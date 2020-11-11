History repeats itself: alcohol prohibition in Bihar

The Indian news channel News 18 reports:
On April 1, 2016, Bihar was declared a dry state. The JD(U)-led government enforced a five-year jail term for first-time offenders. In 2018, the law was amended to introduce a fine for first-time offenders. The sweeping victory in 2015 was attributed to the support of women who felt addressed by Nitish’s push for prohibition in Bihar.
In America a century ago women hoped that prohibition would stop so many wives being beaten by their drunken husbands. But National Geographic tells the story of how
Women campaigned for Prohibition—then many changed their minds
As then in the US, so now in Bihar:
However, the factor may have worked against him this time.
A female voter in Muzaffarpur said, “Liquor is still being sold illegally in the state. Those selling it are getting prosperous by the day and those consuming it are getting ruined. Alcohol is being sold under wraps and consumed in every other house. Families are being devastated. The police are party to this as well. They allow alcohol to infiltrate borders. My son earns and wastes all the money in drinking. There has been no alcohol ban.”
And
In a letter to the state government last year, the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies quoted data from Bihar police, National Crime Records Bureau and ministry of transport and highway to press home the point that the liquor ban in Bihar has not reduced crime. The letter states that the ban has also boosted the sale of bootlegged alcohol, fetching profit margins of 400 per cent, while the lucrative opportunity has led to the rise of a powerful liquor mafia.
Half of rural women in Bihar are illiterate. I cannot blame them for not knowing the story of how prohibition turned out in a faraway country a hundred years earlier:
How Prohibition Put the ‘Organized’ in Organized Crime
Kingpins like Al Capone were able to rake in up to $100 million each year thanks to the overwhelming business opportunity of illegal booze.
Modern-day prohibitionists in the rich world have no such excuse. Nor do Indian politicians such as the aforementioned Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister of Bihar. They can read. They have the internet. They can easily find out how this story always ends.
As Einstein is reported to have said, a definition of madness is repeating the same experiment over and over, expecting a different result.
Yes – this one area I agree with the left. I despise the loss of moral agency that both alcohol and drugs bring, but as Prime Minister Gladstone said – one can not improve the morality of the people by government violence (or the threat of it).
I repeat that I utterly despise what booze and drugs can do to people, and I admire (strongly admire) such people as the Governor of South Dakota who wish the public to be clear minded and in control of their conduct (rather than led by intoxicants to do things they BITTERLY REGRET when their reason returns) – where I DISAGREE is with the idea that state laws can protect people from their own moral degeneracy. In the end one can not protect people from THEMSELVES.
Gladstone was right – I am certain that it is NOT by state action that the morality (the moral agency) of the people can be improved. One can not hold people to their own moral reason with a CLUB.
The women of Bihar are entirely CORRECT in their protests about what booze does – how it turns their husbands into drunken beasts, who waste their money (leaving their wives and children to go hungry – and leaving no SAVINGS for their OLD AGE), and leading men to beat and abuse women and children.
Their mistake is not in describing the horrors of alcohol (and drug) abuse – but in their faith in GOVERNMENT EDICTS to stop this terrible conduct.
Morality can be improved, it really can, but NOT by government action, NOT by the threat of violence.
Moral free will can NOT be helped by state coercion against the very people one wishes had better moral reasoning and moral conduct.
Never mind Bihar; right now it’s illegal to have a glass of wine with your dinner, if you’re staying in a hotel in Scotland.
Puritanism returns!
Gladstone was right – I am certain that it is NOT by state action that the morality (the moral agency) of the people can be improved. One can not hold people to their own moral reason with a CLUB.
This is what’s so toxic about CRT. Now white people are responsible for the sub optimal life choices of black people. It totally strips them of their agency. Its utterly nutty.
There’s an interesting article here. I dont agree with it, but it does ask some interesting questions.
https://thefederalist.com/2018/11/20/americans-disagree-racism-big-problem/
Repetition is essential to proper science. It’s the “expecting” part that causes trouble — same result or different result, expecting either leads to cherry-picking.
It does indeed Flubber – it does indeed.
Yes Ellen – and we must always be ready for observation to overturn long cherished theories.
Look how strongly defended Corporations against the attacks of Dr Sean Gabb and many others (including my friend Mr Ed – himself no friend of Dr Gabb) – I insisted that they had no evil Collectivist agenda. But the weight of evidence – shoved before me by BITTER EXPERIENCE, became so great that eventually I had to give way. I am certainly not happy about it.
I would much rather be the one sneering “conspiracy theory”, “tin foil hat wearer” than the target of this myself – but the weight of observational (empirical) evidence just became too much. And I did not seek it out – on the contrary (to my shame) I tried to hide from it. But the evidence would not be hidden from.
Well they could have tried a sligthly different experiment(Brave New World) forcing all alcoholics/wife beaters onto a alcobuse and counselling.
Flubber -the trouble with the article is that it does not clearly say that the “Progressive” definition of racism is actually the Frankfurt School of Marxism definition of racism. As for the “racist” language of Donald John Trump in 2016 – I am not even sure if it was VULGAR language, as if one just reads out his words IN CONTEXT they are nothing much. Perhaps it was his ACCENT that Mr Ryan objected to – I must admit that a Queens New York accent grates on my ears as well – but it seems a bit odd to hate a man because of his ACCENT.
Ellen – if the observational evidence of John Webb (Professor of Astrophysics at the University of New South Wales) is correct (a very big “if”) then a central principle of Einstein’s own theory (in relation to the speed of light) is in some difficulty.
I live in Perth, Scotland and the wine shelves of Tesco, Aldi, Lidl and so on have never been fuller. Maybe choosing to eat in a hotel restaurant under the control and damnation of Wee Jimmy Krankie and her band of demented porridge wogs is where you’re going wrong. Have that same food delivered to your room where the bottle of that cheeky Chianti from Tesco’s is sat on the desk waiting for the meal to arrive. Make sure they also bring a wine glass. For your wine.
Sometimes the best and easiest answer to nanny state tyranny is open and absolute contempt for the law.
Be creative! Have fun with your micro rebellion! Indulge yourself in it’s obvious contradictions!
The “speed of light” stuff is Special Relativity. Once upon a time, I actually managed to understand it. It seems quite trustworthy. But I’m not sure anybody understands General Relativity, so I’m open to new data, if it’s repeatable.
Why, I’m still pining for Cold Fusion. It made so much sense! Pity it hasn’t been very repeatable.
Yes indeed Ellen – yes indeed.
“The “speed of light” stuff is Special Relativity. Once upon a time, I actually managed to understand it. It seems quite trustworthy. But I’m not sure anybody understands General Relativity, so I’m open to new data, if it’s repeatable.”
The basic principles of general relativity can be understood with a decent postgrad course. The detailed implications in practical cases are another matter, but then the same is true of any theory. There’s plenty of pure Newtonian physics that would send most people screaming. Ask NickM about the Navier-Stokes equation, sometime.
But in this case, the story is the usual tabloid nonsense. The new evidence being referred to is about the possibility that the fine structure constant might be slightly different in the early universe, not the speed of light. The speed of light is more akin to a units conversion, like that between metres and miles. The fine structure constant is about the strength of the electromagnetic interaction in quantum mechanics, and is empirically measured, not required to have any particular value by theory. (Indeed, the reasons why it has the value it does are still a mystery.) Einstein’s theory is in no difficulty.
I didn’t have much of a problem with “basic principles.” 😐 The details were quite another thing. They depend upon how far you can go in math. I had no problem with differential and integral calculus. I could handle spinor calculus. But when it came to tensor calculus – forget it. And G.R. seems to need tensors. 😡
Trying to ban alcohol when anyone with access to water, sugar and yeast to make bread is in the business of making alcohol. You need not rely on black market suppliers if all you want to do is get wasted.
Making more palatable alcoholic drinks or even distilling spirits is trivially easy. Youtube is your friend here …
In other words, they might as well try to ban breathing. It isn’t going to work.
I ran that through Google Translate, but it gave me no comfort.
(There are TWO relativity thingies?! Damn.)