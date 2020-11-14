Dear Guardian readers, everything you think you know about who supports Trump is wrong. Love, The Guardian.

Even though most of its conclusions were known well before the US election took place, something tells me that the Graun would not have published anything even slightly resembling this most interesting piece by Musa al-Gharbi before November 3rd: “White men swung to Biden. Trump made gains with black and Latino voters. Why?”
While on that subject, allow me to shoehorn in two quick thoughts I have had about the current situation in America that I have not had time to expand into full posts.
Thought No.1: Hunter Biden’s laptop has not gone away.
Thought No.2: Joe Biden’s mental decline is not going to reverse itself.
That’s certainly one way of looking at it, but another way of looking at it is that in 2016 the choice was Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump. Now a lot of guys were no great lovers of The Donald, but there was no way in hell they wanted to be ruled by Hillary for the next 4 years, so they used the clothes-peg and voted Trump in 2016.
In 2020 there was no such “Anyone but x” vote, sure Joe Biden is a corrupt, senile, low-energy sexual degenerate and his running mate is an incompetent mixed-race Commie, but neither of them appear anything like as bad as Killary would have been. So those nominally Democrat supporters who voted for Trump in 2016 (but really voting “Anyone but Hillary” 2016) felt safe to vote for Joe Biden in 2020.
Sure, they might regret that decision when Kamala uses the 25th Amendment to oust his senile ass from the Whitehouse in 2022, but that’s a matter for then, not November 3rd 2020.
On the change of the female vote between 2016 and 2020, last time around there was a measure of “Women should vote a woman into the Whitehouse for the first time”. Sure, it was posed in different terms across the spectrum, with some women calling others gender traitors for even considering voting for Trump instead of Killary.
In 2020, we were back on gender neutral territory.
Isn’t Hunter Biden’s laptop next to Hillary’s email server and The Ark of the Covenant in the FBI’s lost evidence warehouse?
John Galt,
That sounds right to me.
One commentator (can’t remember where) said that “It’s not 2020 that is different, so much as it being a reversion to the mean, it was 2016 that was the outlier”.
I’m not sure if that is true, but it kinda feels true.
@Flubber
Isn’t Hunter Biden’s laptop next to Hillary’s email server and The Ark of the Covenant in the FBI’s lost evidence warehouse?
Up until the election it was. Now the situation is different. The purpose of Joe Biden was to prevent Sanders from getting the nomination. The purpose of this was to prevent Sanders replacing all the leadership at the DNC with leftie folks. (Not for the purpose of keeping the party moderate, but for the purpose of keeping their jobs. People at this level of politics care far more about power than about ideology.) I think this was done in the expectation they were going to lose the election — and then along came Covid. Kamala Harris was always the Democrat establishment’s preference. Those pesky voters during the primary got in the way. However, now, assuming the results stand, they just need to get rid of Biden, and I think Natalie has outlined two tools to very effectively do that. Worst case is that they will wait it out till 2024, but there is a good chance they can 25th amendment him, or use the laptop to force him out before that.
I have mixed feelings about this. On the one had, in my mind, Biden is effectively an asset of the CCP in the White house (or will be.) He and his family are so deeply compromised by the Chinese and there is undoubtedly so much blackmail material that Joe will have to dance a Chinese jig. And this will be the end of America. So getting rid of that is a really good thing. However, Harris is the most loathesome person you could turn the whole thing over. I mean I’d prefer Hillary Clinton to her. She is the ultimate “for sale” politician, though her natural political inclinations are ruinous. And so she too would be the end of America. It is very definition of between the devil and the deep blue sea.
So what to do? Hopefully keep recounting ballots.
Because by “end of America” I do not mean for four years, I mean forever. Some damage cannot be undone, and allowing the Chinese to take over global hegemony, while American drowns is more and more, faster and faster accelerating debt while at the same time becoming less and less production, whist pouring what little we have down a drain of self flagellation? There is no way back from that.
Hilary is essentially a big-business centrist. Kamala was the single most “progressive” Senator. So I’m sort of not in line with several comments here.
Sure @Bobby b – but at best, come January she will be Veep that job vacancy which is worth a “bucket of warm piss”. Sure, it might have more value than usual this time around because of Senile Joe in the Whitehouse, but it will still take a lot for Kamala to get her greasy fingers on the prize.
Old Ronald Reagan was clearly senile during his last term, but still made it to the end.
I’m concerned, but not yet worried.
Fraser Orr,
and then along came Covid.
I’ve said before how remarkably serendipitous it was that Covid came along at exactly the time, the beginning of Trump’s reelection year, when it would do the most harm to the Chinese enemy Trump and be most beneficial to their friends in the Democrat Party. I guess coincidences do happen though, huh?
My take is that Joe’s job is to sit in the oval office and look presidential, and as long as he does that, there’s no reason to get rid of him. Other people will do the executing.
Exactly. Which is pretty offensive to my mind. Having a “Puppet Ruler” might have a long heritage in Latin, Central and Southern America, but it’s a bit rich coming from the USA.
Maybe the Sleepy Joe nom de guerre will change to be Joe “Pu Yi” Biden after the inauguration? It’s gonna be like Woodrow Wilson all over again, presumably with Jill calling the shots. Where was that option on the ballot paper?
Sounds like Sleepy Joe is already well on his way to being incapacitated the same way Wilson was.
I was mostly disagreeing with the idea that anyone in the DNC favors or favored Harris. I think she’s anathema to them. They want and need a centrist – which Biden has always been (unless someone offered more money, I suppose.) If we do end up with Pres Biden, my greatest hope is that he bows out sometime in mid-term and Harris takes over, and then we run . . . anybody! . . . against her in 2024.
Kamala Harris lets the truth slip during the election campaign when she talks about “a Harris Administration together with Joe Biden”. She clearly understands that with Joe as POTUS she’s dealing with a mentally incompetent president that she can run rings around unless someone else can stop her (and I doubt Jill Biden is up to the task) and will simply wait out the 2 years and a day after the inauguration before 25th Amendmenting his ass out of the Whitehouse.
I’d not like Kamala Harris as “Her Fraudulency” going into the 2024 US Presidential race with her as the nominal incumbent. That would give far too much weight to a leftwing administration both before and after 2024.
Fortunately, Kamala Harris has been incompetent in every office she’s ever held, so I doubt that her residence at the Whitehouse would be any difference. The problem though is there are some wolves among the sheep of her coterie.
No, but the prime candidates for following up on it have. I think the DOJ’s priorities may lie elsewhere, even more so than the Deep State DOJ’s of the past four years.
(Watch as someone classifies most of the info contained on that hard drive, announces an investigation, and then . . . walks away from it. Once it’s classified (SEE H. Clinton’s harddrive capers) no one can talk about the current state of the investigation. It just fades away.)
bobby b
Harris takes over, and then we run . . . anybody! . . . against her in 2024.
Except that in that timeframe one or more of the following could have happened:
1. By executive order all current illegals are given citizenship — adding 20million new largely democrat voters.
2. Georgia runoff is just as corrupt and the senate flips (or it flips in 2022)
3. Consequently, bye bye filibuster, hello two new states
4. With massive numbers of new democrat voters (and this time they are actually alive) and two new heavily democratic states, the senate is a lock, and the electoral college is a lock.
5. The economy continues to get crushed, covid continues to be blamed, more government continues to be the solution. Free market ideas continue to be rejected.
“Anyone verses Kamala” in those circumstances, I’m not sure I agree with your rosy sentiment.
I hate to be a big party pooper, but I don’t see too much positive here, now or in the future. I wish I did, and I wish I were wrong, but I think I am thinking pretty clearly here. While we are spinning in self flagellation, and other self inflicted wounds there are other players on the field without our decadent scruples who will be happy to occupy the territory we concede. And they are not nice people. Much worse then even the loathsome Kamala Harris. She is in incompetent boob, they are very competent, and very malevolent. The idea of babbling idiots like Joe or Kamala being able to deal with a real player like Xi or Kim is simply laughable.
Please, I beg of you, tell me what I am missing.
If Trump concedes despite winning once fraud has been proven or if he otherwise loses but the fraud problem remains, the normally rule abiding republican chunk of the public have no reason at all to play along with their Democrat neighbours. Most of them probably still will, but even 7 million people is a big guerilla force…..
The only question I would ask is “Is this really the hill you want to die on?”. Maybe they’re right and it is, but I’m doubtful myself.
Personally, nope, but if the US goes down, the rest of us do to. If the perception of election fraud gives a lot of desperate people less reason to invest in the ballot box some will act out. Right wing terrorism is supposedly the greatest threat to civilization after all…
Democrats whether in the house or on the streets will do anything legal or illegal to gain power. Pausing an election when it appears to be going wrong in order to implement plans B,C&D while the establishment looks on is child’s play. Once they have power they use it ruthlessly and will not be respecting any judicial injunctions against their torrent of executive orders over the next few months
The Republicans are the opposite. They play by the Queensbury rules and are doomed to lose. Even when Rudi pulls off a half decent October surprise with the laptop the partisan media (which means all of it including Fox) either downplay or refuse to cover the story. The government if not the country will be blue until the Hispanic/Latino (which are we supposed to call them these days?) community decides otherwise.
The laptop will be in very safe hands and Biden is still smart enough not to go against those holding it and to do and say exactly what he’s told to.
Harris is only where she is thanks to servicing Willie Brown 30 years ago. She is a true woman of straw but in this case the colour of that straw was sufficient. Whoever sets the agenda it won’t be her or Joe.
I think y’all are overvaluing this. This isn’t 1917 Russia.
Biden has always – 47 years in politics – been a boring centrist. He went other ways to campaign, but he doesn’t need to campaign anymore. If the R’s take either one of the two Georgia Senate seats in January – they’re favored in both – then Biden will not be passing legislation, centrist or not. Or flooding in judges.
The powers behind Biden – the DNC and donor class – are centrist. The whacko hard core left had power commensurate with the number of votes they could deliver up until November 3rd, but now . . . not so much.
Biden’s power is likely going to consist of executive orders, and I seem to remember that the courts put some heavy-duty limitations on those while Trump was sending them out. Those limits remain.
Plus, aside from the hard-core left, no one is really clamoring for some of the worst of the threats that we fear from Biden E Orders. There’s no consensus or (certainly) mandate for increasing immigration or bestowing citizenship or banning guns (but we will see some new gun regs, and taxes.) His loud HC left will push hard immediately for those first three, but if everyone else is pushing back, well, Biden is going to remember that the campaign for the 2022 Senate and House seats started yesterday.
And I would imagine that even as we speak, someone is making a deal with Biden to the effect that we’ll bury and ignore and tiptoe around Hunter’s Folly and everything on it including the Joe B China stuff, if Joe will turn over a new leaf and deal with China from now forward in an appropriate manner.
I think it’s going to be boring and frustrating, with periodic outrages and disasters, but nowhere near as bad as y’all seem to be expecting. 2022 will come quickly, and we ought to be able to cement the Senate by then and make it even more boring. Boring is good. And then we’ll get to 2024, and if we can’t win then, we don’t deserve to.
Is it true that fewer white men voted for Trump? or anything else in the story? The only evidence is from pollsters who got it completely wrong in both this election and the last.
Patrick Crozier (November 15, 2020 at 9:16 am), plus one – or maybe plus three-quarters, since, as regards
I suggest that if the Guardian could think of any plausible reason for disbelieving “more blacks and latinos for Trump than last time” then they would have embraced it. However, as Natalie said, they could have run an article on those trends before the election. So you can ignore the pollsters evidence and yet not think everything in it is false. Indeed, you may speculate that the pollsters are understating the size of the “traitors to our identity groups” group.
Bobby,
You refer to heavy-duty limitations remaining. Were there any notable cases of such limitations being respected by President phone and a pen along with his “wingman” attorney general.
I’m 4,000 miles away but I don’t share your confidence and that’s before considering the likelihood of Romney, Sasse, Collins or Murkowski flaunting their cross-party credentials.
The only consensus that matters might be the one which will be efficiently marshalled by speaker Pelosi in accordance with the wishes of whoever is really calling the shots in the White House.