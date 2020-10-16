|
Deal or No Deal?
Amazingly I appear not to have yet used that headline.
The BBC reports,
Brexit: Trade talks with the EU are over, says No 10
Talks between the UK and EU over a post-Brexit trade agreement are “over”, Downing Street has said.
No 10 argued there was “no point” in discussions continuing next week unless the EU was prepared to discuss the detailed legal text of a partnership.
UK chief negotiator Lord Frost said he had told EU counterpart Michel Barnier there was now no “basis” for planned talks on Monday.
Number 10 said the two sides had agreed to talk again next week – by phone.
So talks are not quite over after all.
It’s obvious that Johnson will fudge and cave to the EU, and use Covid-19 as a distraction.
That would seem to be great news! No Deal is the only deal I trust these fuckers to make
Even if Johnson wants a deal, he would be better to wait until after the deadline. Then the pressure moves off him and onto the EU. If they want a part of the fisheries etc, then once the status quo is that they don’t have them, then they become the supplicants.
Until the EU actually realise no deal is a reality they will think they have the upper hand. Remember, they believe the EU is a good thing.
No talks – but there will be a phone call.
No calls – but there will be a text message.
No text messages but there will be an emoji.
Maybe an anniversary card.
No cards – have a nice life
There’s no chance of an acceptable deal.
The goal of the EU is to punish us for leaving pour encourager les autres.
Speculation in the FT suggests up to a 10% hit to GDP. Well, if we can shrug off a 20% hit to GDP in Q2, then another 10% shouldn’t bother anyone, much.
On the other hand the Guardian reports ‘no deal’ will cost 3 times more than COVID-19 measures.
But once the Guardian mentions ‘LSE modelling’, the thought ‘not another fucking University model’ jumps into my mind and I sneak a peek at the TES to find the LSE ranked 27th in Economics behind the notorious ICL of Niall Ferguson infamy at eleven.
So, if we all put another £15 grand down the back of the Sofa before Christmas as a Brexit provision, we’ll probably be OK.
APL, you have the wrong Ferguson. Neil is the crazed epidemiologist. Niall is the respected historian.