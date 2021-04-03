Argentine leader Alberto Fernandez tests positive for the coronavirus…

Reuters tell us that Argentine leader Alberto Fernandez says he tests positive for the coronavirus…
He is white, male, 62 years old and he says he is in good health. He is the national leader, so presumably lives in a nice post code. Sounds like he has exactly the same risk profile as me (well, other than the national leader bit. If I was the UK’s national leader, there would scarcely be an unoccupied lamppost in Westminster).
So, using the Oxford University Covid-19 risk calculator, what chance does Alberto Fernandez have of snuffing it? Presumably the same as me if I get infected; which I did in March 2020 (spoiler – I am not posting this via Ouija board from beyond. Two weeks in bed, ten days more to get smell and taste back, done.). Therefore, unless he is telling porkies about being in otherwise good health:
(a) Absolute risk = 0.0256% 1 in 3,906
(b) Absolute risk with no risk factors = 0.0227% 1 in 4,405
In other words, I do not give a damn that the leader of Argentina has covid-19, and frankly neither should Alberto Fernandez. The only thing newsworthy about this article is that the utter scrotes who run Reuters want you to think this is newsworthy.
I urge everyone to use the Oxford University Covid-19 risk calculator and share your figures. Get your friends, family, co-workers, neighbours, even your enemies, to do likewise. Maybe, just maybe, your enemy will figure out you are not the one they should be annoyed at after all.
Get an informed idea if you are meaningfully at risk. And if you are, then you absolutely should isolate, protect yourself and take this seriously.
But if not, and you do not live with anyone who is seriously at risk… protest, argue, be difficult, make people demanding compliance work hard to force your compliance, organise covid speakeasy gatherings, send money to support Lockdown Sceptics and their ilk. Do something, almost anything is better than nothing, even if all you do is make it unmistakably clear that you are only complying due to coercion, in spite of thinking this whole thing is utter madness. And say it every time. Ask people if they have spent 60 seconds of their time to use the risk calculator, and if not, why not?
Throw a brick through the Overton window. Stand the fuck up for yourself.
The media have been busy condemning the President of Brazil – even though the policy he wanted (Early Treatment of Covid 19) was not followed (apart from in his own case – when he got Covid 19 he insisted on Early Treatment, and he was right to do so) – and the policy he did not want (lockdowns and masks) was followed by all States in Brazil – apart from two very remote and thinly populated States (where it is impossible to enforce any policy on anything).
According to the media the deaths in Brazil are due to the President of Brazil (although they are not – see above) – this is the same media which gloated when the man was stabbed (and almost died) during the election campaign. That was nothing to do with Covid 19 (it did not exist at the time) – the international establishment wanted the man to suffer and die (be knifed to death by a leftist) because they disagreed with his politics.
As for Argentina – like so many countries it has gone down the lockdown road, which is what the international community (as they call themselves) wanted.
Next door Uruguay did not lockdown – it closed the external borders instead. Although that is clearly not a permanent solution (how long do the borders stay closed?) it did (I have to admit) have good results, whereas lockdowns and so on do not work.
Argentina was already destroying itself (it has been since the 1940s – the SOCIAL JUSTICE agenda of Peron), Covid 19 just gave the opportunity to push forward the destruction even more.
As for Latin America generally – leftist Nicaragua essentially ignored Covid 19 (no lockdown – nothing much of anything), no doubt people have died there, but no one seriously suggests that the death rate in Nicaragua is anything like as bad as Britain and other lockdown countries.
In countries such as Nicaragua or Honduras (one country with a “left wing” government and its neighbour with a “right wing” government) if one gets ill, one goes to a doctor and they provide treatment.
The doctor will most likely want payment – but even by the standards of local wages (which are very low) the payment for Early Treatment of Covid 19 (the sort of Combination treatment that will save about 80% of people who would die without treatment) is not very high. And there are government health care systems in these countries who will actually treat some people for free – although there are the usual problems with bureaucracy and so on.
In some other countries, such as the United States and the United Kingdom, people who become ill are told to stay home till when (and if) they are taken to hospital. And there is a chant of “There Is No Early Treatment” (TINET) if anyone objects to the very large number of people who have died.
TINET seems to be very useful for the international establishment political agenda. Indeed the Gain of Function research in Wuhan is also very useful for the international establishment political agenda (including a big conference in Wuhan in 2019).
But one is not allowed to point any of this out – which is why I always do.