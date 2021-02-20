We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
A free speech alternative to Amazon E-Books

· Culture Wars · Economics, Business & Globalization

It is hard to overstate the importance of trying to use alternatives to oligopolistic companies seeking control what you can see or purchase. Sadly, Amazon is very hard to avoid these days but at least people can seek out competitors in specific areas, such as e-books.

The chaps at Creative Destruction Media suggest Smashwords. Highlighting the existence of alternatives where they exist is important.

February 20th, 2021 |

8 comments to A free speech alternative to Amazon E-Books

  • Longrider
    February 20, 2021 at 11:59 am

    Yup, my books are on Smashwords as well as Amazon. That said, Amazon hasn’t been a problem so far – apart from taking a huge bite out of print book copies.

  • Clovis Sangrail
    February 20, 2021 at 1:06 pm

    They’re specialist (sci-fi and fantasy), but Baen books (baen.com) sell Kindle (and other e-reader) compatible books and although they’ve had recent trouble with their member comments they seem to remain committed to free speech.

  • Niall Kilmartin
    February 20, 2021 at 2:31 pm

    Clovis Sangrail (February 20, 2021 at 1:06 pm), IIUC it is not that Baen themselves have had the least problem with member comments as such, but that the woke are targeting third parties to deplatform Baen. Exploiting some unwoke remark in comments to justify that is standard practice in such campaigns. Baen are therefore keeping an eye on things while (again IIUC) hardening themselves with respect to possible third-party platform capitulation to the woke, where they can. (In effect, following Perry’s recent advice, but I feel sure they worked it out for themselves.)

  • Clovis Sangrail
    February 20, 2021 at 3:45 pm

    @Niall Thank you for explaining that-I was a little (a lot) confused/unclear.

    On a separate but related note-Sarah Hoyt (sci-fi author and Instapundit contributor) has urged people to keep buying ebooks from Amazon (I presume that she would prefer we used Baen where possible) so as not to punish the innocent.

  • Surellin
    February 21, 2021 at 4:30 am

    Ah, I came prepared to push Baen Free Library, but I see you are all ahead of me.

  • pete
    February 21, 2021 at 1:43 pm

    I rarely use Amazon because they rarely offer the best deal.

  • MadRocketSci
    February 21, 2021 at 6:12 pm

    What alternative booksellers have you used? I’ve attempted to use Kobo, but they have their formats locked down to their reading applications. I hate that. If I can’t crack it, I won’t buy it. (Not to mention prices are 50-100% higher.)

    I haven’t found a good substitute for finding older out-of-print scientific books.

    I buy from Baen whenever possible, and hope they don’t go under. Suddenly it seems like the dark ages – all independent voices are being silenced, and only a few monopolies complicit with the tyranny are left.

  • Paul Marks
    February 21, 2021 at 8:18 pm

    Good news. Although much more needs to be done.

