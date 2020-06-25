“….the Americanisation of culture wars deserves resistance in itself. It homogenises national priorities, obscuring cultural and political differences, to such a ludicrous extent that British people end up arguing about police violence in a year when, yet again, it was revealed that the police had sat back and done next to nothing as a gang of men had groomed and raped young girls in Britain. Police brutality and overzealousness might be a particular problem in a Midwestern US state, while not being a priority in a northern English county; the globalisation of politics obscures local conditions.”
“It also distorts our understanding of the world, limiting our awareness of international affairs to those which are the focus of the narrow spectrum of social media trends. Whether you are a progressive or a conservative, you should be so in the terms of your national circumstances, and with broader frames of references than those which have been provided by social media monopolies.”
It would be a big surprise were those words penned by Martin Sixsmith, and the linked piece attributes them to Ben Sixsmith.
BLM cares zero about Floyd–he is just the excuse for cultivated race-baiting to serve Marxist chaos.
If he had been an anti-Marxist instead of a useable “victim” Antifa might have killed him themselves.
Alan, the Freudian slip! Corrected.
Well, hopefully, at some point Americans will get bored of the culture war and put it out.
Not as hopeful of that in the UK.
This PC coordination of ‘news’ also permits exploitation of one county’s ignorance of another country’s system. Most Americans know that Minneapolis and Minnesota are left-leaning areas, and that federalism means President Trump does not direct their policing. Many Britons are pretty ignorant of US political geography (many are quite ignorant of US geography, period 🙂 ) and even more know so little of federalism that you can get absurdities past them that even a PC American might rephrase. A typical US citizen (I assume) knows that PC claims of Trump causing police brutality in the Twin Cities are to be understood in a cultural influencing sense. A typical Briton may imagine he heads a direct line of command over them.
There is also an element of recycling/laundering of stories, similar to US agencies’ use of Steele to evade intra-US restraints in pushing the Russian collusion story.
Reportage of Australian bush fires in the British media tended to talk of ‘the government’. So much for a fine federal constitution massively perverted by an interventionist judiciary.
Many Britons are pretty ignorant of US political geography.
Absolutely. For example, a lot of those folk losing their minds in Trafalgar Square a fortnight ago barely comprehends that most of the cities in which riots and looting occurred in the US were Democrat controlled.
Not just Britons, of course. A broadly-conservative Italian friend was slightly incredulous when i told him that NY City is leaning far-left. He was incredulous because Milano is leaning right-wing. I should have explained to him that “the left” in the US is the party of the ruling class, just as “the right” was in Italy at the time we had our discussion.
This reminds me of another discussion i had, in which i told Danish friends/colleagues that the UK PM has much more power within the UK than POTUS has within the US. It is a credit to them that they gave much more thought to what i said, than i would expect on an American campus. (The same can be said about my Italian friend.)
Yes, we all remember his midnight torchlit speech against US Capitol building when he encouraged police officers and their departments to persecute African-American drug users who pass fake $20 bills, while the Right Wing Death Squads in their MAGA hats chanted “America Awake!” 🙄
At best, Trump’s “influence” with respect to the death of George Floyd has been to say their should be an investigation. His “influence” with regard to the rioting and looting is that the local officials in charge (Mayors, Governors and their police chiefs) should intervene to stop it and that Federal assistance would be given if requested.
Hardly in the vein of “Inflammatory Rhetoric”.
It’s all very well the leftists trying to pretend that Trump is literally Hitler, but nearly 4 years on all most people see is a rather clumsy egotist who has prevented 4 years of leftwing acceleration by the simple virtue of being in office instead of Killary.
Hardly the stuff of Wagnerian legend.
Well, we ARE the center of the universe.
I would winnow that statement further, into “you should be so in the terms of your local circumstances . . . ” Anything broader, and I think you’re tacitly abdicating your own sphere of influence. It’s cheap to decry what you can’t effect and ignore what you can.
Or, to paraphrase, you have to start local.
Okay @Bobby B – So in your localist view, can a resident of Portland, Maine reasonably and legitimately complain about the introduction of new educational standards in Louisville, Kentucky?
Given that both are sovereign states in matters not devolved (or stolen) by the Federal government of the United States.
Oh, sure. The world is full of hot air, and I can reasonably and legitimately add my puff to it.
But I’m not really a stakeholder there. If the Kentucky people want to send their own kids out into the world full of tripe (and presumably less full of STEM and whatever else the tripe crowds out), I can complain, but it would be a better use of my time – my own world and kin would be better off – if I make sure that my home town doesn’t follow suit.
Not saying never fight national or global – just that it’s more important (and more possible) to get local right first.
(ETA: Look what happens when we take our eye off local – a lot of Republicans did over the last few cycles, and now we’re surprised (!?) across the country to find that our local prosecutors won because Soros’ PAC’s funded them.)
Which is the heart of the matter, because it’s about “skin in the game”. The more local the problems are the more likely they are to impact your personally, hence your level of “skin in the game” increases proportionately. A kind of “Political inverse square law”.
Government at every level is mostly about going along to get along, but at some point (inevitably), some idiot or group of idiots decide that it’s no longer a democracy, but their own personal fiefdom and those in power are going to tell the little guys, how it’s gonna be.
So of all the thousands of quiet, sleepy little burgs there are one or two who are just about to explode. Maybe over police brutality, maybe over corruption, maybe just a pig headed local Mayor who needs to be taken down a peg or two.
As John Adams found, sometimes the revolution starts on your doorstep (quite literally with regard to the Boston Massacre of March 5, 1770)
The culture wars have been Americanized only to the extent that the interests who could not destroy the country from without still insist on trying to do so from within and involving as much, yea any fringe they can any where they can.
Bobby b, I would qualify your ‘local’ focus with the observation that wherever free speech is harmed, it may be very proper for those who live where there is more of it to make remarks about the situation where there is less of it.
If one US state has a lot of cancel culture ruling its public domain and another has less, it may be very useful for those who can speak to do so. Likewise in world terms: Robert Conquest’s history of ‘The Great Terror’ was disliked by many a western intellectual but when the soviet union ended we found it had been read by an astonishing number of Soviet citizens, including those high up in the soviet state, despite this needing reading it in samizdat and similar.
This quote (the quote the post gives) is NOT good.
It implies that the United States is some evil racist country form which we in the United Kingdom should dissociate ourselves.
It is all a LIE – Minneapolis (one of the most leftist cities in America) is not run by “White Nationalist” and the killing of George Floyd had nothing to do with RACE.
I am sick and tired of posts like this that ignore the actual issue.
The Frankfurt School of Marxism did not come from Frankfurt Kentucky – it came from Frankfurt Germany, and is just as strong in British academia as it is in American academia.
Ben Sixsmith may think that this conflict is something American from which we in the United Kingdom can dodge – but if he does think that then Mr Sixsmith is totally wrong.
This is a conflict all over the Western World – a war with the Marxists (and their endless lies – pushed by the education system, the “mainstream” media an, yes, the “Woke” Corporations – with their “educated” managers) – one can opt out of it, or pretend it is just about the United States.
This war with the Marxists is about all of the Western World – and the West can NOT survive without the United States.
Short version – if a post or comment on this conflict all over the Western World does not mention the enemy (the Marxists), then that post or comment is no good. BLM is Marxist. Antifa is Marxist. The stuff taught to your children in school and university and on the BBC is Frankfurt School Marxism.
I am rather irritated that I have to make the same obvious point over and over again.
Paul Marks (June 26, 2020 at 6:43 pm), I know as well as you do that BLM are racists and that Soros and their other funders are concerned about November, not black lives or deaths.
But sometimes you are find yourself talking to a useful idiot who could be made less useful and less idiotic. Then you need to be able to refute the argument in its own terms. Only when you’ve made progress there can you argue that its absurdity in its own terms justifies them considering whether its preachers have ulterior motives.
Threads on this blog can be a place to refine arguments.
Its like socialism. To some people, you have to explain that it won’t work in its own terms before explaining that some latter-day Stalin couldn’t care less about that because it’s all about power.
Yes, I agree that it is tedious to have to do this.
The fact that Paul Marks felt the need to write this paragraph, shows that he understood the quote in the OP in a way which is radically different from my understanding — and it goes without saying that my understanding is correct and Paul’s understanding is wrong!