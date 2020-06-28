The most significant thing about this Daniel Hannan tweet, I think, is not his praise of a Michael Gove speech, but his aside to the effect that FDR “turned a recession into a depression”. This idea is really getting around, and this is a very good thing.
It was the New Deal which put the Great in the Great Depression. (I found myself emitting this sentence at the end of this at my personal blog, which started out being about something else entirely, namely the current Lockdown, rather than about how the world will or will not emerge successfully from it.)
I just googled the above epigram, and the first piece I got to asked: Did New Deal Programs Help End the Great Depression? That item one in such a search casts doubt on (rather than simply endorsing) the claim that The New Deal did end the Great Depression, is a big propaganda step in the right direction.
What people now think is the quickest and best way to end an economic recession matters very much. That surely being why Hannan felt the need to say this about FDR’s disastrous economic policies, even though he was tweeting about something else.
I first came across this idea from Milton Friedman. I’d already noticed (unreflectively – I was younger then) that the only points on which standard/left economists and historians of the great depression universally agreed were
a) The policy of the US government made the situation worse (as did the policies of some other governments, e.g the French and, insofar as it mattered to the rest of the world, the Soviet).
b) This sole agreed fact was a minor postscript to be mentioned only in passing while everyone argued over a range of theories about what fundamental defects in the US capitalist economy caused the great depression.
Milton argued that if all anyone could agree on was that the government reacted to the downturn by making things worse, maybe that was why things got worse, instead of its being a normal brief downturn followed by an upturn, as was the well-known short-term experience of the onward advance of any relatively unregulated free enterprise economy.
Milton had his predecessors. The UK approach was on the whole a good deal saner than the US and French and I later came across fairly sensible, long-forgotten remarks in some contemporary UK early-30s coverage. It is only fair to note that the Brits were part-motivated by the (uh, ‘acceptable’ to them) belief that the US, having taken over financial leadership of the world from them as a result of WWI, were making a right cock-up of it, but – though I am a Brit who says it – I think they made a good case. 🙂
Of course, this ‘making things worse’ began before FDR came on the scene. His first contribution as president, agreed with his predecessor, was the huge banking disruption around his inauguration. His new deal ensured that the US climbed out of depression a lot slower than it fell in – and in that sense put the great(ly prolonged) into the great depression.
It is amazing that so many people still don’t understand this after so much time has passed.
There’s a distance between “understand” and “want to accept”, if you’re a progressive New Dealer in America. That’s their model of how things are supposed to work.
Heck, we needed to pass the 22nd Amendment to limit the number of terms a president can serve because he was so god-like here during his four terms.