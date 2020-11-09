No, Joe Biden is not President-Elect

On Saturday, the establishment media did something incredibly irresponsible. In the midst of the most contentious election in modern history, instead of acting as neutral observers of the political process, they decided to embrace the undemocratic role of kingmaker by prematurely calling the election for Joe Biden. Yes, in normal times it has been a time-honored tradition that the media act as the unofficial scorekeeper in presidential elections, but this role has no official standing, despite the desperate attempt by the media to usurp that role for itself.
These are not normal times and the media’s action amounts to an attempt to short circuit the official and legal process of selecting the president. The outcome of this election is still very much in doubt. The electoral margins are razor thin, votes are still being counted, recounts will be held in a number of states, and there are legal challenges that have yet to work their way through the courts. Regardless of the false claims of the media, the election process is not yet over.
The media is compounding its own malfeasance by making the false claim that there is no evidence of election fraud and by suppressing any reports of the many problems with the vote counting. Although it may be true that there is yet to be any proof of election fraud, this is not the same as there being no evidence of fraud. Evidence and proof are not the same things. And the proper bodies to judge any evidence are courts of law. In our constitutional system, neither the news media nor the laughably misnamed “independent fact checkers” of the social media have any place deciding the merits of the evidence of fraud taking place in this election.
Of the many actual pieces of evidence of election fraud surrounding the vote counting, the most damaging are the cases of GOP poll watchers, in violation of election laws, being kicked out of the vote counting rooms in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Milwaukee, and Atlanta. It was in these very Democrat-controlled cities that partisan political machines in charge of the vote counting, now behind closed doors, somehow managed to find enough additional votes to flip the vote counts in their respective states from being in favor of Donald Trump to being in favor of Joe Biden. The media has become wilfully blind to this clear violation of the law.
Any ballots counted during the period when GOP observers were locked out of the counting rooms are now tainted and legally suspect. If the courts eventually do throw out these votes, as they should, the fault would not be on Donald Trump for bringing a legal challenge, but on the Democrats for attempting to use their partisan political machines to control the vote counting.
One final point. If Joe Biden wanted to ensure that any victory would be seen as legitimate by Trump’s supporters, he should have immediately joined the Trump campaign in demanding that GOP poll watchers be allowed to observe the vote counting, as they are entitled to by law. The fact that he remained silent, as did the entire Democrat establishment (including their media allies) makes him complicit in any illegal activities that occurred behind those closed doors and will forever taint any claim that he has on being legitimately elected as president.
– Nick Forte, re-posted from The Pelican Report
Prayers for our Honorable.
It is basically a coup
On terminology: I presume that Mr Biden becomes president elect only when the electors in the electoral college elect him… I admit that I had hoped for the fun of a Biden victory 270-268 and a faithless elector.
It is at this point that I note the superiority of the Confederacy and a one-off six year term – at least I got to see the excellent equestrian statues in Richmond (Va) before they were dismounted, and the very confusing historical message left by the statuary in and around the State Capitol. And, of course, West Virginia is not a legally/constitutionally constituted state.
That heart of it is that if the local Democrat officials in an electoral area kick the Republican observers out of the count, the natural inferences, in the absence of a legitimate reason for their explulsion, is that there was an intention to commit electoral fraud and that the fraud then took place. The fact that this happened in a series of cities in swing states goes to confirm these inferences.
On top of this all left leaning media then go on to announce that Joe Biden is the president-elect and demand that Donald Trump conceed. If it was as crystal clear as all that there wouldn’t be any need for Trump to conceed.
Frankly, kicking out the other sides observers from the count and then finding the votes necessary to win is the behaviour of the governing party in an effective dictatorship. And journalists chosing to omit to report this scandali suggests that they would rather live in such a dictatorship than in a democracy.
I don’t know if it is a coup, and FWIW if there was a Biden win of 270-268 and a faithless elector in Trump’s favor Biden would still win, since a draw goes to the HoR which is controlled by the democrats (though I think they vote by congressional delegation rather than congressional district, so I’m not sure what the balance there is.)
The thing I find most interesting though (perhaps because I am a computer guy) is this Dominion software thing. Information is extremely hard to come by because, I think it is fair to say, that the whole internet is biased right now (one way or the other.) But it seems that some alert GOP poll watcher noticed an extremely skewed vote count, so demanded a manual recount, and the manual recount indicated that the machine had allocated 6,000 votes to Biden that were for Trump. The explanation was very confusing (perhaps purposely so) about using statistical rates rather than just plain old 1, 2, 3 vote counting. But from what I understand it was a bug in the software, and the transfer of votes (amounting to a net change of 12,000 in Trump’s favor), was in a small county of maybe 70,000 votes total. That is a 15% swing which is MASSIVE, far larger than the majorities in nearly every state. And this software seems to be used in many, many places. And, coincidentally, the company is heavily involved with major democratic operatives.
So, from what I can see, this isn’t speculation, this is a definite, measured case or counting error on one of the most thin margin states in the country (though that county’s change is baked into the numbers as they stand.)
Any fair and just individual would at the very least demand a full manual recount in every county that used that machine (and we are talking 30 states, with maybe the majority of counties using it.) That is shocking. And it seems massively favorable to Trump, unless there was something particularly special about this particular county.
However, information about this is VERY hard to find (that isn’t dripping in bias, from one side or another.)
FWIW, it is one reason I think that by law all software used for counting votes and running voting machines should be open source and published well in advance of any election.
Does anyone know where I can find a more detailed, factual explanation of this? I’d particularly like to see a detailed technical analysis of what happened.
In the case of a 269-269 Donald Trump wins the election (assuming none of the Republicans vote for Biden). The GOP controls a majority of the state delegations to the House of Representatives. So a 270-268 win for Biden with 1 faithless elector for Trump would mean it goes to the House due to a tie and Trump wins.
Obviously, media calls have no formal impact, and the media pretending that they do is silly. There is not (officially) a President-Elect until the Electoral College votes on December 14th, or arguably even until Congress counts those ballots on January 6th. But because media calls have no official role in the process, they can declare it way earlier, once the results are clear. Similarly, a candidate’s concession speech plays no formal role (as Gore showed us in 2000, when he un-conceded). This is why most losing candidates concede on election night, once the results are clear. Clinton conceded in 2016 before Trump even hit 270, for example.
But yes, the media kind of dropped the ball here. Biden was the clear winner by Wednesday, but because of the votes got counted in an odd order, they held off on calling it for days, just to let everything catch up to where the serious observers knew it was going. When Biden tells his supporters to vote by mail and Trump tells his supporters not to, it’s no surprise that the mail-in ballots have a big pro-Biden swing. And because most states are less competent than Florida(who learned from the failures of 2000), these got counted days apart.
As for fraud, I’ve seen several allegations, but all the ones I’ve seen have fallen apart on closer examination. To pick the most widely discussed example, the people kept out of the Detroit count room were because Trump already had well over a hundred volunteers inside that same room, and were at the cap(which was the same for each party). Now, if there’s solid evidence of something and Trump can prove it in court, fair enough. Like I said, nothing is official until the EC votes are cast and counted. There’s still a month until any of the hard deadlines start hitting on that, and as 2000 showed us, that’s enough time for some legal battles.
But looking at the math, it’ll be a true miracle if Trump can show sufficient fraud to overturn the election. Biden is likely to win WI, MI, PA, AZ, and GA, for a total of 306 EV. All of them are outside the realm where recounts can make a real difference – a recount usually only moves a few hundred votes, and he’s down by over 10,000 in each. Basically, Trump needs to flip PA, AZ, *and* GA in order to win. That is a big, big task. And so far, his legal strategy seems to be pretty anemic. He’s making no solid case. He’s advancing evidence to get retweets, not to get the election victory.
If Trump comes out with something solid and worthy of a courtroom, fine – he has that right, and I’ll hear it out if he tries. But for now, he’s not even attempting to win. He’s just acting like a sore loser so that his fans think he fights. This isn’t a surprise from Trump, but I look back at GWB(who had a coherent and successful legal strategy twenty years ago), and remember when Republicans cared about winning, instead of merely being angry as they lost.
@Shlomo Maistre
In the case of a 269-269 Donald Trump wins the election (assuming none of the Republicans vote for Biden). The GOP controls a majority of the state delegations to the House of Representatives. So a 270-268 win for Biden with 1 faithless elector for Trump would mean it goes to the House due to a tie and Trump wins.
Right thanks for the correction. I vaguely remember that clause in the constitution. So it basically means CA gets one vote and WY gets one vote. Kind of like the Electoral college on sterioids. That’d send half the country apoplectic. One wonders what exactly Trump would be president of? A burning wasteland I think.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/tens-of-thousands-of-unsealed-ballots-arrived-in-michigan-county-all-for-democrats-lawsuit_3571675.html
@Alsadius
But looking at the math, it’ll be a true miracle if Trump can show sufficient fraud to overturn the election. Biden is likely to win WI, MI, PA, AZ, and GA, for a total of 306 EV. All of them are outside the realm where recounts can make a real difference – a recount usually only moves a few hundred votes, and he’s down by over 10,000 in each.
I think it is unlikely that much will change, not because that would be a fair outcome, but because of the danger in doing so. But I don’t agree the math isn’t there. Recounts of a county move a few hundred votes, not a state, and there are very good reasons to think that a LOT of the mail in ballots are very dubious and subject to challenge. As you say, recounts are going to happen in GA and WI (and probably MI) plus there is a very good case to be made to throw out hundreds of thousands of ballots in PA (since they came after the 8pm deadline — something that is very clear in law.) The fight will be identifying them and finding a remedy for the evident fraud and illegality of half a million votes, probably.
The other one to watch is the one I mentioned above. It is not at all unreasonable to think that a manual recount be ordered in every county that used that software, and that a MASSIVE number of votes, and based on the data we have they produced a 15% swing to Biden in one place for sure. I have no idea if that is the same everywhere, but that one order could swing the election by 50 electoral votes in itself, and the data seems to strongly favor Trump.
But what happens then? What happens if the states refuse to certify the votes? What happens if two sets of electors turn up in Washington for the same state. What happens if they do, but the democrats block the HoR chamber except to votes they consider acceptable? What happens if there are assassination attempts on electors who are voting “the wrong way”.
Like I say, the damage of turning the election to Trump will be horrifying, and there is good reason to believe that John Roberts will be too much of a bed wetter to do it. But a few USSC decisions could easily mine enough votes to swing it. With Amy Coney Barrett being the final necessary vote. Like I say, get read for the most destructive riots in American history if that happens.
Are you high?
What you mean is that the media has no legal power, and you are correct.
But perception – for most of us – is reality.
Most Biden supporters are blissfully unaware of any substantiated allegations of voter fraud, even though there are hundreds of them across the country. So if Trump actually does decide to go to court most of the country will think he is trying to “steal” the election from Biden. Why? Because the media has announced that Biden has already won.
Media calls obviously have immense formal impact.
Alsadius,
Listen, kid. You have no fucking idea what Trump is doing. No fucking clue.
Based on most of the rest of your comment, it is very clear that you do not even understand what is happening right now.
Of course it is a coup.
President Trump is not just being censored on Social Media – his speeches are beings censored on the television as well. President Trump is cut off, or the media propagandists talk-over-him.
The media demand “hard evidence” of ELECTION FRAUD – but when it is presented to them, they shut their eyes and stick their fingers in their ears.
For “The Great Reset” to occur, for the Western World to be destroyed – for liberty to be exterminated, President Trump most be removed – it is that brutally simple.
It is not even hidden – the slogans of the international totalitarians, such as “BUILD BACK BETTER” and “We are not an island – we are part of something so much bigger” (hello Banker totalitarians), are openly used. There is no “conspiracy” here – it is all being done in plain sight.
The question is – will the people fight for their freedom?
My guess is – NO THEY WILL NOT. The people of the United States, and other Western nations (including this one), are going to lose their freedom (or what little is left of it – for it has been in decline for a very long time). Agenda 21, Agenda 2030, “Sustainable Development” (“Green” totalitarianism), “Stakeholder Capitalism” – i.e. Corporate State Fascism, Big Business and Big Government coming together to crush free competition (especially from small business) and crush the general freedom of ordinary people.
People like myself are too cowardly to fight – I make pathetic little gestures, such as shopping in Aldi rather than Tesco so that I do not have to see the newspapers spitting lies in my face, but I do NOT fight.
Sadly I am the norm – no one is going to fight. We in the Western World are going to be slaves.
“As for fraud, I’ve seen several allegations, but all the ones I’ve seen have fallen apart on closer examination. To pick the most widely discussed example, the people kept out of the Detroit count room were because Trump already had well over a hundred volunteers inside that same room, and were at the cap(which was the same for each party).”
Maybe not?
In theory Republican State Legislatures could refuse to accept the massive ELECTION FRAUD – and, instead, send honest people to the Electoral Collage, where the real “President Elect” will be decided.
But they will not – they are too scared.
I hope I am WRONG – but that is what I believe.
The problem is that this has been happening slowly for decades. Very slowly over many decades.
This is about market forces. Market forces have been usurping the sovereignty of nations for decades if not longer. This has been happening to America too – in some obvious ways but also in some very subtle, invisible, insidious ways. Many of us are now noticing some of those insidious, invisible, subtle ways that we may not have fully noticed or thought of before. It is an awakening.
The key is that this is all about market forces. We have to respond with market forces. How much money do Trump supporters keep in banks and 401(ks)?
We have to insulate ourselves from the Left and the Globalists by building and owning our own private businesses that are protected by the rule of law. Private businesses of all types to be self-sufficient. Farms, banks, construction companies, mining, oil & gas, shipping, manufacturing, pharma, software engineering, everything.
Shlomo @7:00: That would be the sort of allegation that might flip a state. Two more of those, and all three holding up in court, and Trump will win. Just remeber that neither of those is a guarantee. These things are usually more complex than partisan sources make them look. At least the SCOTUS is heavily staffed by conservatives, so we can be confident that they won’t hand it to Biden out of bias. If it gets there and Biden wins, that means B iden won legitimately.
Fraser: To be clear, I mean a few hundred votes for a whole state, not for a county. Recounts are good for redundancy, but they only change things in extraordinarily close races. But yes, investigate that software too.
Shlomo @7:04: My point is that the media always calls races a month before it’s official. There’s nothing wrong with that.
Shlomo @7:05: I’m willing to be proven wrong. But the team that put a major press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping doesn’t seem like they have the necessary attention to detail to prevail in serious, urgent court cases.
Paul @7:10: Social media companies silencing people is bullshit, but it’s not a coup, any more than Flubber’s comment above being deleted is a coup. And again, the media have no actual role in this process. They like to pretend they matter, but they’re meaningless. The reason why hard evidence is needed is in order to convince *judges*, who actally have the power to determine who won. Also, seriously, totalitarianism? The slogans you reference are fuzzy-headed leftism, and I oppose them, but they’re all the sort of thing we’ve had in the free world for many decades without anyone going full Stasi.
Nullius: Interesting. So it was a mistake, but an honest one, and a mistake on the part of the Trump volunteers. That actually explains a lot.
Paul @7:15: As it happens, it seems that there’s a federal law about when states can appoint electors if they choose to do so directly. That date was November 3rd. At this point, they’re all locked into using the election results. That doesn’t mean Biden necessarily wins, but it does mean that you need to prove that Trump won the election in order to let Trump win the election. You can’t just do an end run with direct appointment. See https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/3/1 and https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/3/2 here.
Shlomo @7:21: That is some impressive horseshoe theory. If I saw that on Kos instead of Samizdata, I’d assume you were a regular there.
In case there is anyone out there who still does not know – this was never about a virus. For example, Klaus Schwab (of the World Economic Forum) has been at this for some 50 years – he is not a medical doctor and does not give a toss about Covid 19, other to use as an excuse for the tyranny he has always pushed.
One does not have Brigadier in full uniform appearing on British television if one is concerned about curing the sick. This is about making people OBEY – whether it is the United States, the United Kingdom, or anywhere else.
Build Back Better, Agenda 21 – Agenda 2030, Sustainable Development (“Green” totalitarianism), “Stakeholder Capitalism” – Corporate State Fascism, Big Business and Big Government coming together to destroy free competition (so it is NOT about “market forces” – for they are millions of ordinary HUMAN CHOICES, exactly what Klaus Schwab and co wish to GET RID OF) and wipe out the the freedom of ordinary people generally.
Mr Biden has always been a servant of the “gun control” forces, just as he has been a PAID (using his son as the “bagman”) servant of the People’s Republic of China for years, – it is easy to make unarmed people OBEY.
And there’s been very little commentary of the parrallel psyops going on – Critical Race Theory
If you’re in favour of the current system, which produces unequal outcomes, then you’re a white supremacist even if for example, like the leader of the far right racist Proud Boys, you’re a black Cuban.
Almost needless to say – the international establishment elite do NOT believe they are evil. They are taking away our freedom – for-our-own-good. For the sake of “the environment” and so on. Human freedom is “chaos” – society must be “planned”.
This is what unites the Big Business Corporate elite, the academic “experts”, the government bureaucrats, and the politicians. The belief that we must all be “planned” FOR OUR OWN GOOD.
They are “educated” people (in a sense that Plato would have understood – yes as far back as that), and they are quite sincere.
Re – Alsadius, there’s no evidence.
Well go look up the Networks livestreams of the election coverage on Youtube.
All deleted.
Why?
Because as various people have highlighted with video snippets, you can see Trump’s votes going down by an amount and exactly the same amount being added to Bidens numbers. This is the Hammer system in action.
Re: Paul Marks
“Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron’s cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.”
CS Lewis
People who like control use crises as an excuse for control, I’ll agree. But I don’t expect this to last long once the vaccine is widely deployed. Pfizer alone can vaccinate about 1/6 of humanity in the next year with the new vaccine they announced this morning, so once other vaccines come online as well (or others start making this one, whichever), we’ll likely have enough vaccination for it to be gone by next summer. This could never be a permanent thing, by its nature – people would very much fight that.
As for the livestreams, here’s USA Today: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A1DEd0iKC8Q. Here’s CBS News: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aj7ELbw8FxM. Here’s PBS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2WbNBp5mSqg. More are down than I’d expect, but I suspect that’s more to do with the business side of news stations, not some nefarious actor trying to take it all down.
And you expect the occasional screwup, because these are barely-trained people acting as election clerks, and government bureaucracies are bad at most things. The example of the county that reported 150k votes for Biden instead of 15k, because of a typo, comes to mind. But it got fixed almost immediately. This kind of thing is normal in all elections, and I’ve seen the same sort of little nonsense in every election I’ve ever watched, including ones that weren’t close at all. And all the errors do get fixed, generally. If one doesn’t, fine, bring that up. (Again, I have zero objection to a good-faith court case trying to overturn the preliminary results for whatever reason). But until you can show me an error that wasn’t fixed, I’m going to assume the results are as good as any election ever is. Not perfect, but as good as we can realistically do.
Quite correct Flubber – on both points.
As for market forces – if people actually believed in market forces, in the millions of choices of ordinary people (which is all “market forces” actually are), then there wouldn’t be need for a “World Economic Forum”, or an “IMF” or a “World Bank” or any of the other national or international bodies where government and big business try and “plan society”.
These organisations and groups should not exist at all. Politicians, bureaucrats, academic “experts”, media people (yes our dear friends the “mainstream media”) and Corporate managers, should NOT be meeting to “plan society”.
It is not that, as they suppose, we have a “plan” which we think better than their “plan” – WE DO NOT WANT A PLAN.
@Alsadius
People who like control use crises as an excuse for control, I’ll agree. But I don’t expect this to last long once the vaccine is widely deployed.
But our friends on the left have spent the last two months telling us that we shouldn’t take the Trump vaccine. So are we not to be extremely suspicious when they tell us to take the Biden vaccine instead, even though it is molecularly identical?
If one doesn’t, fine, bring that up. (Again, I have zero objection to a good-faith court case trying to overturn the preliminary results for whatever reason).
But I did already. A piece of software that seems to be used in about 1/3 of the counties in the USA has been irrefutably demonstrated in at least one county to show a systematic bias toward overcounting Biden, and not by a little but, in that county anyway, by a 15% swing in Biden’s favor. From the data I have seen this isn’t some specific thing in that county but a “bug” in the software itself, and so there is every reason to believe that bug manifests everywhere else. It is certainly noteworthy that top democrats from the party including Pelosi and Bluementhal have direct executive control over this company.
A 15% swing to Trump in 1/3 of the counties on the USA? Do you think that might change the results? I don’t know a whole lot about it because, as I said above, unbiased information is hard to find. But it seems to me that an undisputed bug in this software of substantial effect. The problem with many of these allegations of election fraud is there seems to be no reasonable remedy for the injured party. However in this case there is. A perfectly reasonable remedy would be to demand audited hand recounts in every county using this software. Nobody is disadvantaged by that, although it would take some time.
I might add that an equally doable remedy would be to have the FBI investigate how such a bug got into the software in the first place, possibly prosecuting some of the instigators for fraud, if such is merited. I know software, and it certainly would be pretty straightforward for some auditors to make that determination by looking for the genesis of the bug in their source code control system, and determining who commanded it be put in there.
BTW, I put the word “bug” in quotes there, because as we say in software, “it might not be a bug, it might be a feature.”
Paul: Some people just suck at economics, it’s true. But that doesn’t change much. It’s not like the World Bank is calling the election for Biden.
Fraser: The people who said not to take the Trump vaccine were engaged in crass political fearmongering. They deserve to find a boot firmly embedded in unexpected parts of their anatomy. But them being partisan fools doesn’t mean I need to become one.
As for the tech issues, “irrefutably” is a very strong word. But I’ll take a look, if you have a link with more info. I will say that a 15% swing to Biden in a third of the country is very hard to imagine, given that Trump outperformed the polls by a couple points – you’d have to assume a polling error of like 7-8% in order for that to square. You don’t see that often on a well-polled race like a national election. But again, if you have a credible claim to make, I’ll look at it, see what I think.
BTW, I put the word “bug” in quotes there, because as we say in software, “it might not be a bug, it might be a feature.”
Apparently a new patch was deployed in the couple of says before the election.
Hmmm.
“you’d have to assume a polling error of like 7-8% in order for that to square.”
Like in Florida. Or Wisconsin.
One could go on.
Mention of “the vaccine” is nicely timed to slot into the great plan, isn’t it? I was amused by their claim that it would kill 90% of viruses. This, to me, proves that those making the claim know nothing about viruses. 90% of 4call is still 4call.
“A piece of software that seems to be used in about 1/3 of the counties in the USA has been irrefutably demonstrated in at least one county to show a systematic bias toward overcounting Biden, and not by a little but, in that county anyway, by a 15% swing in Biden’s favor. From the data I have seen this isn’t some specific thing in that county but a “bug” in the software itself, and so there is every reason to believe that bug manifests everywhere else.”
As I understand it, the problem was that there was a late change to the list of races/candidates in two elections on the ballot, which required a change to the scanner template data telling the software where each result would appear on the page when they put the local results under the scanner, so they could be added up for the grand total. The election officials changed the template for the scanners at the precincts affected by the specific change, but forgot to change the templates on all the other scanners. As a result, the scanners read the numbers from the wrong location on the page in a subset of districts, and votes for one candidate were assigned to another.
The error was spotted straight away, and would in any case have been detected later in the normal process when they went back and checked that the local results matched the collated summaries for all districts.
That’s what the investigators say, anyway. As with all of this stuff, until all the evidence is in from both sides of the dispute and it’s been cross-examined in court, we can’t tell.
It’s dangerous to leap to judgement after hearing only one side of the story.
“I was amused by their claim that it would kill 90% of viruses.”
What they said was that of the 94 people on the trial that caught Covid-19, more than 90% of them had received the placebo. So assuming that those on the placebo are representative of the exposure to Covid-19 of the group as a whole (which given that the division was made at random and the people on the trial didn’t know, would be very hard to explain if they’re not), then it means that it prevented about 90% of the people who would have caught Covid-19 from getting it.
“This, to me, proves that those making the claim know nothing about viruses.”
There are lots of claims being made by people who nothing about viruses. So what’s new?
Paul,
I agree with you, but I think it’s bigger than that. I am on your side 100% but we do have slightly different positions within political philosophy, as you are well aware. I do not want to rehash it, but my broader point is simply this: USA is a leaky faucet. All of the west is.
Put it this way. I remember years ago I pointed out that the POTUS does not even have the authority of a CEO to fire employees of the government. Yes, he can fire the figureheads and maybe target a couple people here and there, but he cannot just vaporize entire departments or government agencies. The result, is not just mission creep and regulatory capture, but something much more insidious and bigger: the State is not being LED by a sovereign power.
The result is not a big grand conspiracy, it is just everyone acting in their own interests (market forces) without paying heed to any actually Sovereign Authority. In such a situation, everyone is just selfish, which is fine: they want to make profit. Okay, fine. That’s not a problem. It’s just market forces. What is a problem is when you combine that with these things:
1. Federal Reserve funny money
2. A globalized market economy sped up by the internet
3. The biggest market for corporations is in Asia
4. China’s companies are accountable to the Party, while (in contrast) American politicians are accountable to American corporations. So it’s the exact opposite.
In a globalized economy the biggest market of consumers that is also one of the most efficient, hard working people in the world becomes the Global Sovereign, especially given that corporations of China and the corporations of America are accountable to Chinese political authority.
We need a sovereign to say fuck off. Trump….for one surreal, terrifying, glorious moment in time is that Sovereign.
Because he owes them (the Federal Bureaucracy, the Deep State, the Corporations, Fake News Media, Wall Street, and Chinese Communist Party) nothing. And also because he has very large testicles.
Sure it is. It’s being led by me. (And several hundred million others.) (This current fraud environment doesn’t negate that basic scheme. That’s just mechanics.)
We don’t have a sovereign CEO president deliberately. Ultimately, all state agencies take their cue from the voters. If they do something politically unpalatable to too many of us, they’re out.
A sovereign power vested in Joe Biden in January 2021 would be . . . well, something worth avoiding. And we do get to avoid it, thankfully. It always seems to me that looking to the single-mindedness of a sole sovereign only works if you can guarantee a benign one.
I notice now that the Left-media and certain Left-politicians, in anticipation of victory, are starting to wipe the rhetorical blood off their hands and are sending out the calls for “civility” and “normalcy”.
Will the Right (and Libertarians) fall for this trick (*punch in the nose* – followed by “hey lets be nice”) once again, or will they now accept that the hard-Left, both media and politicians, are their mortal enemies? That there can be no reconciliation while the Left wants to impose their Stalinist agenda on free people?
I am not hopeful. I think they will indeed fall for the trick once again. I will NOT, however. No civility for Stalinists from me.
Please do not try to make me vomit.
Look, man, if you have not yet figured out that Republican politicians and conservative politicians are Controlled Opposition, then… G-d Bless You.
With all due respect, I do not think you really understand what is happening. Trump has pissed off all of the forces that have been ripping off the American People for decades because he owes the System, the Lobbyists, the Bureaucracy, Special Interests, Deep State, Wall Street, etc NOTHING. He owes them nothing so they are terrified of him because he is the first POTUS since Andrew Jackson to fight for the People (but Jackson didn’t have to contend with late-stage democracy and a globalized economy, which makes Trump’s fight far more impressive and incredible, but neither will change the general trajectory).
If you think these forces have been ABLE to rip off the American People and the Country of the United States because we just haven’t gotten the right guy into the Oval Office then you are… just really confused.
The system is fucking broken.
Do you understand that all Corporations (whether Danish or American or Chinese) that want to operate in China are accountable to the Chinese Communist Party? Do you understand that American politicians are accountable to American Corporations? Do you really not see any problem here? Are you blind?
Joe Biden being sovereign instead of fucking POTUS would change the incentives of everyone, INCLUDING JOE BIDEN so his policy preferences would change overnight and he could then tell AOC and the rest of the commies to fuck off.
Sovereignty is conserved. You should be terrified.
Flubber: Yes, I got what you meant by “bug”. But the errors weren’t nearly as bad as you suggest. Wisconsin was 6%, Florida was 4.5%. But of course you picked the states with the biggest errors – Michigan is at 1.5%, North Carolina is at 1%, Pennsylvania at negative 0.5%(i.e., Biden outperformed), Georgia at negative 1.2%, and so on. (Some of those should be expected to change a bit as the vote counting gets finished, of course)
Jannie: That’s reporters being incompetent. The actual claim seems to be that it has a 90% chance of preventing infection: https://www.pfizer.com/news/press-release/press-release-detail/pfizer-and-biontech-announce-vaccine-candidate-against
Yeah Alsadius, cite the states with the rampant cheating as proof to your argument.
https://twitter.com/A_Blossom4USA/status/1325500457331138567
I picked NC (that Trump won) and GA (where I haven’t heard many complaints) as examples. But if that’s not good enough, here’s a longer list of errors: https://twitter.com/NateSilver538/status/1325918376569528321. An average polling error of Trump+3.3, with outliers as high as Trump+8 and as low as Biden+1. (He’s using a different baseline than I am for the polling averages – my above was RCP, not 538 – so some of the numbers won’t match)
I don’t see huge correlation with alleged cheating on this list. States nobody would bother to rig (CO, NM, VA) have fairly low errors, and some of the states where the most fraud is alleged (MI, PA) are higher on the list. That isn’t what you’d expect from pro-Biden fraud. It looks like the errors are mostly correlated with having a lot of white working class voters, who are a notably pro-Trump group, and likely quite hard to poll well. And given that there wasn’t much error in 2014 or 2018, but a fair bit in 2016 and 2020, this seems like it’s just a story about Trump doing better than his polls. Likely because of personal effects creating some kind of “shy Trump voter” phenomenon.
As for that video clip, there’s a few possible explanations. Most likely, someone put a number into the wrong column in a data entry field somewhere, and then corrected it. Again, these elections are run by half-trained people who do this for one day every four years. We shouldn’t expect Olympian competence here. I suspect the same thing happened in California and Utah too, but CNN didn’t bother to show those states on air, because everyone knew what the results would be.
And really, think this through. If you’re powerful enough to rig an election, how are you stupid enough to do it like that? This is what you’d do to rig an election if you really wanted to get caught.
Or if you were arrogant enough not to care that people knew, only that the machinery of justice would take no action against you.
Like Clinton deleting emails that had been subpoenaed by Congress – she didn’t care what the hoi polloi thought about it, just that she was immune from any consequences.
It’s how they think.
That mindset makes sense for Hillary Clinton, who’s notoriously smug and abrasive, in addition to being one of the most famous people in the world. But not for random poll clerks.
That said, let me zoom out a bit. Let’s say these allegations get taken to the Supreme Court, as seems fairly plausible. Is there any decision they could render that would make you believe the election was legitimate, even in principle? What would your reaction be if it’s 8-1 or 9-0, and even the Trump appointees say that Trump’s arguments are junk? (I don’t say this is guaranteed to happen, I just wonder how far you’re willing to go down this rabbit hole if it does.)
If the Supreme Court makes a decision about one of the state elections based on the evidence and not on a technicality (like claiming the appellant doesn’t have standing to bring the suit) then I will accept it. That’s how it goes.
But I won’t accept that there was no fraud in this election, no matter what gets played on CNN, because there WAS. And we knew it was going to be this way, as soon as the Left started demanding “no voter ID” and “vote-by-mail” at the same time.
Blatant, obvious fraud. They might get away with it. It might not have even made a difference. But there is no bullshit propaganda that could be played on the Left-media that would ever convince me to pretend that the voter fraud in this election wasn’t massive and deliberate.
One way to think about it would be: if there was voting fraud, what would it look like? What would be the numbers, at what time?
Even without considering the various witnesses, which could be dumped into the he said, she said category, the raw numbers and timing of announcement of poll numbers matches up very well with what we know voter fraud looks like.
The best way to commit electoral fraud, by far, is to have real people cast real ballots. Don’t mess with the counting process at all – there’s a lot more checks and balances there. And certainly not once the numbers are already being counted. Get fake IDs and have people go from polling location to polling location, casting ballots at each. Failing that, dump in a bunch of extra ballots, and have a friendly poll clerk cross off a bunch of extra names, so that the numbers match. Bribery of various sorts works too, to get more legal votes than you’d earn in a clean election, but it’s hard to keep that quiet.
Adjusting the numbers mid-count is just not a viable strategy. You can screw with the media to create false election-night narratives, but you can’t really change the final counts with that kind of tactic – each polling location reports its totals, and people cross-check that stuff. If there’s a discrepancy, it’ll get tracked down pretty quick. We saw a few of those last week, and they lasted mere minutes.
In 1972, maybe.
Today, if the actual count of votes doesn’t tally with a number in a computer, who is going to know? More importantly, who is going to prove it, and how?
I wonder what might happen if all the observers from one party were excluded from the process of counting (or recounting) a set of votes? Would that be a suspicious occurrence? Hmm …
though I think they vote by congressional delegation rather than congressional district, so I’m not sure what the balance there is.)
—–
Any vote in the House would likely go to Trump. Republicans have majorities in 26 state delegations.
Alsadius
November 10, 2020 at 2:44 am
That mindset makes sense for Hillary Clinton, who’s notoriously smug and abrasive, in addition to being one of the most famous people in the world. But not for random poll clerks.
That said, let me zoom out a bit. Let’s say these allegations get taken to the Supreme Court, as seems fairly plausible. Is there any decision they could render that would make you believe the election was legitimate, even in principle? What would your reaction be if it’s 8-1 or 9-0, and even the Trump appointees say that Trump’s arguments are junk? (I don’t say this is guaranteed to happen, I just wonder how far you’re willing to go down this rabbit hole if it does.)
—-
Part of this is already at the Supreme Court. The PA fraud and last minute, illegally ordered election law changes are being considered as we write. Trump’s team made filings that included evidence of fraud today.
Sundry trivial remarks on the long thread above.
1) Abstract discussion of state delegations and faithless electors is of abstract interest. The politically correct in the US begged for faithless electors in 2016. I remember what I thought about them and see no great value in even the abstract appearance of imitating them.
2) As regards the “Oh those stupid GoP poll-watchers forgot to sign out for lunch” rubbish
I really don’t think so. It sounds much more like the insolent prepared excuse for yet another example of intentional miscounting. Obviously, it would be an easy excuse to contrive (the sign-out list maybe happens to be elsewhere at lunchtime but “hey it doesn’t matter”), and conversely no-one could actually throw all the GoP observers out and believe they had only excluded extras. It would be effortless to correct the mistake. Nor does it explain the cheering counters.
There is also the obvious point that the alleged too-large list must have had all duplicate names and been qute short enough for this to be obvious – and an obvious joke about Dem counters not regarding duplicate names as evidence a count was wrong. 🙂
3) Justice Roberts has indeed given evidence of a desire to avoid hard decisions, and used his casting vote to do so, but the court now has 9 people on it again, not 8, so I do not see why the chief justice’s attitudes alone means probably “nothing will change”. I thought a 5-4 decision was still a decision.
4) I am impressed that people here evidently all so believe in the strict impartiality of originalist justices that no-one has even hinted that a desire not to be packed could affect their decisions or their will to make them. If I were Biden, I would not have given the justices such cause to assume they will be packed before they had ruled I was president – but maybe he had great faith they would rule without fear or favour (or that he was 10 points ahead and they wouldn’t get the chance to).
My wish is that justices rule honestly without favour to either side and also without fear. If the ruling is honest in law, I shall not quarrel with any motive that helps overcome any justice’s fear of making it.
If Joe Biden wanted to ensure that any victory would be seen as legitimate by Trump’s supporters, he should have immediately joined the Trump campaign in demanding that GOP poll watchers be allowed to observe the vote counting, as they are entitled to by law.
-It’s my speculation that he didn’t because he knew d@mn well it wasn’t; and yeah, my speculation would be pretty meaningless here except that virtually all the Trump voters feel that way too. And they’re beyond furious at the thought of Biden winning; as pointed-out on Zerohedge, a guy who couldn’t muster more than a dozen supporters at his rallies, defeated a guy who drew vast parade spectacles at all his campaign stops in a free-and-fair election? A right-wing colloquialism might well be “Don’t eat that, Wilbur.”
That’d send half the country apoplectic. One wonders what exactly Trump would be president of? A burning wasteland I think.
Precisely – and this is the news agencies’ true crime here. If Biden wins, the Right (a.k.a. ‘the ones with the guns’) are convinced he stole the election, and they will be furious – and if Trump pulls it out of a hat, the Left (a.k.a. ‘the ones who’ve been rioting all Summer’) will be convinced Trump stole the election, and they’ve been furious since May. Each side hates the other, and they’re both spoiling for a good old-fashioned knock-down-drag-out-style donnybrook. This may not end well.
But on the plus-side, Fox News is tanking – its subscribers are abandoning it in droves, convinced it’s now just another left-wing shill. Trump has rumbled that if he loses, he’s going to start his own right-wing news agency; and if Kamala becomes President, I predict it’ll quickly become popular.
Alsadius, not quite:
1) First, the vaccine is two-dose, so they can only vaccinate 1/12 of the world, in theory, by the end of 2021.
2) It needs to be stored at -80 Celsius, so it’s logistically impractical in large parts of the world.
3) It’s very much an open question how long the acquired immunity lasts – is Covid like measles, or like the flu?
4) This vaccine is different from all others being worked on, so I don’t know that companies other that Pfizer can make it. Longer version: all other vaccines are of the good old give-patients-a-weakened-pathogen kind. This one gives the patient a virus that has been edited in such a way that infected cells produce only its shell. This allows the immune system to learn it without the infection spreading. It’s really cutting edge stuff. It’s likely that at least some other companies can manufacture it too, but will the FDA and their counterparts stand down and let them do that in facilities that have not been approved (here is the full bureaucratic rigmarole)? They have not distinguished themselves so far.
5) Almost half of the people in the US will not get vaccinated even if a vaccine is available.
So, erm, I would hold back the optimism. Although maybe by next summer people will have accepted that the damn thing is now endemic, and unbundle their panties. It has always sucked to be old and have co-morbidities. Now it sucks a little more. Life is unfair, news at eleven.
The United States has been polled yearly by Gallup for decades now on whether people trust the media. There is a partisan breakdown of the answers and we have a disturbing situation. Republicans hava a 10% trust in the media, the lowest figure ever polled, Independents have a trust level of 36% and Democrats are at 73%, the second-highest on record. This is unsustainable and one of these figures is going to change drastically to reduce the gap.
The article is here . I would recommend close examination of the partisan chart, especially the 2005-2015 period which shows movement that is counterintuitive.
If Trump wins these judicial challenges and retains the presidency, the Democrats face a stark choice of total detachment from reality or a mass repudiation of one of their strongest allies and electoral immolation as their media top cover goes away. I would almost pity them but for the threats to me and mine from their more enthusiastic totalitarian faction.
If I understand you correctly, you are saying it is unsustainable for the partisan gap in trust of media to be so wide? I am not sure why that would be unsustainable. Depending on what happens in the future I could easily see the partisan gap in trust of the media even getting bigger overtime.
What the Fake News Media has done to my country is very sad and, unless Trump somehow disappears from both the public square and the public consciousness, I am not sure how the damage can ever be repaired.
In America there are currently two Separate Narratives about the Nov 3, 2020 election. One is a Narrative of the Fake News Media and the Establishment, which is a continuation of the Orange Man Bad Hysteria of the past four years. The other is a Narrative of Trump (and outlets like Breitbart, OAN, Daily Wire, RSBN etc).
I see a very low chance of genuine reconciliation in the future.
How we feel is that they (the Entire Establishment) considers all of us Trump supporters to be DEPLORABLE – something they never took back or apologized for and imbued their coverage of Trump and the Trump movement with a hateful tone.
Deplorables don’t unite or “come together as a country”. And they know that, which is why they aren’t even waiting for Trump to concede in order to begin their Fake pleas for reconciliation and unity.
According to Gallup:
2020 Republican trust in media
3% a great deal
7% a fair amount
31% not very much
58% none at all
2020 Democrat trust in media
16% a great deal
57% a fair amount
21% not very much
6% none at all
I cannot imagine that those 10% of Republicans who have a “great deal” or “fair amount” of trust in the media did not mishear the question that Gallup asked them. Or maybe those 10% watch RSBN or OAN.
The American media have whitewashed communist mass murder since at least the 1930s.
Every story about rape on campus that gets wide coverage is fake news.
Every story about White cops killing a Black man that gets wide coverage, is fake news.
The American media have pushed the Russian conspiracy hoax for 4 years and now they claim that election fraud on a large scale is impossible in the US.
Anybody who thinks that the media can be trusted even a little bit, lives in a fantasy world.
TMLutas – I would be interested to know why it is you think that the partisan gap in trust of media might be unsustainable going forward? You may be right.
Shlomo Maistre – Total detachment from reality with the media screaming stolen election means civil war. Total detachment from reality means that the Democrats will lose that war because they would have miscounted how many would take the field both for and against them.
I don’t think that the majority of the left is that innumerate, self-destructive, and so full of itself that it will forget about counting strength of arms and delude itself that it can rebel with a prayer of success. They’ll be pissed at having come that close to the precipice.
I think they’re measuring love, not trust.
And it’s unsustainable just as any bubble is unsustainable in a market. If the news industry wasn’t crashing due to its current inability to find a way make a profit in a newly-internet age, we’d be seeing market solutions to the bubble already. There are a lot of consumers looking for new media orgs to love, obviously, but there’s currently no profit in harvesting those consumers. A loss-leader is only valuable if you have something profitable to lead people to.
But Trump’s already talking about starting one if he has time.
TMLutas – Oh, so you were referring to the short-term & the current situation. Fair enough. And you may be right about how the Dems might act in such a scenario. But even if you are correct and what you describe does end up happening.. why do you think that would this lead to the partisan gap in trust of media being lowered?
Well, what about the recent rise of alternative media like RSBN, OAN, Daily Wire, The Federalist, Just The News, American Greatness, Epoch Times, Breitbart? Are these not “market solutions to the bubble” that you refer to?
Quite so, Shlomo, that touches on what I wrote a few days ago.
Yes, definitely. The bubble starts to be re-absorbed. It’s slow because the profit model of news is so screwed up. In a more ordinary time – one not in the middle of the new-internet disruption – we’d likely have already seen new versions of NBC/ABC/FOX/PBS looking to grab this unserved market. As it is, we’re seeing disrupters on a smaller scale like the ones you list.
When my parents – when my non-internet-based friends – go home and turn on “the news”, what do they see? NBC/CBS/ABC/etc, not Breitbart, not RSBN, etc.
But it’s getting there.
Well, by “not in the middle of the new-internet disruption” do you mean in times before the internet was invented?
Or do you mean to refer to future times after the internet disruption will have already largely “finished” impacting the media business?
I mean both. The former was when a CBS could make money through advertising time. The latter will be when someone figures out a new way of filling in number 2 in the gnomish “1. Report news – 2. ??? – 3. Profits!” meme.
We’re still mostly in the middle of the internet redefinition of how we interact. Presumably, someone figures out how to make money by going out and discovering facts and sharing them with a paying public.
If we were at either of your scenarios, that “trust” disparity would be gone, because we’d all have a news option we loved. Some big news org would be happy to make money off of me. Right now, my news-love dollars are simply sitting there looking for a taker. That’s not a natural condition.
@bobby b
But Trump’s already talking about starting one if he has time.
I am reminded of Lady Jane Grey. She claimed a right to the throne of England due to a hand written codicil to her cousin King Edward VI’s will. However Edward’s sister Mary (later known as Bloody Mary) had the forces of the establishment of the Catholic church behind her, and took the throne. Jane was sent to the tower of London, but Mary knew that a pretender to the throne was a dangerous thing, and so had Jane executed a few weeks later.
Trump is way too dangerous to be left alone. That is why there are Trump retribution committees popping up all over the place. They will do their best to destroy him.
BTW, it is why I am vehemently opposed to the FEC. The plain fact is that there are long lists of Trump donors on public record. I guarantee you that to some degree donating to Trump poses a risk to your future employment, dating, friendship and other future dealings. We are disturbingly close to a Chinese style social credit scheme.
I went into Tesco supermarket today – the newspapers were spitting lies from their front pages, as they always do.
The Corporatist “Independent” (its name is ironic – for it is dependent on the Corporations and spreads their vile agenda) said that “Biden takes charge of fight against Covid” – a lie so extreme that is worthy of “Nullius”.
The “Times” had a front page story giving the credit for a new vaccine, not to President Trump who ordered the government to fund the research of the company (yes none of us would have done that – but leave the unconstitutional spending aside for a moment), but rather to two “German Turkish immigrants” (with a picture of the charming couple) – not so subtle subtext “the inflex into Europe is good – DEATH TO TO THE WEST!”
And so the agenda of the international establishment elite goes on.
A few random notes:
– The US is a really big country. Remember that you’re getting the unusual cases reported, not the usual ones. A few people just genuinely being that dumb is quite conceivable. (Not guaranteed, but it’s at least plausible.)
– The threat of court packing has receded with the results. And in this crowd, I don’t see a reason to discuss the possibility of false pro-Trump decisions. It could happen, I suppose, but it’s not what worries you guys.
– Vaccines at super-cold temperatures can be made to work. Here’s a story about Ebola vaccine cold chain processes designed for rural Africa, that needed to hit comparable temperatures: https://www.wired.com/story/the-wild-logistical-ride-of-the-ebola-vaccines-high-tech-thermos/ (And even if the protection is temporary, that gives us way longer to fix it in other ways, even if the fix is annual vaccinations.)
– The media deserves its lack of trust, sadly. They usually get basic facts right, but good lord do they fall down on everything else. But the networks you guys list aren’t generally a fix to that – they’re not trying to be news networks that cover a wide range of stories, they’re just trying to cover political stuff. They’re replacing the opinion sections, but in most cases they aren’t replacing the news sections, aside from a few specific fields.
That would be the greatest goad to the Trumpist world ever devised. I would welcome that as much as Shlomo M would welcome a hard-left new government, for the same reasons.
The right has traditionally been all talk, because the right has traditionally been more comfortable and content than the left. That’s why we want to conserve. Take away that shelter, and maybe we’d get something done.
Freedom is just another word for nothing left to lose?
The problem is that Trump supporters generally fall into one of two categories: A) loud & proud and B) silent & scared. You are right that what you refer to is a great goad to the first category of Trump supporters, but for the second category of Trump supporters (and there are a lot in the second category)… well, it just reinforces their current thoughts, feelings, and behavior.
I see what you are saying. But I would contend that the reasons are different.
There are a lot of Americans who are good, decent people who voted for Biden and do not realize that AOC’s agenda will likely be quite moderate in ~50 years. Now, you may disagree that AOC’s agenda is likely to be considered moderate in 50 years. Okay. But that is why the reasons you refer to are different, right? Frog in boiling water… and all that.
Agree. But, current estimates are that about 3% of Americans took part in the American Revolution. We don’t need anywhere near 100% participation. But I bet that most of the silent and scared will still vote in accord with their hidden sentiments.
If I’m understanding you correctly, yes. I think the frog would be much less happy to sit there if he started the experience by being dunked quickly into the already-boiling pot.
Glenn Reynolds mentioned Newsmax recently. I looked at their website today for the first time, so i can’t judge, but this stands out.
Huh? You still read news on paper in England?
Re: Schlomo abnd the public trust in the media.
Does the evident NPC behaviour of the left in blindly trusting the media, also explain why they’re leftists? That they believe that socialism will be good for ordinary people whereas the right know that gulags and retribution lists, as evidenced by AOC and Jennifer Rubin for example, are always just around the corner?
Great rant by Razorfist here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KMUTYCPLvH4
Yes this is something I have thought about recently. I believe yes. I believe that Leftists have weak minds. It’s not a matter of intelligence, it’s a matter of MENTAL WEAKNESS. I see this with my friends, acquaintances, neighbors, coworkers, family. It’s not intelligence that makes someone a Leftist, there are intelligent people on both sides and there are dumb people on both sides. It’s a matter of mental WEAKNESS. Very scary.
And just to clarify/expand on my last comment – their mental weakness contributes to why they are Leftists and also their mental weakness contributes to why they blindly trust the media. So these are independent pathways or independent thought processes, but both of them have the mental weakness as a cause. In my opinion. But yes, obviously there’s a lot more complexity to both pathways than just that, needless to say.
I still don’t think they’re measuring “trust”, as in “the media says it and so it must be true.” I don’t know any progs who truly thought the riots here were mostly peaceful.
I think they’re measuring a different form of trust – trust as in “they’re on our side, and so I can trust them to say things that help us, to pursue their work on our behalf.”
Back in the real world, the Supreme Court is not going to flip a switch to make Trump win and Biden lose.
Roberts and Kavanaugh are politician enough to go with the flow. At the very very very most, they might rule that the election in one State was so effed up that it could not be said to have complied with the method prescribed by the State legislature. And consequently that State would get no electoral votes unless the State legislature named a slate before the deadline.
That would be a shot across the bows of the Dem Governors, Dem election officials, State courts and Federal courts which connived to change the rules without permission from the State legislature. But it would still leave Biden the winner.
But more likely, if anything gets to SCOTUS, there’ll be a lot of tutting and that will be it.
Incidentally for those who like 269-269 draws, the three States to watch are Wisconsin (Biden winning by a little over 20,000), Arizona (B + 14,000) and Georgia (B + 12,000) – if recounts etc flipped about 24,000 votes in those three States (highly unlikely) that would land us on 269-269.
But then it really would be worth MiniMike Bloomberg slipping a Republican Elector $50 million or so.
Shlomo Maistre – Sorry for the delay in response. You asked “why do you think that would this lead to the partisan gap in trust of media being lowered” which is a fair question. If the left loses, it will not like it and it will be casting about for villains. The press that misled it fits the bill quite well and they won’t want to be burned again anytime soon.
Snorri,
Our sales and circulation of newspapers has been declining for many years. However the papers still reinforce and never oppose the perspective of the leftist bbc. The bbc in turn is mirrored by ITV and exceeded in its batshittery by channel 4. All depend to a greater or lesser extent to state funding and mandatory taxation vis the tv license. Sky, which dominates cable news over here is indistinguishable from the bbc other than the permanent chip on its shoulder.
Broadcast news frequently refers to the print media which in turn breathlessly reports on what the broadcasters are saying. Both are prone to quote from the social media output of their fellow travellers.
Exposure to news via radio is dependent on a myriad of taxpayer-funded bbc local stations. Such non-bbc radio as we have (lbc/talksport etc) is generally dominated by presenters whose only wish in life is their own show on bbc.
That leaves social media as a news source for millions, dominated and directed by Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. No joy there. Maybe some light internet trawling for a different perspectives? Good luck with that if google has anything to do with it. At least you guys have conservative talk radio to provide some respite.
In a bitter irony the joke from Men in Black that the real news is reported in supermarket checkout magazines has not aged well. Yesterday’s satire becomes today’s truth.
Can I add my own bete noire to this list? A disturbingly large number of people who thereby consider themselves well informed obtain most of their “reference material” from Wikipedia. Wiki is neither objective, impartial or truthful. It is doing untold stealth damage yet somehow manages to avoid criticism. It needs to be included in any discussion (incidentally I get nearly as much vicarious pleasure from wikis increasingly desperate appeals for donations as I do from those on the guardian website).
A notable example of how intelligence doesn’t correlate with NPC susceptibility is the spectacular meltdown of Sam Harris.
The man has gone stark raving tonto with TDS.
Just to repeat that the international establishment elite do NOT represent “market forces” – the choices of many millions of ordinary people (which is all “market forces” really are) are exactly what they do NOT want.
Under the freedom of ordinary people (“market forces”) – there would be no place for a World Economic Forum, World Bank, IMF, and all the rest of it.
The vast “Woke” Corporations HATE ordinary people – we, the customers, are vulgar and disgusting according to the “educated” Corporate Mangers (the same sort of snobs who make up the government bureaucracy and the media). We should buy what we are TOLD to buy – and pay with a “Basic Income” of fiat money provided by the government and the Credit Bubble banks.
Banks do NOT want to rely on REAL SAVINGS – they prefer Credit Expansion backed by GOVERNMENTS.
Hollywood (television as well as film) does not want to rely on “racist”, “sexist” and “homophobic” customers – they want to bailed out by the GOVERNMENT.
The same is true for industry after industry – they all want government subsidies, and regulations creating government backed CARTELS – “Stakeholder Capitalism” (FASCISM – but “Woke”).
Hence the Corporations tend to back Puppet Biden – just as most large Corporations backed the “National Industrial Recovery Act” and the “National Recovery Administration” (the Blue Eagle thugs) that was created in 1933 (in direct imitation of FASCIST ITALY – of Mussolini, a leading “Progressive”) and was struck down (nine to zero) by the Supreme Court in 1935.
Does anyone not believe that a disgusting crook like Chief Justice Roberts (who, as Senator Cruz has proved, has BROKEN his oath to uphold the Constitution – time after time) would NOT find a way to allow “Woke” Fascism pushed by Puppet Biden and the rest of the international totalitarians?
Re: Paul
One of the advertisements for the great reset says “you’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy about it”
Happy about being on UBI, as long as you dont have any incorrect thoughts or you’ll be cut off and cast adrift. It’s the Chinese Social credit system brought to the west.
The establishment have been spending too much time with the CCP.
I know you guys will feel salty about a 5-4 decision by the Supremes. But if it’s 8-1 or 9-0, I hope you’ll give this stuff up.
(Also, I can see Roberts, but Kavanaugh? He’s a Republican partisan from way back. He’s not particularly right-wing in ideological terms, but he’s very much a Republican – he’s sort of the inverse of Thomas or Barrett.)
Alsadius – so if the Supreme Court says massive Election Fraud (for example hundreds of thousands of votes counted illegally in Pennsylvania) is O.K. then it is O.K?
Yes “we will give this stuff up” if by that you mean elections, because of the Supreme Court rules that Election Fraud is fine, what is the point of elections? No-point-at-all.
At least things will be out in the open – totalitarian tyranny, without disguise. And as Jake Tapper said – anyone who resists this is not going to have a job in future (“opposition means death by slow starvation” were the words of Trotsky, but he was blunter man than the mealy mouthed gentle Mr Tapper). Other Democrats altered that to anyone who has ever supported President Trump IN THE PAST – so no point giving in now, even people who give in now will be punished for not being part of the left IN THE PAST. And eventually the various factions of leftists will run out of “reactionaries” and will turn on each other. It has happened many times in the past.
Yes Flubber – you are quoting from the little illustrative story at the start of “Agenda 2030” the follow on to “Agenda 21”.
“Alsadius” is saying “Conspiracy Theory”. “Tin Foil Hat” “Blah, Blah, Blah” – but these are official United Nations documents, supported by the World Economic Forum – which means most governments (and most LARGE CORPORATIONS) on the planet.
No one stormed out of one of the many international meetings saying “this is tyranny – I will not go along with this!”
Nor is it big international conferences. We have had “Agenda 21” even at local council level in this country.
I did not need the internet to know of these things – they have even come down to my level.
And there was no resistance.
I think you have to be someone like Donald Trump to say NO.
Alsadius.
Republicans in the United States, like “Central Office” “Conservatives” in the United Kingdom, are all about “preserving the system” – that is why they are quite likely to let ELECTION FRAUD go, because to strike it down would shake “confidence” in their precious “system”, their precious “institutions”.
But people interested in liberty have a rather different point of view – we understand that “the system”, the “institutions” have become utterly corrupt, and must be smashed. Organisations such as the FBI are not guardians of justice – they are a direct threat to justice. Perhaps this was not always so – but it has been true for quite some years.
The “Justice” system persecutes the innocent, and COVERS UP for the guilty. On POLITICAL grounds.
I agree Kavanaugh is a Republican, of the establishment variety, but one needs to consider the Republican interest in this election, as opposed to the Trumpian interest.
An election in which Biden wins, but the Republicans retain the Senate and make gains in the House is pretty much perfect for establishment Republicans, so long as the Trumpkins don’t go bananas about betrayal and stuff. So the best policy is for establishment Repubicans to appear to back Trump’s challenges, but hope he loses in court. Which he will.
And in court, it is in the interests of Roberts and Kavanaugh to pay lip service to the unfortunateness of the irregularities but conclude that they don’t rise to the level of enjoining certification of the results. I suspect even Roberts would be delighted to have a good kick at the Arizona Redistricting case which was about the rights of State legislatures, where Roberts wrote a splendidly scornful dissent, making fun of the majority’s conclusion that the State legislature included the whole voting population passing a referendum. Making sure Trump loses, but some strong obiter in the opinion making it clear that when the Constitution says “legislature” it means “legislature”, not State Supreme Court, Governor or local election administrator, would work for all six “conservative” Justices, except conceivably Thomas.
Meanwhile Cocaine Mitch would be in clover. Potentially difficult 2022 midterms, where there are a lot of Republican Senate seats to defend, will be much easier if Biden is in office (or better still Kamala.) And the Republicans might retake the House. So long as the Trumpkins can be mollified.
As for Trump, I know he can’t help it, but it’s his own fault. By the time the counting is finished he’ll be within 25,000 votes of winning – say 7,000 in Arizona, 11,000 in Wisconsin and 7,000 in Georgia. How many moderate suburban housewives has he scared off with his act ? If he could have seen his way clear to offending even 25,000 fewer in the requisite States, he’d be looking at a second term.
Nah. The Democrats would just have burned a few more Trump ballots, “corrected” a few entries where voters “mistakenly” voted for Trump instead of Biden or obtained the necessary ballots from their natural constituency of the recently (and not so recently) deceased.
Election day for the Democrats was just about knowing how many additional Biden votes to add (which had already been prepared by Sleepy Joe Biden’s “most extensive and inclusive VOTER FRAUD organization in history”) and/or how many additional Trump votes to lose. By using a mixture of strategies they make it look more like error than fraud if nobody is bothered to look too closely.
The art of fixing an election in the US has always been to just turn the tide from Red to Blue enough to win without raising the election fraud above the level of “a few corrupt local officials acting on their own behalf”. The Democrats stole the 1960 election thanks to Mayor Daley and Joe Kennedy. They tried to steal the 2000 election, but screwed up the end game. They would have stolen the 2016 election but they failed to realise that Clinton was screwing up the electoral college vote by refusing to campaign in parts of the US where she was unpopular.
This time they were ready. They knew that Biden was a complete waste of space and that the only way they were going to win was by stealing it. Which is what they’ve done. The fact that they’ve “Only stolen the election by a bit” is meaningless.
Paul: I’m saying that if a Republican-dominated court overwhelmingly says that Republican claims of fraud are false, then they’re probably false. Those judges will be much closer to the evidence than you or I(and be getting it from less-biased sources, since they have to hear from both sides in the course of making their decisions), know the relevant law better than either of us, and they’ll be making an admission against interest. It’s not a mathematical proof, but if you’re demanding that level of proof, you’re basically saying that you won’t accept any Biden victory no matter what. My request is basically that you have some humility. Some things can look fraudulent but not be. Some things can actually be fraudulent, but not sufficient to overturn the election(which Biden won pretty convincingly). And, for the love of god, remember that these elections are run by governments, and you’re a libertarian. If you actually think them competent enough that all errors are intentional fraud, you should be a communist.
And I’m not saying “tinfoil hat” about the UN stuff. I’m saying “wooly-headed fools at big international organizations have been saying stuff like this for as long as there have been big international organizations”. The claims you make mostly seem legit, though I haven’t dug into them in depth. But I don’t think they matter much, because their wishlists rarely come to fruition. Because nobody except those organizations wants power to wind up in their hands.
As for preserving the system, three of those SCOTUS judges are Trump appointees. This is why I ask about 8-1 or 9-0 decisions – those would mean that even Trump’s appointees mostly think he lost. (I can understand why you’d be skeptical of a 5-4 or 6-3.) If your theory is that Trump’s people want Trump to lose so that election fraud can go unfought, you haven’t been paying much attention to Trump.
Lee: Yes, the current results are near-perfect for the establishment GOP. But the establishment GOP knows what happens when it fights with Trump, and they’re mostly cowards, so I can’t imagine them rigging anything to make it happen.
John: If they will just rig anything, how did Trump win 2016? They hated him plenty back then, after all. (And that “voter fraud organization” was a voter fraud detection organization – any video clip that’s 20 seconds long and saying something insane is clearly cutting away context, and everyone should understand that by now.)
As for the dead voting, that got a lot harder in the computerization era. And as for only stealing it by a bit, his victory is about as convincing in EV terms as Trump’s was, and much stronger in pop vote terms (which don’t matter for winning, but which are a good sanity-check on vote rigging). The state where Biden’s two-party vote share went up the most, at last count, was Colorado – hardly a state anyone would feel a need to rig.
Because they believed their own bullshit that Trump had almost zero chance of winning and Killary had it in the bag. By the time they realised they were going to win the popular vote but lose the electoral college it was too late to organize and what “fixers” they had in place were in the wrong states.
This time they knew the polls were bullshit, knew their candidate was next to useless and the only way they COULD win was outright vote fraud. They’ve known this since before the nomination in the summer and put both funding and people in the right places to guarantee the win even in the event of a massive Trump vote.
They used COVID-19 as an excuse to massively ramp up mail-in voting and bypass what minimal controls there were in place to reduce in-person vote fraud. The whole situation was perfect cover to ensure that the fraud could be managed behind the scenes with little-to-no exposure of those responsible.
How people CANNOT see this is beyond me.
TMLutas,
Well, I see what you are saying. For a wide variety of reasons, I think the villain the vast majority of the Left would blame/find in the scenario you describe would be Trump. The media would say/imply that Trump has stolen the election from Biden, and almost every Leftist in America would sincerely believe it.
Paul,
Agree.
I agree. But have the IMF, World Bank, and World Economic Forum eliminated market forces?
Wouldn’t you agree that market forces still exist? I do not mean this in a facetious way, but I believe that market forces do act (as best they can) even in the current situation (which is not a real free market – I agree with you) in which the incentives, restrictions, and regulations placed on the market forces by groups like the World Bank, IMF, etc shape and impact the market forces but do not eliminate the market forces themselves.
Would you disagree? And if so why?
I don’t mean this as a semantic difference – I think it’s an important point.
I do not think the World Bank or IMF should exist. But they do exist and market forces still exist (in my view) even though these oppressive globalist institutions also exist.
And if it is true that market forces (the everyday decisions of millions of ordinary people, as you rightly put it) are not eliminated by groups that distort free markets like the IMF, World Bank etc but are rather impacted and channeled by such groups, then I think it logically follows that the following two facts do not eliminate market forces but do impact how market forces function in ways that harm the sovereignty of USA:
1. All multinational corporations that wish to operate in China are accountable to the Chinese Communist Party
2. American office holders (especially POTUS and Congress) are accountable to American corporations
Alsadius,
“Paul: I find your lack of faith disturbing.”
FTFY
They have weak minds. Very weak minds.
It’s not a matter of intelligence. There are dumb people on both sides and there are intelligent people on both sides.
You probably have a strong (discerning, imaginative, perceptive) mind; most Leftists (especially MSM drones) have seriously weak minds (more tunnel vision, less able to discern patterns or connect dots that are outside their mental models, less sensitive to matters of principle, less able to discern differences between their own thoughts & feelings, and less able to discern differences between what ought to be and what is).
I don’t mean this to be insulting – I just think it’s true. And it’s actually pretty scary.