Amazon must be doing a lot right to be hated by Elizabeth Warren

“Elizabeth Warren — the ridiculous hustling flatbilly grifter from Massachusetts from Oklahoma who snookered the academic establishment by pretending to be a Native American while writing dopey self-help books that are so sloppy and intellectually dishonest that it’s a surprise skeezy old Joe Biden hasn’t plagiarized them yet, a political grotesque who prides herself on being in the first generation of her family to attend college but rage-tweets as though she were in the first generation in her family with opposable thumbs, as ghastly and deceitful and god-awful a sniveling and self-serving a creature as the United States Congress has to offer — is, in spite of the genuine facts of her sorry case, getting a little full of herself, and believes that as a senator, she should be above the petty “heckling” of the little people. You know, peons. Like you.”
– Kevin D Williamson. He does invective so well: “flatbilly grifter”. I am stealing that.
Dr Yaron Brook also gives the Massachusetts senator a hammering for her attack on Amazon. There needs to be more of this. And well done Amazon for not backing down.
Warren has called for Amazon to be broken up for some time. It bemuses me when I read even supposed pro-market folk calling for these firms to be “broken up”. Into what: floor paving?
Yeah, Amazon.
Why does Amazon allow sellers on its site to switch out the product in a listing without resetting all the reviews underneath that listing? As, for example, when a listing for a legitimate product which receives good reviews is modified into a listing for a BS product, which now appears to have all those good reviews?
Why does Amazon fail to show COO (Country of Origin) information in its product listings?
Amazon is deep in bed with the Chinese state, perpetuating an endless series of petty frauds against Western consumers, and getting rich in the process. I am not going to burn any resources in defending them. F*ck them.
Amazon has started to censor conservative books – but Senator Warren, and most Democrats, believe it should censor far more.
As for at least 80% of the book trade being in the hands of one company that is troubling – it gives Amazon vast censorship power, that Senator Warren believes they should censor far more is not a defence for the censorship they already practice. But “anti trust” is not the answer to this – or to the problems with Social Media.
To those people calling for the break up of Twitter, Facebook and Google-Youtube – how would it be a better to have lots of companies censoring non leftists, rather than three companies doing it? It is the censorship, not the number of companies, that is the problem. And the source of the censorship is the EDUCATION SYSTEM – which is turning out generations of vermin (the word “vermin” is quite justified) who infest the companies they go to work for, pushing “Woke”, Frankfurt School of Marxism, doctrines.
Breaking up the companies will not change that – not as long as both the schools and universities are as they, dominated by Frankfurt School Marxism. Breaking up Amazon is not going to change that.
As for Mr Jeff Bezos himself – he knows perfectly well that Frankfurt School Marxism “Woke” doctrines are total nonsense, but he allows his “Washington Post” newspaper to push these doctrines (Critical Race Theory, Third Wave Feminism, the Trans Cult for CHILDREN, and so on) – and he allows his staff at Amazon to censor conservative books (although not as much as Senator Warren would like.
Mr Bezos believes that if he plays along with the left they will leave him, and his vast personal wealth, alone.
I think Mr Bezos is mistaken – and he will end up like the Duke of Orleans (the richest man in France) after the French Revolution. But there we go – I suppose it depends on whether Marxism or Fascism (“Stakeholder Capitalism”) wins out.
I would remind Mr Bezos (and J.P.) that whilst Fascism is not Marxism, it is still not very nice – after all Senator Warren supports “Stakeholder Capitalism” (Fascism), her view of the Corporate State most likely does not include Mr Bezos at the top of it.
Unless “top of it” means “his head on top of the Corporate State – stuck on a pole”.
Most sensible ways to deal with the near monopoly that Amazon has would be to stop the LOCKDOWNS (which close down book stores – and in no way reduce disease), and to make taxation less unfair.
It is utterly absurd that a small “mom and pop” book store can end up paying more of its revenue in tax than Amazon does. The taxation of property and income should end (most small business enterprises file under the income tax – not the corporation tax, and corporations can set their local property tax against their corporation tax, YOU TRY ANYTHING LIKE THAT – SEE WHAT THE TAX AUTHORITIES DO TO YOU). The tax should be on SALES – not profits (which Corporations can hide), not property (which destroys small business on Main Street), the tax should be on SALES. That would be a level playing field.
Unlike J.P. I agree there is a problem – I just do not see Anti Trust (anti monopoly) as the solution. And note to Tucker Carlson – what Theodore Roosevelt did was NOT good, it was bad.
On taxes Google is a worse offender than Amazon is – for example Google openly backed the doubling of the State income tax in Arizona (to throw even more money at the far left dominated education system – the Republican response to the campaign was pathetic “we agree that the schools need more money, but this is not the way to do it…….” – once you have said “we agree that the schools need more money” you have LOST THE ARGUMENT, and anything else you say is a waste of time).
Google does not pay State Income Tax, or Federal Income Tax – but small business does, and (contrary to the lying ads that Google pays for on television) Google HATES small business and wants to wipe them out, hence the support for the doubling of State income tax in Arizona, and just about everything else Google does (including its support for lockdowns – and its censoring of Early Treatment for Covid 19).
The Milton Friedman view of Corporations is, sadly, wrong – they are not just the servants of ordinary share holders (“Aunt Agatha”) – indeed most big Corporations could not give a damn about “Aunt Agatha” shareholders. Google has vast institutional shareholders (themselves not individuals) and openly considers itself “the partner of governments” out to shape the “international community” or “world community”.
Edmund Burke had a far more realistic view of what Corporations are like (as did most 18th century writers) than Milton Friedman did in the 20th century. A big Corporation seldom stays interested in just making money – they nearly always develop a political agenda (they go after power). Especially when one remembers what sort of Collectivist indoctrination most Corporate managers had at school and university in the modern world.
Even the Business Schools started to teach Collectivism (“Social Responsibility”) from the 1970s onwards. Donald Trump belongs to perhaps the last generation of people who went to Business School BEFORE Business Schools became about teaching a certain political view of the world – in the 1960s places like Wharton School of Business were a refuge from the leftism that was starting to dominate the universities.
In the 1970s places such as Wharton School of Business stopped being a refuge – not at once, but gradually over time.
As Kissinger said – it’s a pity they can’t both lose.
Though in this case, perhaps they can !