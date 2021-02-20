We are entering a world of tribal capitalism. See how Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire picked up Gina Carano. There are [The Powers That Be] and there are the outlaws.
I’m an outlaw. I’m a Kulak. Molon Labe.
Samizdata quote of the day
Long may there be outlaws. It’s really good to see her come out fighting. But given her background, we shouldn’t be too surprised.
Just a few days ago, thanks to Instapundit, i found an article putting this into historical perspective.
I myself was somewhat puzzled to hear Dutch people say: my family votes for X (where X is one of the 3 ‘traditional’ parties: Christian Democrats, Liberals, and Labour). Why should I, or anybody else, care about how your family votes?
Then i understood: how the family votes is determined by what ‘pillar’ the family belongs to.
I am pessimistic about such peaceful coexistence being feasible in the US, however.
I’m far away from home partially because we live in a world of tribal politics. Some of my rels at home actually have little shrines to Hillary Clinton. My thoughts – seldom uttered in recent years in order to keep the peace – are anathema there, throughout the state. Now I’m in a place that seems to be full of Proud Boy hats. Feels more like home.
Peaceful coexistence in what is now Holland and was once, with Belgium, part of larger state that was called The Netherlands (or Burgundy, but several other areas have also bourn that name), was preceded by a great deal of fighting. William the Silent had a lot to do with Holland starting the path towards toleration earlier than many other countries, but in many places besides Holland, the discovery of how much work it was to be endlessly fighting or policing your neighbours eventually turned people’s thoughts to how to endure them instead. Pillarisation was one approach to enduring your neighbours, but, as Churchill once joked about the Americans, they did the right thing only after doing everything else.
Niall: your historical erudition, demonstrated elsewhere, is such that i experience Schadenfreude in claiming you wrong.
First, what is now Holland is not what you think is ‘now Holland’. What you think is ‘now Holland’ is in fact Nederland. Holland is only 2 of the constituent Provinces: South Holland and North Holland.
Before that, there was the Republic of the Seven United Netherlands (Republiek der Zeven Verenigde Nederlanden).
Before that, afaik there was no political unity in what is now Nederland, except as it included other parts of Europe.
—- But that was the pedantic part (though not just pedantic).
A more substantial objection to your comment is that Nederland, after independence, has no history of civil wars, except for the war of independence of what is now Belgium.
Switzerland fared much worse in this respect.
There were conflicts of interest between the Provinces, to be sure; but short of civil war.
(See also what John Adams wrote about the Dutch Republic.)
—- Even more important: what I am worried about are the short-term prospects for the US.
Whether verzuiling is feasible in the long term in the US, is of little concern to me if there is going to be civil war in between now and then. In the long term, we are all dead 🙂
bobby b…shrines to Hillary in Minn? I’m shocked! shocked I tell you!
Do you mind saying where you are…roughly of course? Which State?
There isn’t going to be any civil war in the U. S.
Civil war is too much work and discomfort, and we’re all to well off. No one is willing to roll around in the cold mud for the miniscule difference between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
GregWA – Quartzsite, AZ, for one more day, then back to the tundra.