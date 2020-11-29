There needs to be a reckoning

‘Lockdowns’ work very well if what you want to do is to destroy a happy and prosperous society and replace it with a desert. It will cost much more as the measureless debt incurred by Rishi Sunak begins to bite in the form of taxes, inflation, shrinking real wages and ravaged pensions and social services. No wonder they dare not announce an actual Budget. It would be the most horrifying public experience since The Exorcist. So the thing to do is to win back what we lost in March.
This requires determination, ruthlessness and large numbers. But it is very easy. Parliament, very slowly waking from its long, induced coma, discusses the latest prison rules on Tuesday.
Before then, I beg and urge you to write to your MP, and to get your friends, neighbours, colleagues and family to join you. Numbers are crucial, as you will see.
On your computer, please find writetothem.com. This will direct your letter to your MP in easy steps. Then write, briefly, politely, acidly.
Say only this: ‘If on Tuesday you vote to destroy the jobs and livelihoods of others, do not expect to keep your own. When the reckoning comes for this, there will be no such thing as a safe seat. Scottish Labour MPs once thought their seats were safe. Look what happened to them.’
Do not worry about any reply you receive or do not receive. These boobies mostly cannot reason. But they can count. And if enough such emails arrive, they will at last grasp what they have done, and fear for their majorities as they should.
This is pretty much the only lawful means of resistance we still have. If you do not use it now, to the full, when are you going to do so?
And if lawful protest is ignored, what do people think is going to happen when the P45s and the bankruptcies spread like a great puce blot across the country through the miserable winter months, and next spring brings no real release?
The three best ways to destroy a city:
1. Carpet bombing
2. Rent control
3. Lockdowns
4: Democrats
Some governments acted to save lives.
For example, Taiwan (the Republic of China) sealed the borders – as did some other countries. It was an effective policy – only seven (7) people have died out a population of 20 million. Although how long Taiwan can remain cut off from the world – I do not know.
The British government did NOT do that – the borders remained OPEN, instead there was an internal “lockdown” under the “advice” of international authorities (government and Corporate – although the international agencies and the Corporations have largely MERGED over the years) this obviously had nothing to do with “public health” – indeed the World Health Organisation (which is led by a Marxist Doctor of Philosophy loyal to the People’s Republic of China – he has no MEDICAL qualifications) only changed its “advice” on Pandemics last year (2019), and it did so for political (not medical) reasons.
The idea of the World Economic Forum (and so on) is “Build Back Better” (the slogan is used in many countries), to destroy small business enterprises and to have a “Great Reset” of the world – destroying what is left of freedom in the West and replacing it with a Corporate State (Fascism) with Big Business and Big Government essentially MERGED – with free competition (especially from small business) and the general freedom of ordinary people exterminated.
This goes back many decades – it was NOT a response to Covid 19 or the Global Warming theory, because these plans go back before these things (for example Klaus Schwab’s book on “Stakeholder Capitalism” was published in 1971 – how can it be a “response” to Covid 19?).
“Build Back Better”, “Sustainable Development” the “Great Reset”, “Stakeholder Capitalism” (Corporate State Fascism) comes BEFORE Covid 19 and Global Warming theory – it is not a response to these things. Covid 19 is being used as an EXCUSE for what the international establishment elite (government and Corporate – including the Credit Bubble Banks) have been planning for many years.
This is also why they hate effective EARLY treatment for Covid 19.
Effective EARLY treatment would mean far fewer deaths – but that is exactly what the international establishment elite do NOT want.
If there were far fewer deaths then the EXCUSE for the Great Reset would collapse.
Hence the SMEARING of effective early treatment for month-after-month-after-month.
To get the world they want, large numbers of people must DIE – and so they smear treatment that would have prevented that.
Hence they get the excuse for the lockdowns and-so-on.
It is a lot more than “they want to get President Trump out” – yes they “want to get President Trump out”, but they want so much more than that.
President Trump just happened to be in their way – their true aim is the crushing of what is left of the free West. And victory (the death of the West) is within their grasp.
Soon there may well be only two choices left – slavery or death. That is what they intend.
Well I wrote, but I think my MP will just go along with it so instead I asked her to pressure the gov to end all the restrictions once the vulnerable have been vaccinated. I also mentioned rapid testing, which I think needs to be proactively permitted within the guidance (test-at-the-door).
I live in the most marginal seat in UK & made it clear to my MP that at the next General Election, I vote for Farage’s new party if she votes for the restrictions.