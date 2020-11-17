Historic first: Lord Ahmed of Rotherham to be expelled from House of Lords (you’ll never guess what for)

In the old days, peers were put to death, not expelled. In Edward VI’s time, the Venetian ambassador, dining with some six or so Englishmen, was astonished to learn that all but one of them had at least one ancestor who’d been executed for high treason. The ambassador started talking about how amazed he was at just one exception – but was promptly kicked under the table by his neighbour, who whispered in his ear, “You’re embarrassing the poor fellow – it means he’s not quite a gentleman.”
It seems Lord Ahmed of Rotherham is not quite a gentleman either. Today, the Lords Conduct Committee stated that he has done what a Lord Ahmed of Rotherham who desired to oppose stereotypes would have refrained from doing. They are treating his sexual assault of Ms Zaman on 2 March 2017 as fact. They add
at no point in the process did Lord Ahmed show any remorse or take any responsibility for any aspect of his conduct towards the complainant…
Of course, it never seemed to me that Nazir Ahmed of Rotherham was that plausible a candidate for either gentleman or lord.
– In 2009, texting on his phone while driving his Jaguar on the M1 motorway, he killed a man. He was given a 12 week prison sentence but served only 16 days. He blamed his conviction on a Jewish conspiracy.
– Also in that year, Dutch politician Geert Wilders was invited to the House of Lords by three peers of the realm to show his film FITNA, but was prevented from entering Britain by the Home Office (perhaps I should have tagged this post ‘immigration’, as well as ‘UK affairs’?). To give his party colleagues (PM Gordon Brown and Home Secretary Jacqui Smith) cover for that decision, Ahmed threatened to lead 10,000 Muslims to the Palace of Westminster to prevent Wilders from entering it, and to take the people who had arranged it to court if Wilders was let in.
Nothing about this breaking story on the BBC last I looked. I’m sure they’ll mention it sometime.
Not too keen on the idea of expelling a member of the legislature for a “crime” that has not yet been proved in a court of law.
I’m catching a faint whiff of banana.
Just gone up 4 mins ago:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-54975932
He’s a shyster, but she’s a woman scorned too:
“She says they continued to meet at Lord Ahmed’s house where they had sex.
But Ms Zaman says that after two months he made it clear he wasn’t going to leave his wife and the affair ended. She says she realised she had been exploited.”
This is morning after regret. Hold no candle for the man, but there are more egregious examples of BBC bias than this. It was after all a BBC newsnight investigation that caused the report to be done (so they say)
I rarely defend the bbc and heaven knows they publicise some newsnight investigations with a great deal more enthusiasm than others. Still in this case they seem to have done ok. Swallows and summers etc.
That made sense.
The central message of Machiavelli’s Prince (in my arrogant opinion) is that the people are not the enemy of an ambitious member of the ruling class: the enemies are always fellow members of the ruling class.
Towards fellow members of the ruling class, an ambitious member should be ruthless.
Towards the people, he should be libertarian:
cut spending, cut taxes, crack down on crime, do not take their property, and do not abuse their women.
Machiavelli gave this advice in the ruler’s own interest, but it seems excellent advice.
What’s happened to Lord Ahmed of Rotherham’s trial regarding historic child sexual abuse regarding the alleged buggery of a boy under 11 and a the attempted rape of a girl under 16? (Rotherham Advertiser article)
If, as the BBC report suggests, he ‘retired’ from the House of Frauds, before being kicked out, does that mean he keeps his pension? I seem to recall that, some years ago, he called out about the ability of Police officers to retire, and retain any pension, before they could face disciplinary action leading to dismissal from the force.
Isn’t there another more serious offence waiting to go to court? Or am I thinking of another Lord Ahmed of Rotherham?
Penseivat,
There’s no pension from being in the House of Lords, it’s just a daily allowance tax-free of c. £305 per day for each sitting day that he attends, plus the subsidised restaurants etc. (I believe the bars wouldn’t interest him). So he’s lost a nice little earner and also (I infer) access to Parliamentary privilege including no liability to civil arrest for contempt of court whilst Parliament is in session. He keeps the title FWIW.
Government Ministers in the House of Lords and the Lord Speaker get a salary, but that’s separate.
My impression from a quick check of news sources suggests that the virus was the reason / justification for delaying that trial yet another few months still – it may go ahead in the new year.
The Lords Committee expelled him for “failing to act on his personal honour” (to a degree startling even in politics, I assume they meant; I never thought Lord Ahmed either noble or gentlemanly, so doubt he ever had any personal honour to act on). He may face more serious charges next year, but probably not in what remains of this year.
It is mentioned on the BBC website, but there is no mention of his Party affiliation. Wonder why!