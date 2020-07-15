The political purity spiral as experienced by the Instagram knitting community

I cannot knit and I am not on Instagram, but as someone who sews and is into politics, I cannot think how I came to miss this article from Gavin Haynes when it came out in January of this year. After seeing it recommended on the UK Politics subreddit, I hastened to post it here:
Mr Haynes discusses purity spirals throughout history, then narrows his focus to a couple of examples from 2018/19:
Our documentary analysed just two latter-day purity spirals — Instagram knitting culture and young adult novels. Both seemed perfectly-sized to be taken over — they were spaces big enough to have their own star system, yet small enough for the writ of a dominant group to hold.
In each, a vast tapestry of what were effectively small businesses competed for attention online by fluidly mixing personal and professional brand. On social media, opinion, diary and sales often existed within the same posts. Each individual small business was uniquely vulnerable to being un-personed, ‘cancelled’. But, simultaneously, each could benefit enormously from taking on the status of thought leader — from becoming a node that directed moral traffic.
To take the example of Instagram knitting: the unravelling began with a man called Nathan Taylor. Gay, living with HIV, nice as pie, Taylor started a hashtag aimed at promoting diversity in knitting, Diversknitty, to get people from different backgrounds to talk. And he did: the hashtag was a runaway hit, spawning over 17,000 posts.
But over the following months, the conversation took on a more strident tone. The list of things considered problematic grew. The definition of racism began to take on the terms mandated by intersectional social justice ideology.
The drama played out in the time-honoured way:
Finally, just as the guillotine had eventually come for Robespierre, Nathan Taylor, who had founded the #Diversknitty movement, found himself at its sharp end.
When Taylor tried to inject positivity back into Diversknitty, his moral authority burnt up inside minutes. A poem he’d written asking knitters to cool it (“With genuine SOLEM-KNITTY/I beg you, stop the enmity”) was in turn interpreted as a blatant act of white supremacy. When the mob finally came for him, he had a nervous breakdown. Yet even here, he was accused of malingering, his suicidal hospitalisation described online as a ‘white centring’ event.
Gavin Haynes also made a half hour Radio Four documentary telling the same story. (A BBC iPlayer sign-in is required to listen.) I am about to listen to it now.
https://davidthompson.typepad.com/davidthompson/the-thrill-of-yarn/
One of the cases covered in the Unherd article, the young lady knitter who innocently shared her excitement at the prospect of a once in a lifetime trip to India, was analysed at length by the excellent David Thompson.
In the olden days before the internet I like think I saved a friend from such a fate as knitter Karen.
Exploring his Politicality he was toying with joining the National Front. Having attended a couple of meetings he asked me for advice; me just saying NO would have been counter-productive so I patiently explained that such fringe groups expect more than just paying your subs and turning up to give someone a kicking now and then.
They will expect you to prove your loyalty by denouncing the sort of people they dislike which would be easy since you could denounce your mate for being ‘this’ or your brother for being ‘that’ or indeed me for being the ‘other’.
I further explained that failure to find people to denounce would lead your NF
friends to suspect that you yourself must be ‘this’, ‘that’ or the ‘other’
He decided against joining that particular purity cycle.
If you are part of any kind of shared-interest group, and a member uses the words “inclusive” or “diverse” or “privilege”, you need to either quickly ban them, or go find another group because your group is dead.
Ask the gamers about this.
I find it interesting that the internet provides a way for horrible people to be horrible to each other to a degree that they wouldn’t normally be. Anyone who was so disgustingly self righteous in normal life would have no friends, and have people crossing the street to avoid them. Personally I try to be as reasonable when posting on the internet as I would be if I was talking face to face. Possibly more so, as I will sometimes delete something that seems a bit ranty and rewrite it in a calmer way.