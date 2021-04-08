A third of COVID survivors suffer neurological or mental disorders… really?

How many people do you know who have had covid-19? I know eleven in total (including myself and three relatives), all ‘survivors’. Eleven is a very small statistical sample, but if one third of covid-19 ‘survivors’ suffer neurological or mental disorders, I would expect to know at least one person thus afflicted, which I do not. One third is really a lot of people.
What are the experiences of others?
Is this just yet another contrived pile of steaming bullshit produced by one of the ‘nudge’ units (to add to all the others that quickly vanish down the memory hole when falsified), or is my sample just too small to see the wider picture?
From a quick scan of the article, it looks like the “disorders” they refer to include “anxiety and depression.” Which of course afflict vast numbers of people just due to lockdowns, stress, and destroyed careers, which are the direct results of government policy.
Pull those cases out of the mix and I’ll bet we’re talking about not much.
To use a Trumpism, “fake news”.
Also “Panic Porn”.
No mention of how these numbers do in the general, non-vaccinated population. As far as attempts to mislead go, this is pretty weak by Reuters…
You know what i think: the probability of a person suffering from mental disorders is much higher than 1/3, irrespective of catching covid … in fact, it is close to 1. And incidentally, that means that we are not reliable detectors of mental disorders in others 🙂
But for the record, i have calculated the probability P11 of 11 people NOT getting neuro/mental disorders, conditional of the probability P1 that one person does NOT get such disorder being 1/3.
P11 is 1.16%.
According to at least one popular psychologist the average person today has levels of anxiety that would have been considered “clinical” 60 years ago.
And this was before the Covidiocy.
You add to that the pathologizing of perfectly normal feelings–when a loved one dies you SHOULD be a little depressed. When you lose your job (or you industry is going away) you SHOULD feel a little anxious[1], and almost everyone in a developed or developing nation is going to have enough diagnostic criteria to to SOMETHING in the DSM IV, much less the broader V. If you’re not quite a bit anxious and/or depressed right now you’re either living in a undeveloped country or you’re a fookin’ sociopath.
[1] There are people who have structural issues that make them predisposed to “real” depression, and who need some form of psychiatric intervention. There are others who have COMPLETELY screwed up families/lives and need other interventions. I’m not writing about that. I’m writing about those things that happen to otherwise functional adults and trigger emotional states that are short term and *normal*.
After a year of lockdown-induced mental disorders, how would you tell what was specific to a Covid-19 infection?
I’ve had the thing, so have others in my family, and their friends. I’ve also had the PVS.
Nobody I know/knew has died of Covid, but 2 have killed themselves because of lockdown.
So that makes Boris a far greater cause of death than the WuFlu. For generations into the future, his name, and that of his hopeless flunkeys and “modellers” will be cursed.
The religious atleast will have the consolation of hoping in their eternal hellfire to give them time to reflect on the ruin they have caused this country. And hellfire of a different sort should be visited upon WIV who made the damn thing.
It’ll be an overly encompassing definition of “neurological/mental disorder.”
Akin to “saying no to someone asking you out” equating to “sexual assault” in some of the more fanciful media articles telling us all our mothers and daughters are getting raped daily at universities et alia.
See also: what’s the proportion of those who haven’t caught CV19 likewise suffering said conditions, using the same metrics?
Snorri : You know what i think: the probability of a person suffering from mental disorders is much higher than 1/3, irrespective of catching covid … in fact, it is close to 1.
I think Snorri has it. In my experience, pretty much everyone is totally bonkers, but fortunately not homicidally so. I regard this – the realisation – as part of growing up. At school there were kids who seemed weird. The rest seemed normal. But it was just camouflage.
After a while you realise everyone’s weird, but in most cases, none the worse for being so.
“The new findings, published in the Lancet Psychiatry journal”.
Despite being a complete layman I view the Lancets highly subjective pronouncements as having contributed significantly to the worldwide overreaction over the past year.
Is this just yet another contrived pile of steaming bullshit produced by one of the ‘nudge’ units
Yes
Change my mind
None. Or, rather, I had three fairly distant acquaintances, all in care homes, who were said to have died of it. I know people who know people who’ve apparently had it; they’ve had time off work because someone tested positive, and so forth. A neighbour thought he had it a year ago, and has since decided it probably wasn’t after all. But people in my immediate circle, friends and family, people I’ve actually spoken to in the last 18 months or so? Not one.
Does that mean I’m a “denier”? Dunno. I mean, it seems to be out there. Somewhere. But it sure as hell isn’t the Great Plague.
My sibling is admin for a small chain of care homes. She lost ten residents to it. Another ten hospitalized but recovered – none of this “long-term Covid”. In a normal flu season, she would have lost maybe two.
I can well imagine that people recovering from the wuflu have mental issues that are greater in number than the gen pop
There are, I think, two or three possibly related, possibly unrelated but deliberately conflated, strands here.
1. If you were put on a mechanical ventilator you have problems but they are 90% caused by the ventilator fucking things up. But I can certainly see how that could cause mental issues too.
1a. Plus if you were on a ventilator you almost certainly had low blood oxygen for a while and that is bound to impact the brain – we know it does because of people who have had heart surgeries or similar and come out less mentally agile than they were going in. Note that from the article:
Those numbers are more or less what I’d expect given what ICU treatments involve (see above)
2. Long Covid really is a thing. Possibly related to how covid screws with your lungs and leads to reduced pulse O2. But again if you are suffering from the lack of energy etc. that are classic long covid symptoms it is entirely unsurprising that you would have mental issues to go with the physical ones
3. Remember that the cases of serious illness skew heavily to older people. Older people are more or less bound to be suffering more dementia etc. than younger ones. Plus they will generally have a harder time recovering etc etc.
In other words I’d say that it is quite likely that covid sufferers have more brain issues than the gen pop and I don’t consider that to be anything to worry about