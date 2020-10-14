“We are reducing its distribution on our platform”

The New York Post has a big story. Very big.
Smoking-gun email reveals how Hunter Biden introduced Ukrainian businessman to VP dad
By Emma-Jo Morris and Gabrielle Fonrouge
Hunter Biden introduced his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm less than a year before the elder Biden pressured government officials in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company, according to emails obtained by The Post.
The never-before-revealed meeting is mentioned in a message of appreciation that Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma, allegedly sent Hunter Biden on April 17, 2015, about a year after Hunter joined the Burisma board at a reported salary of up to $50,000 a month.
“Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure,” the email reads
An earlier email from May 2014 also shows Pozharskyi, reportedly Burisma’s No. 3 exec, asking Hunter for “advice on how you could use your influence” on the company’s behalf.
The blockbuster correspondence — which flies in the face of Joe Biden’s claim that he’s “never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings” — is contained in a massive trove of data recovered from a laptop computer.
But the story of what is happening to that story is even bigger. The Daily Mail reports,
Outrage as Facebook AND Twitter throttle story about Joe Biden meeting son’s Ukraine partners until it’s been vetted by its third party so-called ‘fact-checkers’.
The Mail article describes how Sohrab Ahmari, an editor at the New York Post, tried to tweet about his paper’s story, and got this message:
Tweet not sent
Your Tweet couldn’t be sent because the link has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially harmful. Visit our Help Center to learn more.
And Andy Stone, policy communications director at Facebook, has announced:
While I will intentionally not link to the New York Post, I want to be clear that this story is eligible to be fact checked by Facebook’s third-party fact checking partners. In the meantime, we are reducing its distribution on our platform.
Update: Via Instapundit, I learn that Sohrab Ahmari’s twitter account has been suspended. They are silencing the opinion editors of major newspapers.
One has to love the euphemism: “reducing circulation” meaning “censoring”. I have always said the most important part of Orwell’s 1984 is the appendix that describes “Newspeak” which addresses how manipulating the language is designed to manipulate thought.
How many of you remember the utter scandal that happened when Sarah Ferguson sold access to her erstwhile husband? How much worse is this?
A friend made a pro-Biden comment on Facebook. I replied as follows:
What followed was a long string of comments and conversation about the new news. Mission accomplished.
This is what the internet has become: It's a travesty. A gratuitous, deliberately offensive waste of potential, like most of the 21st century and about half of the 20th so far. Dark ages – why do they begin? How can we end them?
If Trump wins and gets some Congressional support out of this election, I’d strongly expect Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act to be amended.
Let FB argue that it’s not acting as a publisher.
I’m not surprised they’re doing this, with twenty days to go to the election. They did announce that they did not want to be a part of any October Surprise just a few days ago, and that they wouldn’t be transmitting any such surprises unless and until they could be shown to be true. To give them some credit, they don’t want to be spreading unproven allegations perfectly timed to never need proving in order to be effective.
I’m expecting lots of “raped” women and caged dogs to come out of the woodwork in these few pre-election days, telling us more of Trump’s horrid history, timed so that the claims couldn’t be adequately researched before we had to vote. The test of Facebook’s stance will be, do we hear about these women and dogs through FB? Will they apply this new rule evenly?
I doubt it, but we’ll see. Perhaps the test will be, do they allow this news tomorrow, once they’ve seen proof that the laptop surprises are real? For a one-day delay, I think I’d cut them some slack. Anything longer, no.
” To give them some credit, they don’t want to be spreading unproven allegations perfectly timed to never need proving in order to be effective.”
Like the Russia Collusion nonsense before the Mid Terms?
Facebook, Twitter and the rest of Silicon Valley are lying pieces of shit and should be prosecuted for election interference. Then Section 230 should be immediately withdrawn from them.
Lets see them make money then (even if it means lots of lawyers getting rich)
Social media, ostensibly a platform to facilitate free speech, in fact turns out to be a means by which to suppress free thought.
Timing. Crap with time to disprove is less harmful than crap days before voting. Decades ago, I worked on a local campaign. Close race. Two days before the election, we’re up +15, local anti-my-guy rag runs a story from a dirtbag who claims my guy drunkenly grabbed her breasts during a local summer festival. We conclusively disproved this – with records showing she was in jail for the six months surrounding the festival – but we disproved it two days after the election.
Election interference requires some specific elements that aren’t present here, I think. But totally agree re: SS230. They’re no bulletin board with no discretion.
Which will, in many ways, really cripple our internet for a short time, until the players themselves come up with some way to regain that protection along with some promises to stop taking sides. That’ll be their price.
Not a free speech issue. Not a censorship issue. Issue is, why grant them an artificial protection against long-standing laws by immunizing them from legal action? The justification originally was, they’d not misuse it. Ha.
What disgusts me is how cynical it all is. You don’t ban socialists from spewing their drivel here … why not? Because you believe that your arguments against their noxious bile are convincing, therefore there is no need to silence them.
But the leftie magnates running Google, Facebook, Twitter et al. clearly do NOT believe their own arguments. They just hate people who are opposed to their brand of elitist totalitarianism, and want to digitally “disappear” them, all under the guise of a benevolent promotion of civil discourse. It’s absolutely cynical, in a breathtakingly blatant sort of way.
Stating the absolutely bleeding obvious I have just scoured the bbc lead page, their world news lead page, their US election page and their regional US and Canada page.
Guess what I didn’t find mentioned anywhere?
It was not only Twitter and Facebook it is Google was blocking search too while Duck showed it.
Reminder: Twitter & Facebook are not the whole World.
Many more people rely on other sources for information than social media, which is really just a children’s playground for the media, loonie Lefties, bullies and others with no life.
‘(1) What can people do to spread the New York Post‘s report…’
You just did.
To my previous post the bbc has finally reported the story, sort of.
When you finally get down to the reported abuses of power we are told that the Biden campaign have said it didn’t happen so …….. oh look a squirrel!
https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-54552101
ET DONA FERENTES ?
When October surprises happen, I tend to distrust Democrats. So when this one broke, I immediately distrusted the Democrats. 🙂
1) Everyone who cares already knows that Biden farms the taxes and the grants. Everyone who cares already knows why Burisma hired Hunter Biden and how Joe rewarded them. An email may have some legal importance, but who is there who knew about “Guess what, he was fired”, and about Hunter’s remuneration versus his ignorance of the business, yet were in real doubt about what Burisma were paying for and only now see that Biden farms the grants?
2) George W Bush was helped by the October surprise of 2004 – that is, by the way it fell apart before election day, leaving brutally exposed media standing in the spotlight. Somewhere, some rueful Kerry supporter was left thinking, “If only the Republicans had attempted an equally-exposable disinformation trick against Kerry.”
3) So when this first emerged as an NY Post story, I thought it could well be true because the Bidens were blatantly stupid enough to be caught like this. However I also wondered whether the provenance had been sufficiently monitored throughout that we could be sure that no exposable “too good to be true” story had been put on it more recently. The Burisma story was a problem for Biden anyway. The “he got fired” recording was sure to be played on attack ads anyway. Any oh-so-clever Democrat spin operator would have been thinking about how to ‘spit in the soup’ when the Republicans pushed that particular issue.
4) If that had been the case, it’s clear that TwitFace did not get the memo. In a role reversal from the usual ‘Republicans pounce’ angle, social media have made their reaction to the story into the story – and not the way they would like. If there were some dodgy email transmission list planted to expose, how will they circulate it without contrasting brutally with their current handing.
Just my thoughts for 0.02p. Given the Bidens obvious lifelong ineptitude, I’d bet a little more that this computer is exactly the uncleansed, unpaid-for accident it seems to be. But when October surprises happen, I don’t trust the left – not even when the surprise comes bearing gifts.
@BOBBY B:[Response removed by Facebook moderator as Anti-Biden.]
GENIUS:LOOOOOL
Apparently this morning, 19 days before the election, Twitter locked the Twitter account of the Trump campaign.
https://nypost.com/2020/10/15/twitter-blocks-trump-campaign-from-tweeting-posts-hunter-biden-story/
I thought I was past being shocked, but this one is quite stunning. I had this suspicion that they were going to do this close to the election, but to actually see it in black and white took my breath away.
Apparently they also blocked a post from the House of Representatives Republican party:
https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/twitter-censors-house-gop-press-release-after-lawmakers-post-hunter-biden-story-in-full
Isn’t the whole argument “Democracy dies in darkness”. Isn’t that why the press has special legal exemptions? When they are actually blocking political parties comments then we are at a bad, bad place.
bobby b. wrote
‘I’m expecting lots of “raped” women and caged dogs to come out of the woodwork in these few pre-election days, telling us more of Trump’s horrid history, timed so that the claims couldn’t be adequately researched before we had to vote. The test of Facebook’s stance will be, do we hear about these women and dogs through FB? Will they apply this new rule evenly?’
Hasn’t that question already been more-than-answered, by the 637 different unverified stories and rumours, stolen documents and baseless speculations concerning President Trump which are freely circulated on all these platforms? I’m all for keeping an open mind, but there comes a point where there’s a distinct risk of your brains falling out.
llater,
llamas
Niall Kilmartin beat me to it. Timeo Danae and all that.
Not for one hot second do I believe that Hunter Biden or anyone working for him actually left this at a repair shop and then failed to pick it up. My nasty ex-copper mind, coupled with the copious evidence of Biden Jr’s many forays into the demi-monde, has already formulated a half-dozen much-more-likely scenarios by which this data ended up where it has. Indeed, it may well be the product of a Republican dirty-tricks operation.
However, I am minded as Niall Kilmartin is, that this is likely the genuine article. The depth of material set out by the NY Post in just the first day of publication is already streets ahead of, say, the George Bush TANG material. If there were the slightest crack in the quality of any of the evidence so far presented, we’d be hearing all about it. As it is, the totality of the Biden defence is that the meeting described in the e-mail does not appear on Mr Biden’s official calendar. That’s like saying that the dentist can’t have murdered the hooker because her name isn’t on his schedule of appointments. Mr Biden’s official calendar is about the last place one would look for a record of a meeting whose whole purpose was corrupt influence-peddling.
llater,
llamas
This may, depending on the outcome of Nov 3, blow up in these platforms’ faces. More and more people are changing how they use social media, and this might be one of those moments.
Joe Biden is, on the face of it, and judging by a long and not very distinguished period as a career politician, an emblem of much that I despise about the Western political class. Corrupt, unprincipled except when cleaving to some sappy, Leftist desire to push the State’s nose into people’s lives. He comes across as incurious, and largely bereft of any original thoughts or deeds. That such a schlub is now likely to enter the White House, even if it is a few months before he is removed on medical grounds, is for a country of America’s past and size, a total disgrace.
The “Chinese stuff” in today’s NYP, accessible through 🦆 🦆Go, is almost unbelievable.
However the “Pee Dossier” was at least as unbelievable and unsubstantiated. I don’t recall the Gods of the social media holding back on that.
John wrote:
‘The “Chinese stuff” in today’s NYP, accessible through Go, is almost unbelievable.’
Pardon me, but – why? What makes this ‘unbelievable’ to you? There’s a growing body of evidence that ‘Hunter’ Biden is a serial influence peddler who happily sold access to his father to foreign powers while the selling was good – but now you suddenly think that selling access to the Chinese is ‘unbelievable’? What, you think he suddenly had an attack of conscience? ‘Yes, I’ll pimp out my Dad’s influence to the Ukrainians, but the Chinese? No, that’s too far!’
No, me neither.
llater,
llamas
I thought it interesting that the two issues Burisma wanted Hunter’s help stopping were moves by the Minister of Ecology and a raise in taxes. Will that endear them to the Greens, to be associated with tax avoidance by the fossil fuel industry being investigated for possible ecological incorrectness?
I agree, there’s no way that laptop being dropped off at the shop was Biden or a supporter of his. (Although it could be disgruntled staff.) I’d guess it was stolen, and left at the shop as a way of getting it into the public domain without getting the person who took it into trouble. A copy got sent to Giuliani (oh, yes? Repair shop owners would think to send it to Giuliani?), Bannon passed the word of its existence to the newspapers in September, and Giuliani provided it to the media mid-October. Perfect timing for the election – long enough for a sequence of rolling revelations to dominate the news, not long enough to check. It’s an obviously engineered ‘October Surprise’.
So I imagine the media are probably going to try investigating this repair shop, and if any prior connections with Giuliani or the Republicans show up, it’s going to get presented as a fit-up. They’ll make that the story.
That said, they’re not denying that the laptop is genuine, so the question is whether this is telling anybody anything they don’t already know. I think everyone knows what happened with Burisma. And supporters would still vote for Biden no matter what he was caught doing, because he’s only a figurehead for the party, and because he’s not Trump. And a forgotten twenty second howdy-do with Pop (who has recently established his bona fides as someone who doesn’t remember what day it is, or where he is, or what office he’s standing for) isn’t going to put anyone in jail. But the way these things work, you start with the revelations that are most solidly founded and hardest to disprove, and as the election gets nearer you move to revelations that are more salacious and harder to check in the time left. This ain’t over.
The story on social media censorship is a cleverer move, and more interesting. Hunter Biden’s activities aren’t new. Blocking the social media accounts of the President’s spokesman weeks before an election very definitely is. Again, this can be spun as the application of an already announced policy. (Thus something GOP strategists could have easily predicted they’d do, and so anticipated and prepared for.) But it puts the media’s credibility under fire simultaneously with Biden’s, and given that the GOP see the media as part of the opposition campaign, that’s pretty clever. The anger and alarm is going the energise the base to vote, and swing a lot of waverers. As have the riots.
I wish them luck. But I’d not count my chickens just yet. There are many ways this could unravel, if it could be shown to be a cynical and calculated manipulation, using stolen data ‘eavesdropping’ on the Democrats’ private lives. The parallels to breaking into the DNC offices at the Watergate building to get similar dirt are bound to occur to someone. If it turns out the laptop was stolen in a similar operation, and brought out into the public domain by a nefarious route, and it turns out there is no unambiguous incriminating evidence to be found, and this is a ‘nothingburger’ story rehashing old news about Hunter, well…
But well done, Giuliani. It’s about time.
If it’s graft you’re hidin’,
Just call a Biden,
Ukraine
Hire the VP’s son,
To get things done,
Ukraine
If they catch your lie,
Then deny, deny, deny,
Ukraine
Pay his son the cash,
For his weed, coke and hash,
Ukraine
But the meet’s a fact,
And he can’t get it back
Ukraine
Joe lies, Joe lies, Joe lies,
Ukraine
With apologies to the estate and memory of John W. Cale /BMG Rights Management copyright 1977
Now tell me that you don’t have that as an earworm for the rest of the day 😈
llater,
llamas
FWIW, I suspect that the ‘repair shop’ gambit was devised to allow the store owner to obtain lawful ownership of the laptop in question from whoever – ‘acquired’ – it from Hunter Biden via the operation of an ‘artisan’s lien’ – I do not know the law of Delaware in these matters but suspect it’s like most other places – items left for repair and not collected or paid for after a given time may become the property of the business and sold to satisfy the debt.
In most places, an ‘artisan’s lien’ must be ‘perfected’ by giving notice to the owner and providing them an opportunity to collect their property and pay their debt. If they fail to do so, the repair shop then assumes good title to the goods. In all this brou-ha-ha, I would be fascinated to learn whether the repair shop owner moved to perfect his lien under Delaware law.
llater,
llamas
“In all this brou-ha-ha, I would be fascinated to learn whether the repair shop owner moved to perfect his lien under Delaware law.”
From the article:
Also FYI its not just Hunter – Biden’s extended family were all in on it, and as Hunter admitted in a text message, he had to kick 50% of his earnings to Joe.
That’s new – and ridiculously damning.
Llamas.
Using the word unbelievable was wrong. My intention was to avoid airing my political views, there are other sites for that. I wanted to comment on this latest and most blatant example of the double-standards exercised by the hugely influential and unaccountable social media platforms.
FWIW I have never doubted that Hunter (along with Kerry junior – just how much money do some families want?) has been the recipient of largesse from Ukraine and China on behalf of and on account of his father’s influence and see it as a pound-shop version of an even greedier family who set up a Foundation and Global Initiative and got away with it.
Why should we care if the data were stolen, if they are true? Isn’t that the essence of whistle-blowing?
We have to be careful here.
Yes the Biden family have been selling Joseph “Joe” Biden’s office for many years. Joseph Biden’s brother based his business on selling the influence of Joseph Biden – and Hunter Biden, a Crack Cocaine Addict who has long been involved human trafficked young women, accepted very large amounts of money from corrupt Ukrainian interests (in return for Joseph Biden having the Ukrainian Prosecutor investigating them, fired) and he accepted vast sums of money from the People’s Republic of China, and a few million from associates of Mr Putin (yes “Russia, Russia, Russia” is actually a Biden thing – just as it was the Putin regime that produced the “Steele Dossier” that the CLINTON campaign used against Donald John Trump).
All that being said……
There is no guarantee that any particular piece of evidence will not be FAKE.
“Governor – I have got e.mails and photographs proving the Kray Twins did that murder!”
No policeman or prosecutor (and Rudy G. has never really stopped being a Prosecutor) would turn down such evidence – but they SHOULD BE VERY CAREFUL OF IT.
If someone comes along offering you the evidence you have been looking for – then LOOK THAT GIFT HORSE IN THE MOUTH, be very careful of it indeed.
It is an old trick among “spooks” to manufacture fake intelligence – even fake intelligence that proves what HAS ACTUALLY HAPPENED.
Because if the evidence is proved to be fake – then no one will believe the charge any more, even if the accused are guilty.
Of course Rudy G. would dismiss me as a burned out, paranoid person – and I hope he is CORRECT. But he is thinking like a Prosecutor – and he now operates in the world of spooks (a very different world).
As for the Social Media companies – they did not give a toss about the New York Times stealing private information, or then totally twisting that information (for example stealing the tax returns of Donald John Trump – and then totally twisting the facts to pretend he had paid 750 Dollars in Federal Income Tax when he had actually paid MILLIONS in Federal Income Tax in that year, plus State and local income tax which is incredibly high in New York City).
Of course they are breaking their Section 230 commitment to be Neutral Public Platforms – the actions of Twitter, Facebook and GOOGLE (which rigs political research results) treat their Section 230 legal commitment as a piece of toilet paper – they wipe their backsides on the Communications Decency Act, but they take all the lovely protections from being sued for Third Party Content that Section 230 of the Act gives them. Their business model depends on Section 230 – they would all be bankrupt without it.
They are scum – sadly typical of the “Woke” Corporations, but then the “Justice” authorities and the FCC (and the Electoral authorities – for this election interference) have let them get away with this for years.
Full disclosure – I am in communication with various people who are suing (taking Civil Legal action) against the Social Media companies in relation to Section 230.
From a national security point of view the fact that Joseph “Joe” Biden has been a puppet of the government of the People’s Republic of China is the most serious thing – he is the paid servant of a hostile power and has been for many year.
However, yet again, be very careful of “evidence” that proves what you are looking to have proved – check that evidence, and check it again and again.
As I have said – it is an old trick to manufacture FALSE intelligence about a TRUE charge – because fake evidence discredits a case, and the guilty get to walk free.
Legally, the UK FOIA act explicitly permits lawfully-requested data to be put into the public domain by a whistleblower if the doer legitimately thinks that the data’s owner plans to wipe it. Data obtained by police without lawful warrant is another matter. You will know more than I about US rules.
From the PoV of our own moral and practical reasoning, it is sensible to know the provenance of the information. (My pro tem conclusion is much like bobby b’s.)
– The timing of release of this information can hardly be an accident (any more than were those of past Dem-caused October surprises, but those past incidents nevertheless varied in their ratio of forged fiction to spun fact).
– IIRC, British intelligence had a harder time arranging to surface the Zimmerman telegram than they had discovering that Germany had written so foolish a thing in the first place. A lot of British Intelligence effort went into making it erupt into the public domain in a way that did not suggest (even to US intelligence IIRC) that British Intelligence had anything to do with it, and while that was partly to protect sources it was also to maximise the political effect on the US. This is quite normal in such operations.
In this case, who surfaced it once the repair shop owned it is not being obscured: Bannon and Giuliani are named and their roles details. But I quite see the plausibility of the scenario speculated by some above – finding the data existed, and was in the careless care of Hunter Biden, was followed by a legally well-designed operation to put a Hunter laptop into the public domain.
To anyone who has read enough spy thrillers, that would not prevent a complex double-plot in which Dems prepared carefully-polluted information, and TwitFace’s shoot-in-foot ignorance of that is just a comical twist of the plot. However if the Bidens continue a bit reluctant to state in words of one syllable that the meeting never ever happened, that could be diagnostic. And social media/MSM now totally own the fact that at this stage, any planned revelation of falseness in the laptop would need to be subtle enough that Giuliani et al missed it and yet incredibly unarguable to be credited if coming from their story-suppressing mouths in order to shift back any votes the first version shifted.
We shall see.
My read of the zeitgeist is that hardly any votes will shift because of this.
Video could emerge of Biden directly taking bribes from Chinese agents and it would hardly matter a lick to most of the people who are going to vote for him – because they aren’t voting for him, they are voting against Orange Man Bad.
The contents of the email don’t surprise me at all. There’s only one reason an Eastern European oil company would want to pay that kind of money to the younger Biden, who knows nothing about oil, industry, or management. Even if he were a bona fide expert nobody would hire him for a legitimate position given his past.
Of course it was corruption. Everybody knew that; even Democrats had given up pretending and resorted to legalistic arguments based around the inability of law enforcement to prove a quid pro quo. Or the ever popular “Oh, come on. They all do it.” If there’s any surprise it stems from the fact the younger Biden would put something like that into an email.
To me the most appalling thing about this whole business is the FBI had these emails for almost a year and sat on them. No official investigation, even though they knew they had enough to put both Bidens in jail for a very long time. We wouldn’t know anything about it today except the shop owner gave the emails to Giuliani.
Also… I would like to know on what basis the FBI subpoena’d and removed the laptop from the new owner.
Agreed. Remember the scandal with Al Gore accepting suspiciously large campaign contributions from Buddhist nuns? Didn’t hurt Bill Clinton, so the tolerance for corruption is high, for Democrats at least, even under normal circumstances.
The original story may or may not be true. May or may not be disinformation by a foreign power etc. etc.
We don’t know. I mean Crackhead McStripperbang seems to have form in the area so it seems plausible but then the best disinformation would be based on things that are plausible and may even contain minor truths as well as the major lies.
Also I’m 99% sure that the release of the story materials by Giuliani & co to the media just now was not a case of coincidental timing. This was clearly an intended “October Surprise” and would normally be discounted as such by the part of the electorate that pays attention to the news.
BUT
What is obviously and overwhelmingly true is that by trying to ban it, Twatter and the Feces Borg have managed to do a Streisand effect on the story that the Trump campaign couldn’t have dreamed possible. To what effect on the voters I cannot say, but I don’t see anything in this story or the metastory of how the social media tried censoring it that is going to make people more likely to vote for Hiden Joe and Commie La Whoreish and plenty that incents people to vote for Trump.
If Trump wins again and if it isn’t a huge rout of the Dims then I expect at least part of the reason why he will have won is this censorship
@Ferox
My read of the zeitgeist is that hardly any votes will shift because of this.
Probably, but it isn’t really about flipping votes but flipping half a vote — namely by deflating enthusiasm sufficiently that someone doesn’t vote at all. And that I can see happening. All this stuff takes place on the margin.
FWIW, what I think about this is that it doesn’t surprise me that Biden junior would do this, he always seemed a couple of fries short of a happy meal (I guess all that coke will kill off your brain cells. Though it also might be argued that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.)
I think Biden Jr really is that disconnected from reality.
Recall that, after he got some sort of special-track commission in the US Navy (and who knows what the hell that was about?), within a month, he failed a drug test for cocaine, and was discharged.
But what’s interesting is his explanation. He claimed that he failed the drug test because he smoked cigarettes given to him by somebody else, that must have been laced with the drug. Now, have in mind that this is a man of 43, with a long past history of drug issues, telling this story.
It takes a very special level of entitled chutzpah to tell a story like that with a straight face. That sort of lack of self-awareness may go some way to explaining why and how he felt he was entitled to engage in some of the activities which it would appear are indicated by these e-mails. Not even touching on the baby-with-the-stripper (which, lest we forget, he totally disavowed until the DNA test proved him a liar) or taking up with his former sister-in-law, the widow of his own brother.
llater,
llamas
llater,
llamas