Samizdata practical advice of the day

· Activism · Civil liberty & Regulation · Self defence & Security · UK affairs

If you find yourself moved to attend a public protest in the UK, but are not a member of a group that your local Plod choose to kneel in support of, might I suggest you protect yourself, because it is likely violent thugs may decide your protest is unwanted.

A good way to do this is by attending future protests with a good (but generic) motorbike helmet (which also means you are wearing a ‘face covering’, for Covid-19, you understand) and stout boots to protect your feet. Full biker leathers (also generic and unadorned) are optional but also have much to commend them, and these can be armoured and reinforced in all sorts of way.

September 26th, 2020 |

1 comment to Samizdata practical advice of the day

  • Snorri Godhi
    September 26, 2020 at 6:36 pm

    I practiced no-contact/light-contact karate (the best for people whose work requires functional brains).
    Most of the men, including me, wore groin protection in competition.
    Accidents do happen.

