Are lockdowns and government missteps “teachable moments” for libertarianism?

Like a number of other readers of this blog, I have wondered how or whether the COVID-19 disaster, and the government responses to it, might actually lead to a sort of “libertarian moment” when people wake up to the insight, which this blog likes to make from time to time, that “the State is not your friend”. It might be too early to know whether the clampdowns will have this effect on people, but they might. During the 1940s the policy of food rationing, continued through the decade, and only ended by the time of the Queen’s Coronation in 1953, became hated. Churchill, with his gift for a phrase (I hope Boris Johnson remembers this), said his party would “Set the People Free”; he also talked of a “Bonfire of Controls”. If Mr Johnson has any sense, he will embrace such a move as soon as possible.
The failures so far of government over issues such as test and trace, and the chopping and changing of direction, with the current 3-tired restriction system, are surely examples of the folly of state central planning. As I have noted before, the National Health Service in many ways demonstrates the weaknesses of 1940s-era central planning. FA Hayek’s point about the “fatal conceit” of socialism, and of the hubristic idea that planners can run a society so much more intelligently than through the extended order of a free society, is truer than ever. On the other hand, those parts of the economy able to work more or less freely, such as supermarkets, delivery services and internet-driven communications channels, have more than risen to the challenge. That point needs to be rammed home over and over.
One of the problems with the 2008-09 financial crash was that a false narrative was allowed to take root that the cause was “evil bankers”, “greed” and laughably, “unregulated capitalism”. The cause was in fact more about state-influenced imprudent lending, too-big-to-bail promises of bailouts, years of underpriced money, and unwarranted confidence in risk management models. (See this excellent analysis in the book Alchemists of Loss, by Kevin Dowd and Martin Hutchinson.) We are arguably still paying the price for not pushing those insights hard enough. So I’d argue that one important lesson of the current shit-show is that it is vital to point out that it is free individuals, able to act on their initiative and through voluntary co-operation, and not the hubristic powers of a State, that holds the key to getting us to a better place.
Addendum: Here is a good point made by Sam Welsh in the Sunday Telegraph today:
I am not surprised that, among friends of all ages, I increasingly hear the question: why can’t we be trusted to judge the risk for ourselves? I had originally thought the pandemic would push society to the Left. But there is something morally offensive about a virus strategy that devalues all that makes life worth living, and which hinges on the incompetence of the Government and the state’s chronic inability to foresee the demands that will be placed upon it. That it then blames its failures on the very individuals it claims to serve only compounds the outrage.
The easy availability of a wide variety of face masks is interesting. If providing the things had been left to the state you can bet that they would have been in short supply, with people queueing up to buy them so that they could legally go shopping.
The obvious question they would ask in reply is "If the free market has the solution, why has R gone above one and why is the epidemic now spreading exponentially again?"
What alternative solution to stop the virus are you proposing, and why didn't you do it?
There should certainly be plenty of free market freedom-respecting solutions possible, but it is notable that there hasn't been much movement in that direction. People have preferred to sit on their hands and wait for the government to tell them what to do. Why is that?
What a great idea! I’ll tell the local Plod not to bother enforcing measures & the local council not to fine businesses so I can implement a free-market solution called “assess your own risk & act accordingly”.
My proposal is “stop trying to stop the virus propagating throughout a population that will overwhelmingly survive exposure to it”.
People have preferred to sit on their hands and wait for the government to tell them what to do. Why is that?
Actually, a lot of people haven’t sat still; as I noted, those sections of the country that weren’t told to shut down have performed with all the vigour I expect when such freedom obtains. (Construction, finance, investment management, IT, etc.)
Among the wider public, there was, perhaps understandably, a desire to give lockdowns a go and wait for a cure. As we enter the back end of 2020, with more lockdowns threatened, there are no more mass-clappings for the NHS. The mood has changed considerably, in my view. This is not just exhaustion. People are increasingly looking for a policy aimed at shielding the vulnerable and allowing the rest of the population to get on with life. We have been told that this is not possible, without ever being given a coherent explanation as to why. This is fuelling more and more anger. Hence my post.
It is also certainly true that a population constantly nagged and harassed on health, environment and other issues, and also affected by a decade and more of cheap money and easy credit has become deadened to some degree to the need to create wealth. But the bleak next few months ought to be a teachable moment about all this.
By the way, we are having a micro-demonstration of what much of the Green movement wants for us.
I think, to the OPs point, the opposite is true. This is more of a “teachable moment” against libertarianism. The almost unchallenged narrative is “sure we believe in free markets but when something like this happens we need the state to step in and save us”. The idea that the collective responsibility to not spread the virus needs to be centrally planned.
Now to be clear, I think we should have left this all alone and allowed the free market to solve this, but I don’t think libertarianism is what people will take away from this at all. On the contrary, it will make all to many people throw themselves of on the mercy of the state to save them from this dreadful thing. The legacy of this will be more state control not less. Trump has poured more borrowed money into this in a year than Bush and Obama pissed away in the Middle East in a decade. And Biden’s laughable solution is more central planning.
Sorry, I am not terribly familiar with the British situation, but it seems that BoJo’s personal experience with the virus seems to have drained the free market out of him.
Not what I am hearing. Much to my surprise, remarks about excessive government are being uttered by the most unlikely people.
I don’t think libertarianism is what people will take away from this at all
Which is why it is necessary to point out the type of things I mentioned in my post, such as the hubris of central planning etc that has been demonstrated, in bright lights, during recent weeks. Lessons don’t get learned if people are not making the points and joining the dots.
Because the state is using a PCR test tuned so high you're guaranteed a majority of false positives.
Because the state is using a PCR test tuned so high you’re guaranteed a majority of false positives.
The hospitals are almost empty. Cancer patients are dropping like flies though.
This seems not to be the case in New Zealand, where Big Sister was re-elected in a landslide.
Maybe we are lucky in the UK that the government isn’t competent enough to maintain a pretence of competence.
OK. So do you apply the same principle to every societal risk? Terrorism? Murder? Poison? How many million deaths would be tolerable to libertarians? Where do you draw the line?
OK. So do you apply the same principle to every societal risk? Terrorism? Murder? Poison? How many million deaths would be tolerable to libertarians? Where do you draw the line?
I don't think so. Test results here and here.
I don’t think so. Test results here and here.
Pretty much. But I am sure complete state control over everything would prevent a lot of terrorism & murder, well, other than the state approved ones.
Hard to say, how many are tolerable to statists? A cursory examination of history suggests in the tens of millions at least over less than a decade.
“Pretty much. […] in the tens of millions at least over less than a decade.”
OK. I’ll take that as your standard. I’ll bear that in mind next time one of those subjects comes up.
I don’t think that was his point. Maybe something along the line of, the world isn’t perfect, but we’re killing one hell of a lot fewer people than are the statists?
I have found the situation helpful in my libertarian focused rambling among family and friends. Trouble is, they now want to lock me up. I don’t think too many people really want to listen or hear. But as JP says, this is an opportunity, as in never let a crisis go to waste.
Are you?
Are you?
We’re talking about a “teachable moment” to use these events to educate and convert people to libertarianism. The argument for lockdowns that has persuaded the public to support them is that doing what Perry says would kill at least half a million people in the UK, and possibly several million people if it happened fast enough to overload the health service. Most of them don’t consider that acceptable. However, I would quite a lot are probably persuadable that there are better alternatives that prevent the mass deaths but also don’t impact liberty to the same degree. But then the obvious question is what are they and why has the free market not implemented them?
Perry’s answer is not to provide an alternative plan for preventing the deaths, but instead to tell the public that libertarians consider large numbers of deaths acceptable. To persuade the general public that libertarianism is for them, that number has to be acceptable to them too. So what’s the number? And how many voters will agree that tens of millions of deaths – or whatever number you set – are an acceptable price to pay for the libertarian revolution? It seems to me relevant to the question of whether this moment is “teachable”.
Guido reports a poll saying 40% don’t think the government have gone far enough, and only 15% think they’ve gone too far. That’s a lot more than it was six months ago, but it doesn’t suggest to me it’s going to be a winning argument yet.
If Joe Biden is elected President of the USA, then NO!
There is another Big Ticket Item that confronts libertarianism with numbers of potential deaths: terrorism. Public fear has allowed the statists to dictate a top-down approach, heavy on surveillance. But as the phrase goes, when seconds count, the authorities are minutes away. So one libertarianish answer would be to allow concealed carry everywhere, so good guys can respond to the bad guys in a timely fashion. The problem for the politicos (and for libertarians who endorse such a plan) is that if we accept that citizens have to protect themselves (as in the coronavirus case!!!) and so dismantle the surveillance state (~shutdowns), we won’t get nice early warnings (ultra-low hospital saturation with severe covid cases) that allow the feds to proudly proclaim that they’ve saved our collective asses more times than SloJo can count. More terror attacks will happen than if surveillance were used, and so there might be many more such attacks. Citizens would naturally respond, so the deaths from each incident would be lowered greatly, but the incident count would rise, and the media would focus on that, not on the absolute number of deaths (just like the mismanagement of statistics in the coronavirus case). With the focus on incident frequency, the statists would have their argument for (re)enactment of surveillance. The public is so easily swayed by emotional appeals, it is difficult for libertarians to cut through the limbic system’s Pavlovian grasp at the enticements of centralized solutions.
NiV–the C19 LD arse kissing polls are the usual cockrot from the usual suspects
@Nullius in Verba
The obvious question they would ask in reply is “If the free market has the solution, why has R gone above one and why is the epidemic now spreading exponentially again?”
I wasn’t aware that the free market was being allowed to do anything to do with this virus except that which the government tells them to do. (Except I suppose, make masks and refill supermarket shelves, which they seem to be doing gangbusters at.)
What alternative solution to stop the virus are you proposing, and why didn’t you do it?
I was thinking something like this would be a good approach.
After more than six months of the UK’s Somme offensive against the dastardly virus, deaths are rising again. Why is Boris Johnson so busily casting himself as COVID’s Douglas Haig?
If you think that is what I am saying, you have a bright future as a political spin doctor (or perhaps you are just posturing as usual) 😆 I am only making the same argument the government made right at the start of this ‘crisis’ before hysteria set in (just let herd immunity happen or, to quote Boris ‘take it on the chin’). Your preferred moar control hysterical response will certainly end up killing (not to mention impoverishing) vastly more people, but then that is always how such things work.
But germane to the article, it is not just swivel-eyed libertarian who have started to suspect that, I am even seeing some of the ‘sensible left’ & even a few High Tories start to grasp the sheer insanity of the current approach. This whole episode of global mass hysteria is on course to be the most spectacular example of unintended consequences ever (at least to the extent it of being so global).
Surely the libertarian reply to lockdowns is, “I am not willing to murder 200,000 cancer patients who the science shows will die without early treatment for the fake computer projections and the blind panic of cowardly idiots”
@fraser orr: your link does not work in the EU, that’s a teachable moment about un-intended consequences of government
It’s pretty clear to me that nothing gets back to normal till there is an effective vaccine and or treatment and or cure, and unfortunately for libertarians, that vaccine/treatment/cure is probably going to come from a government sponsored program, with the management&clinical trial&manufacturing aid of the large pharma companies.
Flag waving libertarians have not been seen to be willing to pool resources to solve the problem, and have not as individuals created a solution.
I agree with fraser orr, if anything this situation appears to be a teachable moment against libertarianism.
That's the sort of response I'm talking about. The problem set is to prevent deaths. The state solution is bans and controls to stop them doing it. The libertarian solution is to arm and train everybody, so people can fight back. I don't think people would be persuaded by proposing that we ignore the terrorists and let them kill people, since fewer than tens of millions will die.
That’s the sort of response I’m talking about. The problem set is to prevent deaths. The state solution is bans and controls to stop them doing it. The libertarian solution is to arm and train everybody, so people can fight back. I don’t think people would be persuaded by proposing that we ignore the terrorists and let them kill people, since fewer than tens of millions will die.
On the virus, somebody here mentioned the idea of proper PPE for everyone. Proper airtight, but comfortable masks and face screens, and plastic overalls, and gloves. With that on, you can get as close as you like and be sure of not passing it on. Other solutions I’ve seen floating around are more pervasive use of better disinfection methods (e.g. UV lights), better ventilation systems, setting up business outdoors, opening up warehouses and empty office space to allow people to spread out, development of home IT, robotics, a more organised system of social bubbles, more mobile phone track-and-trace tech, covid detectors that can pick it up airborne, developing better, faster tests that can be used to screen everybody every morning, and so on.
That was the sort of answer I was expecting – both from the free market and from the people here. But the free market seems to be just sitting around waiting for the government to give them orders, and the people here are just proposing we ignore it and carry on as normal. Hence my other question – why hasn’t the free market approach worked?
“I wasn’t aware that the free market was being allowed to do anything to do with this virus except that which the government tells them to do.”
I wasn’t aware that orders had been issued to stop them. The only case I can think of was when they discouraged selling medical-level PPE to the public during the early days when they were short-supplied for the health services, but that should have been only short-term until supply could be increased. The other case, where initially they only did tests in government labs, was because in the beginning Covid was listed as a biohazard requiring level 3 containment and most of the commercial facilities were only containment level 2. After they made an exception, testing was able to expand. (“However, in light of the exceptional circumstances posed by SARS-CoV-2 and the potential impact on the diagnostic sector, a risk-based proportionate approach has been adopted in agreement with ACDP and HSE where certain laboratory activities can be undertaken within a MSC at containment level 2 (CL2)1”)
What other solutions are there that the government is preventing? And would it not therefore be more useful (“teachable”) to tell them to stop preventing it?
“If you think that is what I am saying, you have a bright future as a political spin doctor”
What other interpretation am I to put on “My proposal is “stop trying to stop the virus propagating throughout a population that will overwhelmingly survive exposure to it”.”?!
“I am only making the same argument the government made right at the start of this ‘crisis’ before hysteria set in (just let herd immunity happen or, to quote Boris ‘take it on the chin’).”
Yes. That was their policy up until somebody pointed out to them explicitly how many people it would kill. “only 1% of the UK population” sounds small. “Disaster results in 660 thousand deaths!” sounds big. People are not very numerate. Nor very consistent.
I don’t actually have a problem with people using population-level death tolls as a way to justify safety regulations. You can set a level, anything above the level gets regulated, anything below is not, and then it’s just a purely scientific question to estimate how many deaths might be caused. Chernobyl caused only 50 deaths, so it shouldn’t be regulated. Traffic accidents kill only a few thousand every year, so no more traffic regulations. Islamic terrorism in the UK causes 6 deaths per year on average, so we should get rid of all the security theatre at the borders, the ridiculous spectacle of people arguing about taking jars of baby milk on planes, the TSA groping travellers, GCHQ and the NSA spying on us, and so on. And all the regulation of food additives and asbestos and so on can go, too. Fine by me.
And I think it’s entirely possible for ‘millions dead’ to sometimes be the morally acceptable choice, as with Churchill entering the Second World War.
But it gets my goat when people are inconsistent about it. They’ll impose stringent (and often extremely expensive) safety measures in some cases where hardly any deaths at all are involved (e.g. shuttle launches), but kick up about regulations applied to prevent us killing far more. It tells me they’re not being honest about their real reasons for approving or opposing regulation.
And finally, I have to ask whether it’s an approach that will serve as a “teachable moment” to educate people about the benefits of libertarianism. The public are not very consistent about their criteria, either, but as a rule they consider hundreds of deaths in a single incident as a significant disaster, and thousands as a national catastrophe. (How much fuss have people made about 9/11 over the years?) Millions is in another category altogether. Given that, do you think saying “Let’s let millions die” is really going to teach the public the right lesson about the merits of libertarianism?
If that’s the truth about libertarianism, then of course we should tell people so. But I think the wider public’s response to that would be predictable.
If i may give what i think Hayek’s answer would be:
No, you cannot be trusted to judge the risk for yourself.
But the government can be trusted even less.
That is only a flippant answer, of course. (And Hayek was never flippant.)
There are other considerations.
First, externalities. The rhetorical question is framed so as to exclude consideration of externalities.
Second, the fact is that, in this crisis, many governments have proved themselves trustworthy.
You know which countries i am talking about: the countries that had about an order of magnitude fewer deaths than the UK, without lockdowns.
I do not exclude the possibility that the people of these countries are much more conscientious than the British; but it seems unlikely to be the only factor at play.
So I assume you either did not read my reply or if you did, have never heard of herd immunity.
And is there ANY evidence to back that up? Any evidence whatsoever the death rate would have really been that based on what we have actually seen elsewhere in the world? Meh, you are so disingenuous that replying to you further is a waste of my time.
“So I assume you either did not read my reply or if you did, have never heard of herd immunity.”
Of course I’ve heard of herd immunity! Getting to herd immunity is what will kill half a million people! That’s why the politicians changed their minds.
Yes. That's the **observed** death rate, everywhere in the world.
Yes. That’s the **observed** death rate, everywhere in the world.
In the UK about 7% of the population have antibodies indicating they’ve caught it and recovered. That’s 4.6 million infected. Of that number, about 1% have died. Same in New York. Same in Italy.
Unconstrained, each infected person potentially infects on average about 3-4 other people (that’s R0), so you have to reduce the chance of that infection succeeding by a factor of 3-4. So around 66% to 75% of the population has to be immune for R to drop to 1, which doesn’t actually stop it but just maintains stasis at the same level. You have to drop the rate of infection even lower for the epidemic to start subsiding. Which means conservative estimates figure around 70-80% of the population needs to have been infected before herd immunity stops it proceeding any further. That’s about 10 times the number infected so far, which means on a simple proportionate extrapolation, we can expect about 10 times more deaths. Half a million.
And if you have the majority of those 45 million infections happen in a matter of weeks, as exponential growth implies, then the hospitals will be overloaded, most people will be unable to get treatment, and lots more will die. About 50% of those who go into intensive care ventilation survive, so you can bet on the number doubling, and if a lot of those who only need oxygen also end up dying for lack of treatment, it might be three or four times the number. Nowhere in the world has got that bad yet, so we don’t know for certain, but it’s a serious possibility.
Now I don’t mind if it really is your position that half a million deaths is morally acceptable – it is after all less than 1% of the population, so no biggie. I don’t agree, and most of the UK population don’t agree and likely aren’t going to be persuaded, but you can’t reason an ‘ought’ from an ‘is’. I’ve got no argument.
And I definitely don’t mind if you’ve got some statistics or data, or even models, that predict some smaller number, and that stand up to five minutes scrutiny. But so far, all I’m seeing is the same blind rejection of the ‘engineering data’ that those Thiokol engineers got in the last post. ‘The conclusion is unacceptable, therefore the data must be wrong, and the engineers disingenuous liars.’ It’s a common mindset.
But I’m not being disingenuous. I think it’s just a statement of the bleeding obvious that herd immunity results in about half a million deaths. I’m not lying or deceiving you on that. And I think the majority of public opinion is dead set against that, and not about to change. However, I think the public would be much happier with an alternative solution that was less restrictive on their liberty, so I do think libertarians could win support for serious alternatives.
Few, though, are going to be impressed with an ideology that takes a price tag of millions of deaths lightly. That’s painfully close to Socialism’s line.
Apparently, despite the Toothy Tyrant having won, the Libertarian Party got a record 8% of the vote in NZ. That has to be the “lockdown effect” I should think.
NiV,
But what ACTUALLY happened was that the virus had been spreading reasonably benignly amongst the population, then someone in Govt got scared at the 1% death rate and emptied the hospitals, thereby taking back to spread it really thoroughly amongst the most vulnerable section of the population.
That is, they did the worst possible to thing to the most vulnerable group at a time when we knew little about how to treat the disease and you still have max 1% death rate.
The real rate in the population at large is going to be a very small fraction of that.
You can tell that this is all bollocks now because the media NEVER overlays the infection rate chart (LOOK SCARY! EXPOENTIAL GROWTH – MUCH HIGHER THAN THE LAST PEAK!!!) with the resulting death rates (total nothing burger) and you are also never hearing what proportion of the new infections are amongst the student population, where it clearly is not killing 1% at all.
The really sad thing is that Boris’s first instinct was probably right.
1% fatality rate does not sound like a lot, 1% fatality rate per annum does not sound like a lot, unfortunately there is a reason mortality statistics are calculated and compiled on a per 100,000 annual basis.
One per cent, sounds trivial to a layman, but is a 1000x times bigger than the normal unit of measurement used for epidemiology.
A 1% disease will kill 78 million people, more than all, ALL 2017 deaths from EVERY and ANY cause.
A 0.1% disease will 7.8 million people, or No.3 behind all cardiovascular diseases(combined) and all cancers(combined).
A 0.01% disease will kill 780K, just ahead of malaria.
BTW: WHO has the case fatality rate at 2.78% as of today, not 1%.
NiV is right, and by taking account prevalence data into his/her analysis, highlights a simple covid discussion filter;
namely any covid analysis&commentary which does not include prevalence data is idealogical.
Possibly. The problem is we don't actually know that, and there is no easy way to tell if it's true.
Possibly. The problem is we don’t actually know that, and there is no easy way to tell if it’s true.
It’s estimated about 7% of care home staff were infected (like the population at large), and about 11% of care home residents, so it’s true the level is slightly higher. But there’s no easy way to tell whether they got it from hospital discharges, or from care staff, or non-care staff, or from family and friends visiting, or touching infected packages, or from each other, or whatever. On the one hand, any influx of residents from anywhere obviously doesn’t help. On the other hand, the residents moved were probably safer in the care home than in the hospital, where all the sick people are.
The ONS study on care homes found higher levels in London and the West Midlands, higher levels associated with Bank/Agency nursing, higher levels associated with staff being infected (although of course the causality could go both ways), and staff working at multiple locations. They don’t mention seeing effects of admissions from hospitals, visitors, or any other factor.
But you’re going to have to quantify things a bit better to prove to me that “The real rate in the population at large is going to be a very small fraction of that.” Vague hand-waving won’t do it.
“You can tell that this is all bollocks now because the media NEVER overlays the infection rate chart (LOOK SCARY! EXPOENTIAL GROWTH – MUCH HIGHER THAN THE LAST PEAK!!!) with the resulting death rates (total nothing burger) and you are also never hearing what proportion of the new infections are amongst the student population, where it clearly is not killing 1% at all.”
Exponential growth is never scary when it *starts*, and there is always a couple of weeks time delay between infection and death.
However, you can see a log plot of the number of deaths here. A straight line increase in a log plot implies exponential growth. You can see that deaths have been rising exponentially for the last 4 weeks, increasing 10-fold in that time. It’s much slower than the first peak, which was rising 10-fold a week, but at the rate we’re going it will take a month to overtake the the previous peak.
Some libertarians have not exactly covered themselves in glory over this – for example ME.
It took me weeks to understand that the international establishment were lying. Lying about the lockdowns, lying about treatments, lying about everything.
Weeks – WEEKS. For weeks I at least half believed what they were saying.
My brain has gone soft – as I approach the “second childhood” of senility.