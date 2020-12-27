|
It’s a dirty job but someone has to do it
Chorus of dissent after police stop carol singers in car park
Police have been criticised for disbanding an outdoor fundraising performance by carol singers in a quiet village.
Four patrol cars swooped on the socially-distanced “mini-concert” in Woodborough, Nottinghamshire, on Sunday.
The county is in Tier 3, where carol singing is allowed, and organisers said the event had followed coronavirus guidelines. However, officers said that about 40 people had gathered, making others feel “worried and unsafe”.
Anyone might feel worried and unsafe when confronted with this:
Five members of the Woodborough Songbirds were being pulled through the village on a 15m-long trailer decorated with fairy lights when officers arrived. They had planned to sing in six areas in a “Christmas tour”, raising money for the Nottingham Hospitals Charity.
Five “songbirds”. Only four patrol cars. Lesser men and women might have been daunted by that grim arithmetic, but not Nottinghamshire Police.
|
It really is, the end of times.
Stories like this need to be trotted out the next time the police claim to be suffering from a lack of resources.
The excellent Mark Steyn has a regular feature in his audio shows detailing the activities of the “Brit Wanker Copper of the Week” although it has been extended to include notable excesses in Australia and Canada.
At least in this case the constabulary didn’t resort to handcuffs and tasers.
“Hello, police? I want to report that my house has been burgled.”
“Sorry, sir. We don’t have the manpower to investigate that.”
If the British police want the British public to hate them, they’re doing a truly excellent job.
I assume the Constabulary will react in a similar manner the next time the caravan utilising nomadic travellers breach those guidelines, or the visitors to the local mosque?
Dog,
You missed the punchline….
“A neighbour said the burglar wasn’t wearing a mask”.
“We’re on our way”.
It just gets worse.
And if Covid 19 vanished tomorrow – there would be the “Climate Change Emergency” to “justify” arbitrary government power in many Western lands (including the United States – after January 20th what is left of freedom may well come to an end).
With hindsight (always 20/20 vision) it would have been better to leave this world in 1989 – with the fall of the Berlin Wall, and before the rise of Agenda 21 and the rest of the Collectivism-by-the-instalment.
By the way, according the media and the internet (Wikipedia and so on), if you SUPPORT these Collectivist Plans (Agenda 21 – Agenda 2030, Sustainable Development, Inclusive Capitalism – the international Corporate State) they they are real – but if you OPPOSE them then they are just “Conspiracy Theories”. Double Think – which one can find as far back as Plato’s Republic (we will teach that the planets do not move, but for the purposes of navigation…..), although the term “Double Think” is from “1984” in 1948.
Putin’s Russia, Winnie the Pooh’s China and “America” (or Amerika) under Puppet Biden as front man for the international “Woke” forces.
Eurasia, East Asia, and Oceania – all as rotten as each other.
“And Airstrip One?”
Not much point in talking about Airstrip One.
How do those ‘police’ manage to look at themselves in the mirror every night?