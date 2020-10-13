|
|
Samizdata quote of the day
The point of “public service obligations” were because costs were high and bandwidth was limited. Broadcasters, especially those chasing ad money might not make programmes for disabled people, or obscure arts shows.
When you solve costs and increase bandwidth, anyone can make a show and people do. You want stuff about Keynesian economics, the films of Andrei Tarkovsky. There are lots of blind people making videos on YouTube, people of nearly all varieties of politics from communists to libertarians, the history of corsetry, how to repoint a wall. There are few colour, sex or whatever bars because this stuff is cheap to make.
– Some geezer on Tim Worstall’s site discussing the anachronistic dinosaur known as the BBC
|
Malevolent Dinosaur. That forces people that it hates to pay for it. Slavery.
Mrs Thatcher (whose birthday is today, but don’t remind the Conservative party, they’d rather you forgot about her) had a golden opportunity to end the BBC’s State-funded privilege when satellite TV came into the UK c.1986, but she did nothing and even founded a mini-BBC in Channel 4 that decade. The justification of public service was a fig leaf for simple statism and monopoly. If Mrs Thatcher could see it (she surely could) and would do nothing, what possible hope is there with our current batch of politicians?
The answer is in the hands of everyone in the UK, simply stop watching TV live and stop buying a licence, and let the whole edifice fall (and be propped up by a panicked Conservative government).
While many people describe St. Margaret of Thatcher as a radical, in many ways she was socially conservative and was wary of interfering with an institution who (on paper at least) were nominally impartial and still commanded an audience of millions.
When it came to axing the license fee it was the previous Labour administration under “Sunny Jim” Callaghan that were the radicals with moves to abolish the license fee and make the BBC a government agency.
The rationale for not privatising the BBC or abolishing the license fee and replacing it with advertising was that it would threaten one of the nations institutions as well as undermining the viability of ITV and later Channel 4 who were dependent upon that advertising and there was the view that there was only so much that advertising could support.
On the specific matter of the use of analogue satellite TV to justify some form of switchover to a subscription model the costs of satellite installation were still substantial and the failure of BSB (of Squarial receiver fame) showed that the possibility of failure certainly existed and the political and electoral fallout of a failure of the BBC would be enormous.
A bigger question is why OFCOM allowed the BBC to undermine the possibility of being forced to a subscription model when they interfered with the technical implementation of the Common Interface and Conditional Access Module enabling encrypted subscription channels to be decrypted. If this capability had been built into all Freeview devices as standard (as was initially conceived by the ITV Digital team) then this would have provided a foundation for the BBC to move to a subscription model once the rollout of digital TV was completed. It was removed from the base specification because it was recognised as a direct threat to the BBC’s lucrative TV Licensing revenue.
So the bigger question is why didn’t Labour under Tony Bliar force the BBC to go to a digital subscription model under Freeview? There was certainly no love lost after the Iraq WMD debacle.
Tiny thing. That’s not actually me. It’s on my site, yes. But actually written by the guy we call “Our Swindon Correspondent” and I could tell you who that is but then I’d have to…..you know the routine.
If the BBC was funded through general taxation then there really would be no escape. At least with the TV licence there is an option to not pay it. One thing that I find to be really vexing is that, if I want to stop paying for the BBC legally I have to severely restrict my viewing of everything else. I either have to get rid of my TV altogether or rig it so it can’t receive broadcasts. It goes without saying that the answer to all this is that the BBC becomes subscription only so that those who want it can pay for it. I don’t think that I would be signing up just so that I can keep watching the Repair Shop.
Yes, but there is no way that the Treasury will carve out £4 billion in tax revenue each year for the BBC (i.e. equivalent to the current TV Licensing revenue), so I can’t see that happening at all.
More likely there is a mixed funding regime where UK Gov pays some things out of taxation such as Children’s programs, BBC Parliament and BBC World Service, but the rest would have to be made up by some combination of subscription or advertising. To say the BBC doesn’t do adverts is to stretch the truth. It does them on partnership channels like Dave, BBC America etc, so it’s not exactly alien to the BBC, just not something they do on the main channels.
The TV License regime is an anachronism. The longer it goes on the more bizarre and out of step it appears. The BBC knows full well that they get the £4 billion in TV License revenue because people feel obliged to the point of compulsion to pay it. If that compulsion was removed how many people would actually cough up for a full BBC Subscription of somewhere around £20 a month? (the TV License is currently about £13 a month)
The BBC will simply have to be told that the TV License regime is ending in 2027 and will not be renewed in any form. That’s the only way to stir the BBC from its apathy and focus on how it survives in a competitive multimedia market. I doubt that lefty comedians and the rest of the Beeb’s “Marxist Diversity hires” will be a road to prosperity.
The BBC has alienated itself from its core audience (especially the older generation) with its appalling behaviour. I doubt there is any coming back from that.
The ‘unique way the BBC is funded’ is because a) the Government wanted to keep control over BBC content and thus control over what the Great Unwashed heard and learned, b) advertising was rejected because it would cheapen the BBC which would no longer be able to concentrate on quality (ha!) instead having to push out programmes with mass appeal to attract advertisers… just like it has for about the last three decades or more.