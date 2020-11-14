Dear Guardian readers, everything you think you know about who supports Trump is wrong. Love, The Guardian.

Even though most of its conclusions were known well before the US election took place, something tells me that the Graun would not have published anything even slightly resembling this most interesting piece by Musa al-Gharbi before November 3rd: “White men swung to Biden. Trump made gains with black and Latino voters. Why?”

While on that subject, allow me to shoehorn in two quick thoughts I have had about the current situation in America that I have not had time to expand into full posts.

Thought No.1: Hunter Biden’s laptop has not gone away.

Thought No.2: Joe Biden’s mental decline is not going to reverse itself.