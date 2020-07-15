We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

Samizdata quote of the day

· Media & Journalism · North American affairs · Slogans & Quotations

Twitter is not on the masthead of the New York Times. But Twitter has become its ultimate editor. As the ethics and mores of that platform have become those of the paper, the paper itself has increasingly become a kind of performance space. Stories are chosen and told in a way to satisfy the narrowest of audiences, rather than to allow a curious public to read about the world and then draw their own conclusions. I was always taught that journalists were charged with writing the first rough draft of history. Now, history itself is one more ephemeral thing moulded to fit the needs of a predetermined narrative.

Bari Weiss

July 15th, 2020 |

9 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Rob
    July 15, 2020 at 12:25 pm

    Ah, come on. It has been like that for the entire time she was there and she was fine with that. Now she’s lost control of that narrative it has suddenly become a problem.

  • Johnathan Pearce
    July 15, 2020 at 1:16 pm

    A good article also in the Atlantic about how a lot of the “woke” culture is being driven by business leaders who, for various reasons, see it as a way of avoiding making actual genuinely useful changes. I don’t agree with all of the arguments in here – I prefer change to come about as a result of competition, not from legislative fiat – but it is interesting that parts of the liberal/left are starting to wake up to the awfulness of all this. Here is a paragraph:

    It is strange that “cancel culture” has become a project of the left, which spent the 20th century fighting against capricious firings of “troublesome” employees. A lack of due process does not become a moral good just because you sometimes agree with its targets. We all, I hope, want to see sexism, racism, and other forms of discrimination decrease. But we should be aware of the economic incentives here, particularly given the speed of social media, which can send a video viral, and see onlookers demand a response, before the basic facts have been established. Afraid of the reputational damage that can be incurred in minutes, companies are behaving in ways that range from thoughtless and uncaring to sadistic.

    Another crushing para:

    Let’s look at another example of how woke capitalism operates. In the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, and the protests that followed, White Fragility, a 2018 book by Robin DiAngelo, returned to the top of The New York Times’s paperback-nonfiction chart. The author is white, and her book is for white people, encouraging them to think about what it’s like to be white. So the American book-buying public’s single biggest response to the Black Lives Matter movement was … to buy a book about whiteness written by a white person.

    More:

    This is worse than mere navel-gazing; it’s synthetic activism. It risks making readers feel full of piety and righteousness without having actually done anything. Buying a book on white fragility improves the lives of the most marginalized far less than, say, donating to a voting-rights charity or volunteering at a food bank. It’s pure hobbyism.

    “Hobbyism”. I am stealing that for future use.

    The article notes that in the US alone, diversity training is worth about $8 billion a year, although it is unclear whether it makes a difference around hiring, career advancement or other goals.

  • Plamus
    July 15, 2020 at 2:51 pm

    Well, Ms. Weiss (the irony!) found out the hard way that bisexual and Jewish, while also white, still puts you near the bottom of the inter-sectionality Hackordnung. I am trying to sympathize with her, but it’s not working. She is not being fired; she is quitting because some co-workers are saying mean things about her, just as she has about people she dislikes, and she disagrees with some of her employer’s policies. Good for her – that’s how it should work.

    But this is also her. Won’t somebody please think of the 15-year-olds? Something about lying with dogs, fleas, etc.

    The Jacobins too seemed like such nice guys – amis de la liberté et de l’égalité! – until the Law of Suspects kicked in, they came for the “enemies of freedom”, and the Revolutionary Tribunals started. Like Pauline Léon, Weiss is finding out she was a useful idiot.

  • bobby b
    July 15, 2020 at 6:38 pm

    Johnathan Pearce
    July 15, 2020 at 1:16 pm

    “A good article also in the Atlantic about how a lot of the “woke” culture is being driven by business leaders who, for various reasons, see it as a way of avoiding making actual genuinely useful changes.”

    That was actually an excellent article. Thanks.

  • neonsnake
    July 15, 2020 at 7:35 pm

    It really is a good article.

    I’ve tried expressing my discomfort with “programmes” here and elsewhere, particularly with regards to how “liberals” in the US sense approach them.

    This basically sums up my feelings:

    Those with power inside institutions love splashy progressive gestures—solemn, monochrome social-media posts deploring racism; appointing their first woman to the board; firing low-level employees who attract online fury—because they help preserve their power. Those at the top—who are disproportionately white, male, wealthy, and highly educated—are not being asked to give up anything themselves.

    It’s a sticky plaster, it’s a nicer pair of crutches after they’ve still broken our legs.

    It’s the refusal to do anything of substance, but instead to cultivate the appearance of doing something.

    There’s value to these programmes, if done properly – I think there’s very much value in saying “we as a company will not stand for bullying of this nature” – but it needs to be done right, not just as a gesture.

  • Jacob
    July 15, 2020 at 9:35 pm

    The NY Times is totally INSANE, starting, I don’t know, probably at least 5 years ago.
    You won’t find ANY article in the Art or Books section that is not about a **Black** (their spelling) artist or a woman. No review of any work, picture, dance, anything that is not black or woman. I once saw a review of some musician who was a man and white and was astonished, but then, in para 6 they mentioned he was gay.
    When they wrote about the 10 best new novels of the year – 7 were by Blacks, 3 by Women.
    Yesterday they wrote about a scientist, a woman, who was named head of the Lamont-Doherty observatory – and there was not a word about what the observatory does or what her scientific work is, only about how she will take care of diversity.
    But it seems that, nevertheless, the NY Times has a good grasp of what America (the US) is about. The whole US went mad, the last riots only served to clarify this.

    They are totally insane – that is – the editors and writers they hired. (That’s before Trump came along and they further sunk into Trump-hate obsession, hardly any article at all fails to mention that Trump is to blame for everything).

  • Jacob
    July 15, 2020 at 9:45 pm

    From the Atlantic headline: “Beware…. they leave existing power structures intact”.
    This is Marxist speak, jargon, or slogan.
    I usually don’t read any further.

  • Jacob
    July 15, 2020 at 9:52 pm

    “but to highlight that the original definition of wokeness is incompatible with capitalism.”
    There… I read the second paragraph. Correct. Wokeness IS Marxism….

  • Jacob
    July 15, 2020 at 9:58 pm

    “How Capitalism Drives Cancel Culture”

    I should have caught the idea from the headline.
    Of, course. Capitalism is so awful that it inevitably drives you to embrace Marxism.
    Cancel Culture is the implementation of mob violence tactics taught by Marxism. Cancel Culture IS Marxism.

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

 
  »