time of his death he had been famous for six years.
It all started in 1908 when George Archer-Shee was thirteen and a cadet at the Royal Naval College, Osborne. He was accused of having stolen a five shilling postal order intended for another cadet. An elderly post office clerk said she remembered Archer-Shee as having cashed two postal orders that day, one of his own (which no one denied) and the stolen one. Archer-Shee protested his innocence to no avail; he was expelled without much ceremony.
That should have been that, a minor story of Edwardian disgrace, but his father refused to take it lying down. He engaged one of the most celebrated lawyers of the day – Sir Edward Carson, famous for many reasons, some of which are still controversial today, and determined to pursue the case to the highest court in the land. But there was a slight problem: if I have understood it right, at that time one could not sue the Crown.
Quoting a 1939 article in the Pennsylvania Law Review:
It was early recognized in England that while an action could not be brought against the King, yet as the “fountain of justice and equity” he would entertain petitions from his subjects for the redress of their wrongs; and it was established during the reign of Edward I that the subject might bring a petition of right, which, if approved by the King, would be heard in his courts. The King indicated his approval of the petition by writing on it, “Let right be done”. A petition of right, as distinguished from a petition of grace, asked “for something which the suppliant could claim as a right, if the claim were made against any one but the King”. Originally a petition of right was employed only to recover some interest in land, and there was doubt whether it would lie to recover chattels, but by the time of Henry VI it was settled that it would lie for the recovery of goods and chattels. It was not until 1874 that it was decided that the petition would lie for breach of contract. It would never lie for a tort, for the King can do no wrong.
At the time the petition of right was filed in the Archer-Shee case the law was clear that those in the service of the Crown, whether military or civil, could be dismissed at will and were without remedy by petition of right or otherwise.
Carson won in the end, as he usually did. Archer-Shee was exonerated. And the important precedent was set that the King can do wrong, and can be sued.
So far, so Whig history. The setting of that precedent is how I come to know about the case. I think I read a rather good account of it and why it mattered in Look and Learn magazine in the mid 1970s. Terence Rattigan wrote a play loosely based on the story called The Winslow Boy. It has been filmed at least twice.
But a more recent event also involving the Post Office – and the refusal of the Post Office to admit the possibility of error – and the refusal of the British State as a whole to admit the possibility of the Post Office being in error – and the blackening of the names of innocent people – made me think that we need to learn that lesson again.
Let the BBC tell the story:
Post Office scandal: What the Horizon saga is all about
A group of former sub-postmasters and sub-postmistresses have seen their names cleared at the Court of Appeal after the UK’s most widespread miscarriage of justice.
It marks the latest stage of a computer scandal, and a long and complex legal battle, which could leave the Post Office with a huge compensation bill.
Between 2000 and 2014, the Post Office prosecuted 736 sub-postmasters and sub-postmistresses – an average of one a week – based on information from a recently installed computer system called Horizon.
Some went to prison following convictions for false accounting and theft, many were financially ruined and have described being shunned by their communities. Some have since died.
The state is not your friend, Horizon edition. A monstrous scandal.
More like, techies are not your friend.
(IIRC, the entire scandal occurred because the program failed to take into account automatic balance transfers.)
There’s an exchange in The Winslow Boy between Sir Robert Morton and Catherine :
CATHERINE – Was it cold, clear logic that made you weep today at the verdict?
SIR ROBERT – I wept today because right had been done.
CATHERINE – Not justice.
SIR ROBERT – No, not justice. Right. Easy to do justice, very hard to do right.*
This has always seemed rather profound to me, in that it sounds very moving and deep. But I have no idea what it means. What is this subtle distinction between right and justice that Sir Robert is so keen on ?
I don’t think it can be “right” as in “petition of right” since Natalie explained that that refers to “a right” or at least a wouldabeen right if your opponent had been someone other than the King. And in any event that kind of “a right” is hardly more moving than justice.
So what is Sir Robert on about ?
* I have taken the text from the 1999 film version starring the excellent Jeremy Northam and the excellent (and fragrant) Rebecca Pidgeon, but Rattigan’s original text is no less mysterious :
SIR ROBERT – “No. Nor justice. Right. It is easy to do justice — very hard to do right. Unfortunately, while the appeal of justice IS intellectual, the appeal of right appears for some odd reason to induce tears in court.”
I agree with Sir Robert btw that “right” in this context is more emotionally powerful than “justice”, but I couldn’t say why.
“Justice” is what our systems of justice are allowed to accomplish, within their internal rules, within procedure, limited by our accepted and established burdens. Prosecute a man whom you know murdered someone, fail to provide proper foundation for your evidence, and he walks. That’s justice.
“Right” (not “a right”) is what our systems of justice specifically cannot seek, because it lies outside of process and rule. “Right” is when that same murderer is punished even though the rules called him “not guilty.” “Right” is when the victim’s friends find the killer after his acquittal and kill him.
I’m not sure I would equate “justice” with the playing out of the due process of law, although I confess “Ministry of Justice” has an alarmingly Orwellian tone to it. Your “right” seems to me to be describable as “justice.”
In which context I am reminded of a heartwarming tale, one of those rare WW2 stories with a happy ending, as told in some publication long ago, which I very much want not to be apocryphal :
Once upon a time there was a young Italian man from a small southern town, recently married, who was required to go into the Italian Army (in WW2.) The mayor of the town took a fancy to the young wife and persuaded her that it was within his power to arrange for the husband to be posted somewhere where death was more or less certain – eg the business end of the Russian Front – and that this was what would happen unless she became his mistress. Reluctantly she complied.
When the husband returned, Mussolini having been dispensed with, there was no concealing the fact that the wife had been the mayor’s mistress – the town knew. So, as befits a proper Italian chap, he took his shotgun from the wall, and started off for the mayor’s house.
But his wife pleaded with him – do you think I submitted to all that, so that my husband would return only to spend the rest of his life in jail ? I did it so that I would get you back – to keep. Promise me you won’t go seeking revenge and destroying the rest of our life together.
The husband, suitably moved, put hs shotgun back on the wall and forewent his vengeance.
Decades later, the wife fell ill and died. The husband buried her, and then went home, took his shotgun from the wall, went round to the now elderly ex mayor’s house, and shot him.
It’s sort of a lawyer’s bromide. You get your guilty client off, or your innocent client is found guilty, and you walk away muttering “that’s justice.”
“Right” is what you always wished could happen in the system. “Justice” is what you can get. So I’m only defining things within a lawyer’s vernacular.