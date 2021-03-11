The Hate Crime (Scotland) Bill is due to pass tonight

In the (Glasgow) Herald, Scottish Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf writes,
New Hate Crime Bill extends protection of people
Odd headline. Make that some people.
This week Parliament will consider further amendments to the Hate Crime Bill before a final vote on our proposed reforms
By “Parliament” Mr Yousaf means the one with him in it, i.e. the Scottish Parliament. The SNP love this rhetorical trick of pretending the Scottish Parliament is the only one of any relevance to Scotland. Wishing this to be so is a perfectly legitimate goal, but pretending it is already so is premature. Of course all the Scottish people have to do to ensure that the Parliament with Mr Yousaf in it becomes the sole decider of what laws they live under is carry on voting for Mr Yousaf’s party in the numbers they now do.
The new Bill will modernise and consolidate hate crime law and provide clarity. It brings together various piecemeal additions and changes to the law made over time, while also recognising the need to clamp down further on this all too pervasive, damaging behaviour.
As a person of colour the law has protected me, for the last 35 years, from anyone stirring up hatred against me due to my race.
The law cannot have done a very good job of protection, given that he said in the previous paragraph that hate crime was “pervasive”, and that he complains a few paras down about all the hate he receives.
This Bill now extends that protection to people in relation to their age, disability, religion, sexual orientation, transgender identity or variation of sex characteristics (previously known as intersex).
The legislation has come a long way. As Parliament has been considering the detail of the Bill the Government has listened – making changes and reflecting on concerns to improve a piece of powerful legislation that I believe is fitting of the Scotland we live in.
That being the Scotland where race hate crime is pervasive.
Robust Parliamentary scrutiny has been essential to the process.
Concerns over the impact that stirring up hatred offences could have on freedom of expression were raised. And these have been listened to and are being acting upon. We have made a number of significant changes already, including ensuring that any successful prosecution for the new offences must prove that the person intended to stir up hatred. We have also inserted a “reasonable person test” to clarify that when determining if behaviour is “threatening or abusive” an objective test is applied.
By “we” Mr Yousaf means that the SNP reluctantly accepted one amendment from the Scottish Conservative MSP Adam Tomkins. That link takes you to a Guardian article that also notes that “Tomkins and fellow Conservative Liam Kerr failed to secure an amendment that they argued would protect disagreements, for example, at the family dinner table.”
Mr Yousaf continues,
The Justice Committee has offered critical scrutiny and recently held constructive discussions on a freedom of expression clause that would further protect everyone’s right to freedom of speech.
You don’t say whether these discussions led to any action, Mr Yousaf. Hint: they didn’t. His only reason for cooing about how constructive the discussions were is to conceal the fact that the this clause that would theoretically further protect everyone’s right to freedom of speech was not actually constructed, just talked about.
I am confident that our proposed amendment on this now strikes the right balance between protecting groups targeted by hate crime and respecting people’s rights to free speech.
A number of national Women’s Organisations, such as Scottish Women’s Aid, Engender and Rape Crisis Scotland have raised concerns over the inclusion of a Sex Aggravator.
I’m not surprised. They should never have let a Sex Aggravator sit on a Parliamentary Committee. Oh, sorry, I may have misunderstood. Stories in the press like this, this, this and this led me to conflate the concepts of “sexual aggravation” and “being a Scottish National Party politician” for some strange reason. In truth a Sex Aggravator is something about the addition of femaleness to the long list of protected characteristics in this Bill. I think the only reason the SNP has not done this is because if they did there would be more “protected” people than “unprotected” people and it would become rather obvious who the unprotected people were. But Mr Yousaf thinks differently:
The Working Group on Misogyny, chaired by lifelong feminist and human rights lawyer Baroness Helena Kennedy, will explore whether or not a Sex Aggravator should be added to the Bill, and have agreed to report within 12 months. If they recommend its inclusion we will accept their recommendation and will bring forward the necessary draft Order within a month.
Tireless work done at stage two of the Bill’s rigorous scrutiny process has helped build sustantive support as we enter the finishing straight towards it being passed and then becoming law. It is a testament to how the Bill has developed to see the vast majority of equality stakeholders backing the Bill.
Who are these “equality stakeholders”? Who elects them? If the answer to that is “no one”, who appoints them? Is it by any chance, you?
I am grateful to convener Adam Tomkins for leading the Justice Committee’s important work.
In recent weeks we were served a timely reminder that hate crime is all too common an occurrence in Scotland’s communities, with a devastating impact on those who experience it.
A report published 2 weeks ago found an average of 18 hate crime offences are committed every day in Scotland. That is 18 too many – every single day.
What’s the threshold for an offence?
It is shocking that visible minority ethnic groups, which represent 4% of the population, experience two-thirds of all race-related hate crimes.
OK, so that means that the other one-third of race-related hate crimes are experienced either by non-visible minority ethnic groups or by the majority ethnic group. Since Mr Yousaf had the figures handy, it would have been no trouble for him to tell us something about the racial breakdown of those who commit these crimes, but he did not do so.
Victims of hate crime face both mental and physical harm.
The consequences are destructive and lasting – taking away the fundamental freedoms and rights we should all enjoy.
To be attacked or targeted simply because of who you are is a horrifying, nightmarish experience.
No one should have vile slurs hurled at them for walking down the street wearing a hijab.
Fine words, but why are you talking about what happens on the street when your law is set to criminalise what people say in their own homes?
No one should face threats of violence because of how their wheelchair takes up space on a bus.
Indeed they should not, but threats of violence are already illegal.
No one should be targeted because of who they love, their skin colour, or if they are transgender.
If he meant that no one should be threatened, harassed or assaulted for these reasons I would, of course, agree with him. But the word “targeted” on the lips of a politician of the Scottish National Party can have a variety of definitions. For instance the SNP MP for Aberdeen North, Kirsty Blackman, has expressed outrage over the recent “targeting” of her office. Very upset she was. The link takes you to a post by the vehemently pro-independence blogger Stuart Campbell called “The Great Ribbon Terror” wherein you can read the gory detail of what the targeting entailed.
Back to Humza Yousaf:
These crimes do not reflect the inclusive, progressive society that the vast majority of people living in Scotland I know aspire to.
Does he refer to the vast majority of people in Scotland that he knows, in which case he might try going outside his bubble sometimes, or does the “I know” refer to his certainty that the vast majority of people living in Scotland aspire to his definition of an “inclusive, progressive society”, in which case he might try going outside his bubble sometimes.
I seriously considered giving up politics after receiving racist and Islamaphobic abuse threatening me and my family.
These weren’t merely offensive words but threats to firebomb my home, and violently attack me, all because of my colour of skin and the religion I belong to.
That Mr Yousaf received threats of violence is terrible. I hope the criminals who did this are caught and punished. No one needs a Hate Crime Bill to define them as criminals, because to make threats of violence has always been a crime. I note he felt the need to specify that the abuse he was justifiably angry about was more than just words. The issue with the Bill is the criminalisation of words alone, and words said in private which would never even reach the ears of those being insulted without the aid of an informer.
I did not let hatred defeat me, affording me the opportunity to bring this Bill forward for Parliament’s consideration.
A new day beckons for the progressive Scotland we all love and aspire to – I call on all of Scotland’s elected representatives to come together and back this legislative milestone.
With many denigrating Scotland’s institutions in recent weeks, I truly believe the period of Parliamentary scrutiny the bill has undergone has shown Holyrood at its very best – a collaborative, diverse and determined Parliament which we should all be proud of.
And suddenly my energy for dealing with this guff line by line has gone. This often used to happen to my fiskings in the good old days, too. I shall hand the task of summing up to Lucy Hunter Blackburn, writing in the Scottish political magazine Holyrood. Her article is called, “Chilling effect: how the Hate Crime Bill threatens free speech”.
Read it. If living in Scotland, read it while you still can.
