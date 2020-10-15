“Two bad things have happened at once. The first is that the phrase itself has been captured. “Safe spaces” for students are used to justify the “no-platforming” of thinkers who warn against the oppressiveness of “woke” doctrines. The Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson is only the most famous of the victims: he was offered a visiting fellowship at Cambridge but then, in March last year, was denied it after protests that his views might upset students. The second is that British universities, craving cash and students from foreign countries, have become dangerously uncritical of the terms on which they accept them. This is particularly true in relation to some Arab countries and even more so in relation to China.”
– Charles Moore, Daily Telegraph (£)
Are ‘safe spaces’ encouraged by universities so their professors and fellow academics are not confronted by difficult questions and thus have to come up with replies that help young people understand the world?
If so, should these ‘higher places of learning’ be renamed as social clubs, where you only mix with those people who share your own point of view?
At last, it is not the taks of universitys to criticised other countries.
Universities have the duty to investigate new knowledge and teach the students scientific informations.
Critique is the job of the so called intellectuals and artists. And sometimes of regular people as well als politicans.
Two vital changes are needed:
1. Tax Universities as corporations, not as eleemosynary charities.
2. Tax them as individuals subject to inheritance tax (40% of assets after a personal allowance) with a change of Chancellor equating to death.
Then we will see how keen they are on high taxes.
A third change is to require them to put the Pro-Vice Chancellor’s* salary in the largest font used on every advert, letterhead and email footer, and for it to be recited in every sonic advert.
* or, if higher, that of the highest paid at the institution.
It is often forgotten that, by and large, Freedom of Speech still existed in American universities as recently as 2008 – Mr Obama was skilful in his “interpretation” of Article Nine of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Various Marxist (“Critical Theory” Frankfurt School Marxists) thinkers had reasoned that the “Safe Environment” or “Safe Space” concept for certain groups of students (racial minorities, women, homosexuals – whatever) could be used to EXTERMINATE FREEDOM OF SPEECH, but Mr Obama was the Marxist who actually put theory into practice – via his Department of Education.
It was natural that the British universities would follow suit – and here there is no 1st Amendment or President Trump to appeal to.
Mr Ed is more optimistic than I am about the United Kingdom – I think the situation here is hopeless. A society that calls in the POLICE when Dr David Starkey says “bloody blacks” (he is just as likely to say “bloody heterosexuals” – he just swears a lot) is hardly worth thinking about.
The United States?
Hope still exists – but it will end if Biden/Harris win, they will reverse President Trump’s Executive Orders that try and offer some protection for Freedom of Speech, and they will appoint judges who will exterminate what is left of Freedom of Speech.
With the death of America hope for the rest of the West dies.
I think it is about time to start talk about Anglo-Saxon Tyrannies:
Australia
UK
US – If Democrat Party win, their dystopian Universities and companies will be replicated at national level.
Canada