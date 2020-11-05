|
Remember, remember…
The current government, aided & abetted fulsomely by the current opposition, are by far the greater and more extraordinary threat to our county’s health & prosperity than this very selective virus.
Remember, remember the fifth of November,
Gunpowder treason and plot.
We see no reason
Why gunpowder treason
Should ever be forgot!
Oh for the good old days when treason and plot were hatched elsewhere rather than within the structure Mr. Fawkes tried to blow up.
Agreed Perry. Agreed.
If we won’t wake up and pay attention, we deserve our slavery…..
As I wrote on farcebox – Let’s lock down the “government” while the rest of us get on with the job.
I realize that Labour haven’t been the party of the common man for a long time, but they could at least voice a token objection to the destruction of the working poor’s livelihood.
Renovation is needed, so…
I’m beginning to seriously wonder whether we’ll ever get out of this. Will we still be wearing masks and in lockdown in five years’ time?
Roue le Jour – the socialists are even more in favour of “lockdown” than Mr Johnson is. Almost all of the “rebels” in Parliament were CONSERVTIVES (real ones – unlike Mr Alexander Johnson and co).
Socialism has NEVER been about the rights of the “common man” – Professor Laski (Chairman of the Labour Party at is height) despised the very idea of rights as a limitation on state power, he was very much in the tradition of Thomas Cromwell, Sir Francis Bacon and his servant Thomas Hobbes, Jeremy Bentham and-so-on – absolute and unlimited STATE POWER.
Karl Marx and Frederick Engels were not “working men” and neither could really give a toss about “the working man” – they were privately what Saint-Simon had been openly, supporters of total power for an ELITE (THEMSELVES) controlling every aspect of human life, from “the cradle to the grave”,
This “common man” “Working Class” stuff was just window dressing.
As I said on another thread – those who are saying to themselves “it is not my fault – I am only obeying orders, it is Klaus Schwab and the international elite who are really to blame NOT ME!” think falsely.
You could have said “NO” Mr Alexander Johnson, and the rest of you, you did NOT have to obey. So IT IS YOUR FAULT – YOU ARE TO BLAME. No passing the buck to Klaus Schwab and the rest of the “Build Back Better” international elite.
The UK government has extended its ‘furlough scheme’ (paying 80% of wages for employees unable to work, subject to a wage ceiling) to March 2021. That means effectively a whole year of unemployment on high dole for vast numbers of people. They are clearly planning keeping the country under the ’emergency’ for at least a year. The financial and moral costs will be astronomical, the ruin of the country, deliberately, in a calculated manner, with clear regard for the consequences.
On the other hand, I’m not sure a Catholic theocracy would be better?
“That means effectively a whole year of unemployment on high dole for vast numbers of people. They are clearly planning keeping the country under the ’emergency’ for at least a year. The financial and moral costs will be astronomical, the ruin of the country”
The GDP of the UK briefly dropped to the same level it was in 2002, 18 years ago. That means that prior to 2002 the entire country was permanently ruined, by that standard. However did people live?!
@Paul Marks
Or “Building Back Better” as it’s sometimes known.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Building_Back_Better
I’m wondering why they chose an anagram of “Bilderberg Attic Bunk” as their slogan. Anyone know?
What’s there to disagree with in that. I’ve voted fairly frequently over the years, but my vote has rarely counted for much as I always managed to live in a secure Labour constituency, but despite all that, I will never vote Tory ever again.
Why wait five years? Stop wearing your mask now.
When you tally up the outrageous fraud that was perpetrated by the thieves over the Grenfell tower tradegy, which was only a £5m ‘hardship’ fund. Just imagine the graft and thievery that has been going on during the last nine months!
Nullius – “GDP” just measures spending.
As for 2012 – if your claim is that many millions of people were paid a lot of money for a year to NOT WORK then you are not correct.
You have become despicable person “Nullius”, no doubt there is good in you (as there is in all human beings) – but you have made a CHOICE to crush the good in yourself and follow the evil in yourself.
It would be nice if there was justice in this world – but I doubt that you will ever face justice in this world “Nullius”. However, I certainly trust that you will face justice in the next – Hell is waiting for you Sir.
No doubt you will laugh at the above – but when you face the real court of justice (and you will) you will not be laughing “Nullius”.
It is often asked why good people do not go into politics – the answer is that sometimes THEY DO.
For example, whatever people think of Donald John Trump (and someone can not spend a lifetime in business in a corrupt city like New York and be a saint), no one can seriously deny that JOHN JAMES is a good man – also everyone who has followed the contest in Michigan knows that he won the election.
But John James will not be going to the United States Senate – because he was cheated, quite blatantly so. Before Social Media started censoring videos it was possible to watch the “public servants” lock out poll watchers for the count so they could “find” however many extra votes the Democrats needed.
No doubt any British “normie” who reads this will say “just another racist like Trump” – leaving aside the “little” fact that Donald John Trump is NOT a racist, there is also the fact that John James is a BLACK MAN.
John James was the first black person to be elected to the United States Senate from Michigan – but he not be going to the United States Senate because he was CHEATED.
And “mainstream” media and the Social Media companies just laugh.
I find the figure of Guy Fawkes an interesting and educational one. On the one hand I certainly understand that visceral urge to blow up parliament and it is hard not to embrace that symbolism. But the truth is that he just wanted to replace a type of tyranny of one kind with a type of tyranny of his own kind. In those days one did not aspire to eliminating the persecution of Catholics without also aspiring to restore the persecution the protestants (or vice versa.)
It is worth noticing that right now in the United States we do have a Catholic pretender who is attempting to blow up our houses of parliament, though perhaps rather more metaphorically than Guido.
I am no great fan of democracy. Making a single mark on a ballot for someone who I may well know very little about and care even less if they get their nose in the trough, once every five years and then watching the great and good (their term, not mine) do whatever the hell they then want in power doesn’t appeal. Nor do I think that the main electoral choice, between blue socialists and red socialists, offers any interest for me.
Yet I admit thinking our pols would lament the loss of democracy given their recent actions, only to realise that really it never mattered to them in the first place. If they never really believed in the system then why should they struggle to maintain it?
I’ll second what Fraser said. The critical-theory-spouting wokerati in the US have a worldview built almost exclusively around power dynamics–an oppressor/victim system that sees the oppressed (as they define them) actively working to overthrow the power of the oppressors (defined as almost all Americans). What’s rarely discussed is that should that project succeed, the outcome is the same dynamic, with different bosses.
What a grim, soulless, pessimistic worldview those bosses would bring with them!