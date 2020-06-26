|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
Just had to throw away some sausages, and it occurred to me: the same people complaining most about food waste are the ones who object to preservatives, aren’t they?
Why’s every social movement a puritan cult?
– Guy Herbert
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Without preservatives Mankind might not have survived, or at any rate not developed much. Preservatives such as salt, smoke (chemicals therein), sugar, vinegar, saltpeter, alcohol (all of which are ‘chemicals’ and have ‘E Numbers’) meant food could be processed in harvesting seasons, or times of plenty and eaten in Winter or when fresh food was scarce.
Without preservatives and salt-pork, salt-beef, exploration of the World by sea and seaborne trade would not have been possible.
The function of preservatives is to stop the growth of bacteria harmful if ingested, and to prevent moulds which destroy the food and also can be harmful. Bacteria and mould are not always readily apparent in a food, so eating foods without preservatives that are not very fresh is risky. Refrigeration only stops growth of bugs, once food warms up the bugs multiply.
The war on preservatives, like so much, is waged on ignorance, by those who have opinions and no knowledge.
It was J.S. Mill who summed up Social Reform movements as “liberticide”.
Sadly Mr Mill was supportive of some of this Social Reform (i.e. ever bigger and more intrusive government) himself – but his summing up was correct. The Social Reformer seems themselves as ABOVE society, ordering people to live according to the will of the Social Reformer.
Social Reform is about undermining LIBERTY (hence “liberticide” – kill liberty), with the FALSE justification that more government spending and more government regulations will improve the lives of “the people”. The people that the Social Reformer is threatening with violence if they do not obey him or her.
Mr Herbert–If you might be out there I wonder if you have any thoughts re the idea that Digital Immunity Passports will be an attempt to revive Bliars ID scheme in a new and nastier form.
The same kinds of people have a problem with packaging. Some packaging is wasteful but the vast majority of it is absolutely essential for getting the product from the producer to the consumer in a usable condition.
Having said that, cereal boxes are something that I don’t understand. Some cereals are sold in a bag with a design printed on it. Other cereals are sold in a plain bag inside a box with a design printed on it. It surprises me that the potential for virtue signalling by doing away with the boxes has not been spotted by any of the cereal companies.
Mr Ecks – I am not Mr Herbert, but the answer to your question is YES.
Of course the passport idea is about social control – all of this is about social control.
And Mr Blair was just a small part of a vast “Progressive” establishment.
A typical member would be the billionaire Michael Bloomberg (indeed many billionaires) – who as Mayor of New York City wished to control every aspect of the lives of ordinary people (what they ate – every detail of their lives). “Nanny Bloomberg” was not exception, he is the norm.
And when “President Biden” (or rather the masters of this puppet) will appoint judges – and those judges will destroy what is left of the Bill of Rights.
As Senator Cruz is fond of pointing out – the totalitarians only need one more Justice on their side on the Supreme Court.
One vote away from any dissent being banned as “Hate Speech”.
The accursed Economist magazine was gloating about this today – Justice Thomas is old…..
Cereal packaging, especially of processed products like corn-flakes, serve two purposes. Firstly, protect the product during shipment and secondly, provide an “advertising banner” so that the punters can select their cereal quickly and easily. “Brand differentiation”.
Note also that inside the cornflakes box is a plastic bag which also contains air. Before purchase, whilst the product is being bounced around the countryside, this “extra air” in the tightly-sealed bag essentially buffers the contents so that the punters are not ending up with corn dust, instead of corn flakes. It also keeps moisture and a blizzard of “bugs” out of the food therein.
The cardboard box can be re-used as garden matting or recycled to make more cardboard boxes. As for the inner polyethylene bag,that too can be “recycled”, though the energy equations may be a bit more murky than for paper and cardboard.
There are some people who will do virtuous things without anyone seeing them do so. That number is quite small. (I’m not hugely generous, but I always make my donations anonymous, whether large or small. I was astounded to discover that I am very much in the minority — I had always assumed most people prefer to donate anonymously.)
The market for virtuous products sold at mainstream outlets is therefore tiny. People who want to advertise their virtue will buy organic granola from a specialist organic shop, not cornflakes at a supermarket.
All of the generic store-brand cereals here are sold in bags rather than in boxes. I assume that the lack of the box and the associated costs (printing, folding, the extra steps to put the bag inside the box, etc) are part of the cost savings.
Of course, this being America, they are sold in HUGE bags as large as pillowcases. And most of those cereals are artificially flavored sugar-coated starch bits with virtually no nutritive value other than their base calories.
Paul Marks: Just as an etymological note, the word “liberticide” also appears in Shelley’s sonnet “England in 1819,” written I believe in that year. (When Shelley wasn’t being ethereal and romantic he could get quite political!)