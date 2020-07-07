On why feminists ought to be glad about skyscrapers

Asks the headline above this Guardian piece by Leslie Kern: Do cities have to be so sexist?
Let me ask a similar question: Do skyscrapers have to be so tall and yet so comparatively thin? Do skyscrapers have to be shaped, that is to say, like penises? The answer is: yes. That’s the whole point of skyscrapers. Their reason for existence is to fit a lot of floor space upon a very small patch of land, in a place where land is very expensive to buy because lots of people are needed to work in this one spot, and consequently where the elaborate technology needed to build them is justified by the advantages gained.
Says Leslie Kern:
From the physical to the metaphorical, the city is filled with reminders of masculine power. And yet we rarely talk of the urban landscape as an active participant in gender inequality. A building, no matter how phallic, isn’t actually misogynist, is it?
I’d say that the urban landscape is not actually that misogynist. After all, the basic economic fact that made female political, social and economic equality something which it made sense for women to demand was that the modern economy depends far less on physical labour done in fields and factories, and far more upon mental work, done in places like skyscrapers. Men are, on average, physically stronger than women, so in a world dependent on sweated labour, men were the dominant sex. But now, it counts for more that women have always been, again on average, just as clever as men, and rather more conscientious, while also being rather more biddable and risk-averse than men. Very useful corporate functionaries, in other words. How would all this new indoor and sexually more egalitarian mental labour have been accommodated in the exact places where it has been most needed, without the “urban landscape”, and in particular without skyscrapers? Instead of grumbling about skyscrapers, feminists ought to be glad about them. Even if skyscrapers are shaped like penises.
I once had an unpaid job in the office of the recently deceased and much lamented architect Ivor Smith. Much lamented, because even as I was, even way back then, beginning to have my doubts about his architecture, I had to acknowledge, and I say again now, that he was a lovely man, just as all the obituaries I have today been reading said he was.
One of my more vivid recollections of Ivor Smith was when he and some of his young colleagues were discussing a tower that some other architect had designed, and Smith speculated that this architect had done his design by slapping his cock down on the drawing board and drawing round it. Having only just stopped being a rather nerdy schoolboy, and having just become an equally nerdy student, I was a bit startled to hear a grown man in a suit and tie make a joke like this, in an office, as I think were some of the other architects. But there was as much masculine self-mockery in this joke as there was mere masculinity. Smith was no misogynist. I still remember also how much Smith’s wife and daughters adored him, and he them.
But then again, although I don’t know if this applies to Leslie Kern, many feminists don’t approve of happy families, any more than they approve of skyscrapers.
Thats remember me of the Simpsons. 😆
So, we should be building our civilization in caves?
No skyscraper looks remotely like my penis. Most are not even round. They are no more phallic than a tin of baked beans (which at least is round and not sharp pointed).
I’d bet good money that architects go out of their way to avoid their buildings looking too like penises. The example of that football stadium that looks too like a vulva would suggest that ridicule would follow.
The sub-Freudian analysis that they are phallic should be treated with laughter.
Well, I suppose they could build them “female”, like missile silos, instead.
These people really are beyond parody.
Something that is designed to look like a penis in the sky would at least be recognisable as such. I can’t say that any building that I can think of fits that description, I’m sure we would have never heard the end of it by now were that the case. And whilst they really are beyond parody, as Perry notes, they don’t seem to care, they fit the narrative, to further the revolt against reason.
Nil desperandum, Perry – powerline blog manages:
And surely Brian’s point is that other skyscrapers are ‘feminist allies’ (though they do say, “Never trust a male feminist”).
Oh sweetie, don’t think of every skyscraper as a turgid, throbbing, penis that you can never have….
Think of them as the receptacles of the firmament, being filled, and withdrawn, every day with the essence of civilization, injecting and exuding the natural essential fluids through the utilities, to enable the proper process of fertile minds.
…or something.
I agree. There is clear sex discrimination, women are grossly under-represented in city workforces – building tall buildings, scouring out sewers and rubbish collection. Clearly more women should be made to do these jobs – it’s for your own good and that of sisterhood.
In fact we could start with nursing. 95% of nurses are female, half should be fired and given jobs on the bin lorries etc, and the men they displace moved into nursing.
You know you Londoners like to name your skyscrapers, like the Shard, or the Walkie Talkie or the Gerkin. I think they should totally build a new one in London and call it the Penis. If you are going to be accused of these things you might as well have the fun of doing them.
I guess though people might object to having to say “Hey, I got a job in the Penis”.
If they call the Gherkin the Gherkin, I can’t imagine how something they’d call “The Penis” would look.