A reputational version of the backward bending demand curve
When I saw this…
My first impulse when seeing the professional critic score compared to the ‘audience’ score was “hmm, this might be worth seeing.” 😀
|
Never take the word of a professional critic. As with anything, ask someone who has shelled out their own money for the product or service.
It is well-worth seeing.
Maybe not worth the subscription that I paid to the Daily Wire, but close.
A somewhat unrealistic ending, otherwise fairly credible, very well acted and absolutely gripping.
A Statue Has Never Been Set Up in Honour of a Critic – Jean Sibelius.
I thoroughly enjoyed that movie, well recommended.
Not my cup of tea but the musical Les Miserables was panned by the critics, which in the world of musical theatre is often the kiss of death. It was an immediate box office hit due to the theatre lovers who also went to see it raving about it to everyone that they knew.
Damn those deplorable audiences. They’re like GG people for movies. You point them to woke stuff, you try to help them improve, and then they like this crap. The director’s a neanderthal, the film fails to recognize the school shooters’ real pain, and the opening scene glorifies shooting majestic animals like elk! With guns!
And not a single transsexual in the cast . . .
Alan,
Jean Sibelius went on one of his week-long drinking trips with his mates, his wife Aino asked, Jean, when can I expect you to come back home? Jean replied, dear Aino, I am a composer, not a fortune-teller.
I watched the movie last night on recommendation from Samizdata, it was quite good, amusing in parts and enjoyable.
Quite why there is such a disconnect between the lefty press critics and the audience I don’t know. Maybe they’ve just forgotten how to have a bit of mindless fun and excitement.
One complained “Why film Die Hard as a school shooting?”
To which my only response was “Why not?”. After all, it’s only a movie.
Do you have any idea how terrifying “they” find that idea? Gamergate was and sort of still is way bigger than many realise.
It’s because they are so far up their own arses, they can only see their molars.
Critics are writing for their own egos, to show the world how clever and right-on they are, not to genuinely review a piece of work from a potential audience’s point of view. They deplore the kind of people who watch popular entertainment.
The same disconnect exists between those who commission bbc drama series and their viewers. (see also Doctor Who, Top Gear etc etc etc)
This could be about to change. Gotta do something with those empty plinths.
False. As exhibits one, two, three, four, and five I give you Karl Marx, Mohandas Gandhi, Martin L. King, and Nelson Mandela, and Januarius Aloysius MacGahan .
(Granted the last three’s statuary postdates Sibelius.)
Staghounds:
To be honest, I felt that Vissarion Belinsky was the best counter-example.
Spot on.
And as Clovis Sangrail puts it, it’s an absolutely gripping film – marvelously well done.
This is interesting.
Usually, I see the other way: Good reputation by the critics but bad by the audience.
Those are the woke movies. The deplorable movies get ratio’ed the other way.
Which is good to know when choosing movies. Woke tends to be dreck.
Yes film critics, like game critics, are largely far left – if they hate something it may well be good.
Frankfurt School Marxist doctrines dominate most things now. For example, I am presently watching “Ski Sunday” on television.
This is a show about skiing and winter sports – but the presenters said (a few minutes ago) “winter sports are not diverse [they meant there are not enough people with black and brown skin], we must act COLLECTIVELY (his stress) to change this” and there was an interview on this – with some person being lectured on “lack of diversity”.
Oh – right now both presenters are now denouncing too many “white” people in winter sports again. And now they have a person with dark skin complaining about something – it is going on and on.
Well there you go – one can not watch a show about skiing without a Marxist lecture about how winter sports resorts were built as “safe spaces for WHITE people – that is a FACT” (says some person), it is not a fact at all – as when these places were built there were hardly any non white people in the British Isles, no one was terrified of being attacked by black people in the Highlands of Scotland (it is not a “fact” – it is a lunatic fantasy).
I could not give a Tinker’s curse what colour someone’s skin is – I just want them to shut up about all this Marxist nonsense (yes they show the Cliched Fist Marxist salute – and the Marxist, founded 2014, Black Lives Matter organisation). By the way George Floyd died of DRUGS – and the idea that Minneapolis (Woke Central for years) is “systematically racist” is about as likely as me being the Emperor of the Planet Mars.
“A provocative and inspiring film” says some white lady (who knows she would be SACKED by the television station if she said one word against all this bovine excrement) – well yes if you want to PROMOTE racialism by shoving all this Frankfurt School stuff down our throats
Still back to the subject – “Run, Hide and Fight” may be a good film. I will look into it.
Ah I think I understand – the best way to end a school shooting is to FIGHT BACK.
That is just a guess – so no need for a Spoiler Alert.
Firearms used to be common at American schools (teachers would go hunting – indeed training students in gun safety was common).
Then firearms were banned (by a series of moves over time – even the Boy Scouts stopped teaching gun safety and marksmanship, which used to be central to them) and mass school shootings started.
Mass shootings always happen in places which are “Gun Free Zones” (even the mass shooting on a military base – by Major H. – the Clinton Administration banned military people carrying firearms unless ordered to do so).
We are NOT ALLOWED TO DRAW ANY CONCLUSIONS from mass shootings always happening in Gun Free Zones.