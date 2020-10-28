The Scottish Justice Secretary says that hate speech in people’s own homes ‘must be prosecuted’

Sometimes I try to think of a funny or attention-grabbing way to introduce a news report that I will link to in a Samizdata post. The following report from the Times grabbed my attention without artificial aids, as it should grab yours. It is not funny.
Hate crime bill: Hate talk in homes ‘must be prosecuted’
Conversations over the dinner table that incite hatred must be prosecuted under Scotland’s hate crime law, the justice secretary has said.
Journalists and theatre directors should also face the courts if their work is deemed to deliberately stoke up prejudice, Humza Yousaf said.
The Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Bill has been condemned by critics including the Scottish Catholic Church, police representatives, academics and artists. It will introduce an offence of stirring-up of hatred against people with protected characteristics, including disability, sexual orientation and age.
The bill is loosely based on the Public Order Act 1986, which outlaws threatening, abusive or insulting words and behaviour but includes a “dwelling defence” that states the threatening language cannot be prosecuted if it is spoken in a private home.
Mr Yousaf said that there should be no “dwelling defence” in his bill. He told the Scottish parliament’s justice committee that children, family and house guests must be protected from hate speech. He told MSPs: “Are we comfortable giving a defence to somebody whose behaviour is threatening or abusive which is intentionally stirring up hatred against, for example, Muslims? Are we saying that that is justified because that is in the home? . . . If your intention was to stir up hatred against Jews . . . then I think that deserves criminal sanction.”
Mr Yousaf said theatre directors and journalists should not be exempt from the bill, to prevent activists stoking tensions under the cloak of dramatic licence or freedom of expression. He said: “We wouldn’t want to give the likes of Tommy Robinson a defence by saying that he’s ‘a blogger who writes for The Patriot Times so my reasonable defence is that I am a journalist’.”
Totalitarianism on full display, no exaggeration. Time for the tumbrils to start rolling. Seriously.
“Nearly all children nowadays were horrible. What was worst of all was that by means of such organizations as the Spies they were systematically turned into ungovernable little savages, and yet this produced in them no tendency whatever to rebel against the discipline of the Party. On the contrary, they adored the Party and everything connected with it… All their ferocity was turned outwards, against the enemies of the State, against foreigners, traitors, saboteurs, thought-criminals. It was almost normal for people over thirty to be frightened of their own children.”
George Orwell, 1984.
“We wouldn’t want to give the likes of Tommy Robinson a defence . . . .”
And there you have it.
llater,
llamas
Hanging is literally too good for these barstewards. We need to go back to drawing and quartering.
“Hate crime bill: Hate talk in homes ‘must be prosecuted’”
I guess they now have unfettered access to the microphone on your ‘SMART’ TV, or Alexia, SIRI or whatever, or your ‘SMART’ phone. Not just your personal phone, but anyone who brings such an instrument into your home.
And then you see something like this.
Yousaf.
The invasion is complete. The Reconquista failed, and Europe is enslaved by the Moor.
Too much hassle dealing with the RIPA nonsense. No, the “Professional Offence Takers Collective” will provide more than enough accusations to fill the Scottish Sun and other local rags here. The main purpose is as a chilling effect on those who oppose Wee Jimmy Krankie and her band of demented porridge wogs in their eternal search for some means of conning the Scots into voting for Independence.
Like the Alex Salmond court case this is just another mechanism to silence opponents and those who start running “off message”.
Heil Sturgeon!
Of course, what is meant by “inciting hatred” does not include the bog standard muslim view of “infidels”.
“In June 2020 he was critiqued online for complaining that Scotland is “too white”.
Why does anyone who is not completely stupid vote for evil shit like this racist, totalitarian, muslim prick?
In practice, I think it will also introduce a duty of expressing hatred of those who lack such characteristics, and a special duty to express hatred of any who have them but are guilty of treason to their identity group. It may become imprudent to be obviously one of what Stalin called ‘the silent ones’.
BTW if you ever see Niall Kilmartin (Stirling) change into Niall Kilmartin (not saying where) then you can assume I’ve decided to post to Samizdata under the nominal protection of Boris, Priti et al rather than than the protective custody of Humza Yousaf.
Lest this seem self-pitying, I’ll remark that I still think bobby b and Ellen have the right to tell me that the dangers of my location are much less than the dangers of theirs.
There shall be no hiding place for hate – except of course in Edinburgh in the parliament building, where hatred shall be freely expressed in word and in law.