|
|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Authors
Arts, Tech & Culture
Civil Liberties
Commentary
Economics
Geeks
Samizdatistas
Specialist
|
Christmas greetings from Samizdata
December 25th, 2020 |
11 comments to Christmas greetings from Samizdata
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Categories
Archives
Feed This Page
Link Icons
|
All content on this website (including text, photographs, audio files, and any other original works), unless otherwise noted, is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
A perfect find for Samizdatistas everywhere. Hope the gang also posts their groaning table tomorrow,
Merry Christmas one and all
Merry Christmas to all.
Thank you to all Samizdatistas.
Prayers for our Honorable.
Perry,
How very appropriate!
I was going to ask where you found it, but doubtless you did a search on “hippopotamus”. The marvels of the internet truly are never-ending, aren’t they.
A very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to you and all at Samizdata.
Thank you. A Merry Christmas to you all, too
I’m not that keen on a Hippo myself. But how about peace, love, and understanding? Is that too much to hope for?
Anneka Rice just played the original on Radio Two!
Merry Christmas, Samizdatans everywhere! 🎄
Merry Christmas!
Merry Christmas!
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all. The odds are debatable but to hope is wise.
The Apollo astronauts at Christmas remind us that it is a while since those days – but also give us hope that we can be such people again.
This is the night club version. I first heard this on the album “Merry Christmas Carols by the 3 Stooges” Been one of my favorites ever since.
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year – especially to hippos (very dangerous to offend hippos).
Mele Kalikimaka!