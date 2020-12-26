That’s Niall Ferguson, not Neil Ferguson

North American academia is in the grip of a hideous mania, a cross between the early-modern witch craze and Mao’s Cultural Revolution, in which implacable zealots conduct grotesque show trials, innocent individuals have their reputations, careers and sanity destroyed, and everyone else cowers, terrified that they will be next to be ‘canceled’. (Niall Ferguson, blurb from Quillette book, ‘Panics and Persecutions’).
Now let’s be accurate here. The millions of victims of Mao’s cultural revolution had a very high tendency to end up dead. In early-modern England, you were vastly less likely to be suspected of being a witch, and suspected witches had far better odds: 60% of English witch trials ended in acquittal, and in fully half of those that convicted, the penalty was not death (and those statistics include the notorious brief episode of Matthew Hopkins under the puritans during the civil war, without which they would be noticeable less lethal still). But even an English witch faced greater physical danger than the modern western ‘cancelled’. Who was more cancelled than Mark Judge, but he is still alive and even earning money – washing dishes.
In short, Niall Ferguson’s comparisons, like Neil Ferguson’s pandemic models, exaggerate. What Niall describes is a vile change from academia a few decades ago (politically one-sided though that already was), but it could yet be very much worse – and maybe one day will be if we neglect Edmund Burke’s wise warning:
The only thing necessary for the victory of evil men is that good men do nothing.
I disagree with Niall Ferguson on many historical questions – for example his favourable view of Frederick the Great, and his favourable view of the creation of the Bank of England. But Professor Ferguson (Niall not Neil) would not “dox” me, he would not drive me from my job and humiliate me for the “crime” of not agreeing with him about Frederick the Great or the Bank of England.
“Yes Paul, but the modern left do not KILL people”.
Wait – you will find that they have not changed, and they will kill.
They have encountered no resistance taking over the schools and universities, teaching lies and covering up the truth, they have met no resistance in taking over the language – even insisting that dictionaries change the definition of words such as “racism” in order to fit in with Frankfurt School of Marxism doctrines.
They have met no resistance in closing down small business enterprises in many countries, or in covering up (and smearing) the medications that could have saved so many lives from Covid 19.
It was “necessary” for so many people to die – in order to “justify” the “Sustainable Development” and “Inclusive Capitalism” (which is not really capitalism at all) Agenda – so what was that about the left not being prepared to kill?
Whether it is Marxists or the latter day followers of Saint-Simon Technocracy (the “Davos” crowd), they are very much prepared to kill.
Explain to a bunch of BLM indoctrinated students how “system racism” is a LIE – and see how “non violent” they are.
And now we see that FEAR CONTROLS THE COURTS.
The vast amount of evidence of Election Fraud (including so many sworn statements by people brave enough to risk five years in prison – by swearing to what they encountered) is not refuted – it is NOT HEARD.
Some of the judges are corrupt – but other judges are SCARED, scared about what the left will do to their families if they oppose massive Election Fraud.
Sadly Professor NIALL Ferguson is not over egging the pudding – indeed the situation is worse than even he believes.
The battle is already lost – if a system is so corrupt that even a Presidential Election in the United States can be blatantly rigged, right out in the open, and creatures such as “Joe” Biden and K. Harris put into office as PUPPETS of the international Collectivists, then it is hard to see what the left can NOT do.
And from January 20th the Marxist training (“Diversity and Inclusion”) in the UNITED STATES ARMED FORCES will be back – indeed it has not really gone away (contrary to the Executive Order of President Trump).
When the ARMED FORCES are fully indoctrinated in Frankfurt School doctrines, it will all be over.
It started in the school and universities – but now it is in every institution, including the Big Business Corporations.
This is defeat – indeed collapse.
The future may not be formal Marxism – but it will be Collectivism, sickening in its dishonesty and total in its ruthlessness (they will kill – and they have already killed, and they do not care).
Eventually ECONOMIC LAW will destroy them (as Ludwig Von Mises pointed out a century ago – “Destuctionism”, interventionism, is doomed to collapse just as socialism is), but I do not expect to live to see the evil international system that is being created, collapse.
The leftists at the CDC have decided that old white people should not get the COVID vaccine as there are too many of them, and a few dying might “even up” the cosmic balance.
Yeah, they’re killing people already.
I am very broadly (far from entirely) in agreement with Paul Marks on this issue.
The NY Times covered up for Commie mass murder from the early 30s to the collapse of the Soviet Union. They are complicit in over 100M deaths from Communism… and that is not counting early deaths from malnutrition. As an institution, the NY Times is in the running as the most evil of all times.
And speaking of malnutrition, let me state once more that diet advice from American academia led to earlier deaths for pretty much everybody who died in the last few decades. And it will lead to your earlier deaths too, if you don’t watch out.
Paul Marks
Actually, they have been killing. It’s hard to keep count since the media do not tell that story, but I believe more than twenty people were killed during the riots this summer. Most of them were black, but death has been the Left’s desire, and the identity of the victim is superfluous. No matter how innocent, it’s always possible to dig up a reason. I, for instance, am a white bourgeois kulak. That proves I need killing.
BTW my major disagreement with Niall F on broad historical issues is his favorable view of empires. I see the history of human progress as mostly the history of city-states; up until, let’s say 1688.