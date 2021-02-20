|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
A free speech alternative to Amazon E-Books
It is hard to overstate the importance of trying to use alternatives to oligopolistic companies seeking control what you can see or purchase. Sadly, Amazon is very hard to avoid these days but at least people can seek out competitors in specific areas, such as e-books.
The chaps at Creative Destruction Media suggest Smashwords. Highlighting the existence of alternatives where they exist is important.
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Yup, my books are on Smashwords as well as Amazon. That said, Amazon hasn’t been a problem so far – apart from taking a huge bite out of print book copies.
They’re specialist (sci-fi and fantasy), but Baen books (baen.com) sell Kindle (and other e-reader) compatible books and although they’ve had recent trouble with their member comments they seem to remain committed to free speech.
Clovis Sangrail (February 20, 2021 at 1:06 pm), IIUC it is not that Baen themselves have had the least problem with member comments as such, but that the woke are targeting third parties to deplatform Baen. Exploiting some unwoke remark in comments to justify that is standard practice in such campaigns. Baen are therefore keeping an eye on things while (again IIUC) hardening themselves with respect to possible third-party platform capitulation to the woke, where they can. (In effect, following Perry’s recent advice, but I feel sure they worked it out for themselves.)
@Niall Thank you for explaining that-I was a little (a lot) confused/unclear.
On a separate but related note-Sarah Hoyt (sci-fi author and Instapundit contributor) has urged people to keep buying ebooks from Amazon (I presume that she would prefer we used Baen where possible) so as not to punish the innocent.
Ah, I came prepared to push Baen Free Library, but I see you are all ahead of me.
I rarely use Amazon because they rarely offer the best deal.
What alternative booksellers have you used? I’ve attempted to use Kobo, but they have their formats locked down to their reading applications. I hate that. If I can’t crack it, I won’t buy it. (Not to mention prices are 50-100% higher.)
I haven’t found a good substitute for finding older out-of-print scientific books.
I buy from Baen whenever possible, and hope they don’t go under. Suddenly it seems like the dark ages – all independent voices are being silenced, and only a few monopolies complicit with the tyranny are left.
Good news. Although much more needs to be done.