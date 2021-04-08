|
Samizdata quote of the day
A REALLY large number of people have now staked their political and/or personal and professional reputations & credibility on this being A Really Bad Thing that requires Obedience & Sacrifice & wear that fuckin’ mask in a non clinical setting, mate! No overarching conspiracy is required to understand the collective insanity & wilful stupidity on display.
– Bell Curve
Small tale of how the mask-madness exists in some.
Thanks to the kindness (allegedly) of the UK government I was able–after 6 months–to get back to playing six-a-side football. You know, fresh air, sunshine, exercise. However the people who run these limited sessions are all left-leaning big government fans (odd that none of them vote anything but Labour yet agree with everything Johnson’s lot say) and insist everyone who plays does so in a mask. I have tried to point out it is less than healthy but apparently their oracle, aka the BBC, knows best and has told them masks are good. The organisers also demand that everyone plays the game six feet apart which frankly borders on the laughable.
We are all over 60 and therefore, reckoned to be high risk.
The day before I had been in the local park and saw at least eight of the people I play these games with engaged in a 7-a-side game, with others. All not wearing masks, and amazingly, all eight were there the next day at our game session without having perished in the meantime. I mentioned this to one of the organisers, thinking a light would dawn in him over this mask nonsense but instead from behind his big mask he growled “That’s why I refused to go there and play!” So, we all played wearing a mask.
Of course, as soon as the session was over people were chatting without masks but the organisers fled without looking or commenting. Best to shut one’s eyes to the obvious, hey?
The Statue of Liberty has a poem associate with it. One of the lines is
When the Left wants to import huddled masses, they quote the poem as if it were gospel. When we yearn to breathe free, that is quite another matter.