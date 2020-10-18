The Challenger disaster seen through Guardian spectacles

Some chick called Emma Brockes writes in the Guardian, “The Challenger disaster: we can’t say we weren’t warned about American hubris”.
The article itself will add nothing to your understanding of how the space shuttle came to break apart soon after launch. I might give the Netflix documentary a chance despite the Guardian‘s description of it as “a timely meditation on the perils of exceptionalism”. It seems harsh to condemn anything on the basis of what the Guardian says about it, especially since the Guardian article in question contained incoherent sentences like the second one in this quote:
In a US news report about the space programme, a TV host says, with amazement, that the newest Nasa recruits include, “two blacks, an oriental, and six women”. (One of them, Sally Ride, is shown being asked by a journalist whether, when she tells a man she’s an astronaut, he believes her.)
Got that? Sally Ride told a male journalist that she was an astronaut. Then he (the journalist) asked her (the astronaut) whether he believed her.
So much for the article. However the readers’ comments (the Graun made the mistake of allowing them) are rather good. The most recommended comment is by “chunkychips”:
This is a bizarre article. We’re supposed to believe that a NASA cockup and some dude who approved the launch of the space shuttle 30 odd years ago based on the data available to him at the time is an example of American exceptionalism?? What?
I’m afraid I’m just left with the image of a bitter writer watching the documentary and a little light goes off in her head “oooh, I could make a massive and ludicrous leap into condemning a country of 300 odd million people for ever daring to try”.
I’m so sick of the drip drip of articles that condemn western countries for not being as good as they think they are. They never stop to think of the undeniable fact that the western world is still the best place to live in human history regardless of who you are and what you believe or think. So yes, pretty damn exceptional actually and worth protecting and preserving.
The second most recommended comment is by “YorkieBrummy”:
Contrast with the impeccable safety records of China and Russia.
Is UK/US “exceptionalism” the new Graun buzzword?
The same commenter then adds,
Nothing about NASA’s toxic masculinity?
This is a standard PC technique: a few decades after the event, rewrite its history into what the narrative needs it to have been, hoping enough people have forgotten enough details.
When done with big-name actors in a film that may be the only accessible popular-dramatisation of the subject, it can be effective. (I suspect this seen-today ignored-tomorrow Grauniad article will have less of an impact.)
It was well-established at the time that a couple of NASA bureaucrats bullying down a phone line got a company to go mute and (after a screaming match in the conference room) unmute again, so the top company manager present could rephrase the pre-mute “don’t launch at that temperature with those O-rings” into “yeah, maybe it would be OK”, thus giving the NASA bureaucrats formal cover to violate NASA’s “don’t proceed if the supplier says it will fail” policy.
Sadly, there is nothing exceptional about bullying bureaucrats interested in how it looks PR-wise rather than in the real world. Neither is there anything exceptional in cowardly managers in a company that is nominally private but very dependent on government contracts (IIUC, there pretty well was no other space-work back then).
Aside: the sentence Natalie damns is ill-phrased but I think one could force its parsing to be meaningful – on re-reading it, you have enough meaning from the first reading to make the final ‘he’ refer to the hypothetical man Sally might talk to rather than the actual journalist who is questioning her. (I must confess a personal interest in my grammatical charity to a despised Grauniad writer 🙂 – I hope I would write much more clearly in a published article or Samizdata post but someone searching my many comments might find the occasional read-me-twice sentence. 🙁 )
This Challenger tragedy was around the same time as a little incident in the Ukraine called Chernobyl, where a cutting-edge Soviet nuclear reactor cut free from the surly bonds of graphite moderation.
Mr Ed is correct. How can the basic design flaws of the Soviet nuclear reactor (no real containment building – and control rods whose heads were the WRONG MATERIAL) be blamed on “capitalism” or “American Exceptionalism”.
NASA is another P.C. “Woke” government bureaucracy – it has very serious flaws, but they are the opposite of what he Guardian claims they are.
NASA wasn’t always so woke-
The basic question for a libertarian should be: should the Government busy itself (through NASA) with space exploration?
The question is not if space exploration is desirable – it is whether it should be done by government employees, financed by taxes.
It’s obvious that I would say: No.
Now, don’t point out to me the activity of Musk or Bezos. They are mostly government financed. Is that ok? Should government finance space missions – even when executed by private enterprise?
To add to the joy Emma lives in New York…..
Building spacecraft is really difficult and uses cutting edge technology. It is hardly surprising if occasionally things go very wrong. How many men would be instantly believed if they told a journalist that they were an astronaut?
Mr Ed, Chernobyl is especially (and ironically) relevant, because the disaster was the result of an ill-conceived safety test. Another example of cutting-edge Soviet technology is the less known, but deadlier by an order of magnitude, Banqiao Dam Failure.
The problem was that the safety margins were fudged left, right and centre when it interfered with either the operations or cost. The famous quote attributed to John Glenn in 1962 regarding the first US orbital launch may be apocryphal, but it sure sounds pretty accurate.
That the safety team at Morton Thiokol refused to sign off on the launch is well documented. Just like the Apollo 1 fire it was a disaster that was waiting to happen. If it hadn’t been the failure of the O Rings that got Challenger it would have been falling insulation (that destroyed Columbia) or some other bullshit.
Of the 135 space shuttle flights, 2 failed killing the entire crew, so roughly 1 death for every 10 flights. If they were a private company they would have been bankrupted by legal charges, but because they were NASA “Lessons were learned” (or not) and they just tripled the budget to cover “Safety” (but not really, just bureaucratic safety) and kept on flying.
NASA should have been disbanded the day after Apollo 17 splashed down.
@John Galt,
I read somewhere that the bureaucrats forced the launch to go ahead because one of the astronauts needed to conduct some live educational program from space for schools and present some much-needed diversity propaganda, and delaying the launch would have scuppered the plan.
There must be some pressing reason to go ahead with the launch despite the warnings… so what were those reasons? Was it really for DIE (Diversity, Inclusivity, Equality) reasons?
“I read somewhere that the bureaucrats forced the launch to go ahead because one of the astronauts needed to conduct some live educational program from space for schools and present some much-needed diversity propaganda, and delaying the launch would have scuppered the plan.”
You may be referring to the rumours that there was pressure from the Whitehouse because Reagan wanted to mention the launch in his State of the Union scheduled that evening, and in particular Christa McAuliffe’s role as ‘teacher in space’. The rumours were later judged untrue, and likely politically motivated.
I expect it was the usual reason for management overriding technical – that continued funding depends on delivering positive results. NASA was already under considerable poltical pressure already as an expensive waste of money – a diversion, it was said, of taxpayers funds away from the desperate needs of welfare to pure-political American Exceptionalist-theatre cold war flag-waving. They needed an ongoing stream of successful launches and good publicity to maintain the government’s political support – and incidentally, keep 17,000 people around the country in employment. The launch had already been delayed several times. On being told that the low temperatures were to blame, the response was: “My God, Thiokol. When do you want me to launch — next April?”
If the choice is between launching today and launching next week, the choice is easy. If the choice is between launching today and shutting down NASA with the loss of 17,000 jobs (especially your own!) and the future of American space exploration, not so easy. Such are the dilemmas of management.