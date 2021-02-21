How dare they not want to be rescued

Two days ago the BBC reported that the Supreme Court had ruled that Uber drivers are workers rather than being self-employed.
With what glad hosannas did the drivers greet the news of their liberation!
Er, no. As Sam Dumitriu writes in CapX,
Putting questions of legality to one side, it’s clear Uber’s business model works for drivers. If you don’t believe me, just ask them. Countless surveys have found that the majority of Uber drivers are happy with the status quo and would not sacrifice flexibility for greater security.
A survey carried out by Oxford University academics Carl Benedikt Frey and Thor Berger, in partnership with Uber, found that drivers reported higher levels of life satisfaction compared to other London workers, despite on average earning less. And, counter to the conventional wisdom, drivers typically worked full-time in other jobs before choosing to shift to Uber. Furthermore, more than four-fifths of drivers agreed with the statement: ‘Being able to choose my own hours is more important than having holiday pay and a guaranteed minimum wage’. They found that drivers would accept a move to fixed hours – but only if it came with a 25% pay rise.
Perhaps they had looked across the Atlantic and seen the results of California’s attempt to save gig economy workers from working in the gig economy:
In Uber’s home state of California, 70% of drivers backed Proposition 22, a ballot measure that created a carve-out for ridesharing services from the state’s tough laws on freelance work. The measure passed with 59% of the vote in November.
AB 5, the freelancer law which Prop 22 was responding to highlights how interventions designed to solve a problem in one market can have unintended consequences in others.
When it passed, Vox published an article: “Gig workers’ win in California is a victory for workers everywhere”. A month later they published another article: “Freelance journalists are mad about a new California law. Here’s what’s missing from the debate. The alternative to AB5 would be worse”. Two months later, Vox Media itself cut hundreds of freelance writing jobs in California.
It doesn’t say much for the economic organisation or the ethics of advanced, wealthy societies when they can only provide employment for an ever increasing number of people by paying them poor wages and giving them terrible terms and conditions.
As opposed to the wages and working conditions provided by the economic and ethical abilities of what, pete (February 21, 2021 at 6:22 pm) – communism, socialism, the Blair-created supreme court, the Californian state?
As for ‘ever-increasing’, well we’re not increasing that fast compared to the victorians, though I suppose we are compared to some communist regimes.
This is a small part of a much bigger matter.
The establishment, not just in Britain but just about everywhere, defines a right not as a limitation on government power, but as a material benefit either directly from government or provided by an employer at the command of government.
Of course piling on these benefits will lead to MASS UNEMPLOYMENT, but the establishment are addicted to “Social Reform” (they have been for a very long time), so they will just disregard that.
I am reminded of the words of the first President of an independent Ghana (the old Gold Coast) “Seek you first the POLITICAL kingdom, and then all other things will be given unto you”.
This philosophy that people should look to the government for their “basic needs”, the philosophy of just everywhere now, will lead eventually to mass starvation.
I repeat one can not reason with the establishment Collectivists – for example they regard Ireland in the late 1840s, which was crushed by the Poor Law Tax, as an example of “laissez faire”.
It’s been obvious for a long time, double underlined by the prorogation ruling, that the long march through the institutions has trampled through the Supreme Court. Although to be fair as Niall mentions, it was a Blair creation designed to be marched through.
I was pleased that the people of California acted (via their votes) to prevent the extermination of the “gig economy” they also (on the same day – November 3rd 2020) turned down a Property Tax increase that would have made Californian taxation (overall – all taxes put together) the worst burden in the nation, rather than almost-the-worst which it is now.
Yet Californian voters also voted for Joseph Biden (the vote in California included “vote harvesting” but I think that Joseph Biden actually won California – unlike several other States which he is supposed to have won and most certainly did NOT WIN), and for mostly Democrats in Congress.
In short what is left of the Californian economy will be destroyed by the Federal Government – which will also destroy the economy of other States.
“The Republican Party must be modern and embrace such things as Climate Change” – that has led to such things as TENS OF BILLIONS of Dollars being spent on wind turbines and solar cells in Texas.
The Texas energy market is about as “laissez faire” as Ireland in the late 1840s – i.e. it is NOT laissez faire at all.
I suspect that British economists have always been mostly useless.
The French “Liberal School” economists of the 19th century were much better.
J.B. Say poured praise on Adam Smith, but he understood what Smith did NOT understand – namely that the benefits of government spending do NOT balance out the costs of paying for it.
That was something that Sir Charles Trevelyan (the founder of the British Civil Service) never understood (hence his demented idea that Irish Property must pay for Irish Poverty – via taxation, not understanding that this would create a spiral effect of more and more poverty) and the British “Supreme Court” still does not understand.
Government mandated benefits are NOT costless – and, in this case, the cost will be higher UNEMPLOYMENT.
Adjusted for time and inflation, McDonalds, convenience stores, gas stations – most of the market for unskilled, inexperienced wage workers – pay better per hour than when I was in high school. Or college. Or ten years ago.
The $15 minimum wage movement knows it will raise unemployment. But it will also establish a new floor for what is an acceptable livelihood. Once established, we’ll have far fewer people working, but welfare levels will be determined by this new paradigm – that the floor ought to be based on what someone could make at 40 hours @ $15/hour.
It has nothing to do with “fair wages” and everything to do with setting “poverty levels.”
“The past is a foreign country – they do things differently there”.
We today think of France as a Big Government country (which it is now) – but for much of the 19th century, although it had a heavy military burden and inheritance laws that destroyed farms (or led to people killing some of their babies – to avoid to prevent the farm being divided) France was seen as the example of freedom – liberty.
Indeed whether a British or American person choose to further their education in France or Germany (it was fashionable to study in one or the other, very rarely both, to broaden one’s experience) said a lot about them.
One could tell if a British or American person was pro liberty or pro bigger government (pro “Social Reform”), by whether they cited French or German economists.
To some extent this went back before the 19th century – to the cult of Frederick the Great of Prussia in the 18th century (for example his system of state education – which was not done in France till the late 19th century).
For example, A.L. Perry, the main free market American economist of the 19th century, looked to such French economists as Bastiat – whereas the Collectivist American Richard Ely (the founder of the Orwellian named “Academic Freedom” campaign – which he intended to use as a weapon to force out people who did not share his Collectivist opinions, although, in his lifetime, he FAILED in that as even his American Economics Association refused to ban pro liberty thinkers, leading to Richard Ely resigning in evil frustration) looked to German “Historicist” (Historical School) thinkers such as Gustav Von Schmoller.
See Carl Menger’s “The Errors of Historicism” (1883).
Someone like Gustav Von Schmoller (or Richard Ely – the mentor of both “Teddy” Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson) denied ECONOMIC LAW – holding that the state could give lots of nice benefits to the people at no net cost, the “rich” (and “business”) could be taxed to help-the-poor, without the economy being made smaller (and the poor made WORSE off) as a result.
So Schmoller and Ely would support the Supreme Court decision – whereas A.L. Perry or Bastiat (or the Say family) would have been horrified by the economic side of it.
Even the French government pension scheme of 1910 was voluntary (people did not have to pay – so it was not a tax), and France had no functioning income tax before the 1st World War – whereas Prussia had a “Progressive” (i.e. Graduated) income tax, before Britain did.
So then explain why so many Uber drivers seem to like the arrangement. Try asking one actually, I chat to them all the time.