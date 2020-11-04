|
The BBC used to at least pretend to be impartial
The current BBC News headline is:
LIVE US vote goes to wire as Trump falsely claims fraud
The URL above is just the standard https://www.bbc.co.uk/news. The content to which it links will change. I have tried to insert a screenshot of the current headline below. I am very tired. My apologies if I have got it wrong:
How does the BBC know Trump’s claim is false? Has it carried out an investigation?
Not that I deny that the BBC has longstanding expertise when it comes to matters of fraud:
Princess Diana’s brother accuses BBC of ‘whitewash’ over faked bank statements that led to historic Panorama interview
Didn’t Biden publically state that his side were going to commit election fraud? If so that alone means that he is unfit for public office.
I heard BBC radio in a shoe shop I was in a couple of hours ago – the level of hatred for President Trump was insane.
Remember most people still get their information from the education system and the “mainstream media” – that means constant LIES and HATE. I do not know whether President really won the election or not – but it is a tribute to the human spirit that so many people managed to survive (remain human beings) the constant brainwashing of the education system and the mainstream media.
Were hundreds of thousands of the mail-in ballots fake? Again we will never know.
The censorship will now INCREASE – those people who thought “once the left has got rid of President Trump they will stop persecuting us” have got a very nasty shock coming.
As for the BBC – it lies about everything and always has.
I remember as far back as 1979 the BBC endlessly talking about “cuts” in government spending – whilst government spending was going UP.
Once I could stand it no more and smashed a radio. But that was an utterly pointless thing to do (why not just turn-it-off – the fit of rage was just stupid) – it does not matter to the BBC (or the rest of the mainstream media) whether I hear their lies or not – what matters to them is whether MOST people hear and see their lies.
It is the same with the education system. It does not matter if one school boy in the class knows the teacher is being misleading – what matters is that MOST of the children in the class believe the teacher (at least partly). Ditto university lecturers.
For the record I worked out that the teachers were not giving accurate information back at the Junior School stage – but so what? As long as MOST believe what they are taught.
BBC forces people to pay for it under threat of violence. It is a Marxist organization and it shows. So obviously they support the racist-Marxist culture behind Biden.
The Democrats in Pennsylvania and Michigan are mysteriously finding that all the late postal votes are for Biden. How odd, but still, the orange man is bad, and must therefore be lying.
Nothing to see here folks, please move along. Who are you going to believe, the BBC or your lying eyes?
The police used to pretend to uphold the law, I imagine in unreliable memories, and then I read about this:
This from the force that said that they wanted to check a man’s thinking, not that he’d committed an offence.
Paul Marks is also coming around to my way of looking at things.
Hmm…did they lie in the 1930s about the Holodomor? If not, they did not always lie. Not as long as the NY Times.
In any case, i suspect that most of the media “lies” are more accurately labeled as bullshit (sensu Harry Frankfurt).
Strictly speaking, they force people who own a TV to pay for the BBC under threat of violence.
It makes sense that an organization depending on the State for revenue, advocates for more power to the State.
The 89% turnout in Wisconsin is laughably crooked.
I assume all ballot material is saved in storage and can be checked, they don’t shred the stuff as they go along?
I have a TV and a satellite dish, and use them for DVD’s, radio and cinema streaming. I have sent the BBC a refund form where I state I do not watch live TV, or any TV broadcasts, iplayer, etc. I have disabled all channels except some radio channels. I do not pay the licence fee and am in full compliance. So having a TV in itself doesn’t mean one has to pay the fee.
I stand corrected.
In fact, i knew this was the law when i was in England, but i thought that it got worse since then.
In any case, it makes lucklucky’s claim even weaker.
I don’t know whether or not Trump really won. Even if he did it would not be by much so in a sense somewhat moot. The larger issue is that the establishment has through manipulation and lies undermined Trump’s presidency and 2020 candidacy from day one. Fraud writ large. People are right to be pissed.
Lucklucky’s claim seems pretty strong to me. You have to pay the licence fee if you watch other live TV channels and not the BBC. Wrong in principle of course.