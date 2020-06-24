|
Samizdata quote of the day
SAGE minutes make it clear that the public was explicitly petrified in order to ensure compliance with lockdown. Mind-control is objectionable in itself, but has a real cost in lives: before a policy lever like lockdown was pulled, where was the cost/benefit analysis, or was SAGE only thinking of covid-19? Lockdown, after all, affects not just this thing over here (covid-19) but also that thing over there (cancer, cardiac, sepsis, etc.).
Through lockdown, A&E cardiac admissions have been as much as 50% down, so around 5,000 people per month have not been turning up at hospital with heart attack symptoms; heart attacks outside hospital have only a 1-in-10 chance of survival. Same story with strokes. And downstream, many cancers are touch-and-go even if you catch them early; give them a two month head-start and Stanford’s Professor Bhattacharya estimates the impact of urgent cancer referrals running 70% below normal levels will be around 18,000 deaths.
– Alistair Haimes
As I said before UK’s political scum need to be punished and not just financially.
Boxing Booths are the ideal method.
What I don’t understand is how we can seriously have people writing articles saying the equivalent of “Why do we have these stupid rules against driving the wrong way down the motorway at 120mph blindfold and blind drunk? The statistics show virtually nobody ever dies drunk driving blindfold at 120 mph the wrong way down the motorway. The expert predictions of disaster if we should do so are thus proved wrong!” and nobody seems to find it even mildly strange. OK, so this is the internet. But they’re quoted approvingly by sensible people at all the best parties, as if this amazing insight was the wisdom of the sages.
I don’t understand people.
Mr Ecks
Nope – cage fights with a couple of tigers thrown in just to spice up the action – a bit like the Arena scene from Gladiator.
Can’t see the BBC televising it somehow. It would not conform to their guidelines. Spoil Sports!
BBC staff can go first…..
From memory, it was C Northcote Parkinson who suggested a novel method of selecting the UK’s Prime Minister. An advertisement would specify the requirements: various challenging tasks, culminating in lasting five rounds with the heavyweight champion of the world. No applications would be received. The litany of tasks would then, progressively, be relaxed, until finally a single patriot would apply. He could safely be appointed.
Which heavyweight champion of the world?
It’s unusual that there is only one.
The business of boxing finds it advantageous to have multiple champions.
And some people think that the ranking system of contenders, (I coud’na evah av bin one), is not 100% honest.