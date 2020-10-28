New York Times quote of yesteryear, Victorygirls quote of today

Donald J. Trump refurbished the Central Park skating rink two and a half months ahead of his own speedy six-month schedule and $750,000 below his own projected $3 million budget, having taken over the project after the city spent six years and $12 million unsuccessfully trying to get the job done. …
Mr. Trump did the project free of charge, saying it irritated him just watching the fiasco, although he has reaped torrential publicity and much good will.
I owe my knowledge of the 1986 NYT article to victorygirls, who comment:
Sounds a lot like his presidency. A thankless, and for him salary-free job. He came in as his typical larger than life persona, didn’t ask for thanks, didn’t ask for followers to believe he was a messiah. He recognized a problem, and worked to fix it, but didn’t seem to worry that people who disliked him would also skate on the rink.
I read the old article myself and extracted one more quote.
“He built the most fabulous rink I have ever seen”, said Vera Banchet, watching her daughter skate. “I saw Trump on TV again last night. If I may say so, he is not one to hide his light under a bushel.”
That too is a lot like his presidency.
We can thank the New York Times and friends for making a world in which one is either loud enough to be heard over them or else one is silenced – a world in which not letting his light be hidden under a PC bushel has become simply another of the Donald’s virtues! 🙂
I liked this line:
Not so much “before they were famous” but “back when they were famous for different things”.
Talking of flashbacks, here is one about the other guy running for the presidency:
From Rhetorical Question by Michael Crowley, The New Republic, October 22 2001.
I’m now assured that that is his primary vice. He should have apologized, explained that “I didn’t build that rink”, and given proper credit to the marginalized and oppressed peoples who made the rink possible.
(BTW, I liked this line in the NYT article: “A visitor yesterday commented: ”The place looks almost too nice, like it’s in Minneapolis. It could use a good coat of New York grime.”” They’ll be happy to learn that Minneapolis has since burned down.)
Further on the rink – New York had gone on that project for several years at that point, it was an enormous boondoggle that cost a fortune. One example, New York decided to use Freon cooling; a whole lot of small copper pipes instead of big black iron pipes circulating chilled brine (this is obviously before the Great Freon Blow-up). The system leaked, but the Freon pipes are embedded in concrete now – how can you find the leaks? Anywhere you jackhammer into the concrete, yeah there’s a leak there!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wollman_Rink
Trump charged a $1(?) admission for the finished rink. He didn’t get a cent of it; the fee was exclusively for maintenance and rink salaries. And it was very popular, I mean $1 is a real cheap night-out in New York!
Trump is a Big Man in the anthropology sense, while his detractors howl that he’s a Big Man in the political science sense.
Surely, Comrade, you do not want Trump back?
(Just warming up. A Google search for “surely you don’t want Trump back” produced zero results today.)
Wow! And here was me blaming Obama and Ben they-literally-know-nothing Rhodes for the Iran deal that did exactly that a decade later. Who knew Barack got the idea from Biden.
Snopes will fact check you sternly if you dare to make a joke about that.