“When I use a word,” Humpty Dumpty said, in rather a scornful tone, “it means just what I choose it to mean”
UK Black Lives Matter on 29th June 2020:
When we say ‘Defund the police’ we mean ‘Invest in programmes that actually keep us safe like youth services, mental health and social care, education, jobs and housing. Key services to support the most vulnerable before they come into contact with the criminal justice system’.
UK Black Lives Matter on 21st June 2020:
We are an ABOLITIONIST movement, we do not believe in reforming the police, the state or the prison industrial complex. It is a direct contradiction to BLM for events to be held promoting reform and subduing valid criticisms of the police, the government and Boris Johnson. And when events are meant to be those heavily affected by police violence like the LGBTQIA+ Black community, this is especially disrespectful.
Perhaps I should not be so harsh. Among the multifarious possible meanings of the phrase “Defund the police” there are a few I could support. While I think about it, please send me a million pounds.
I’m sorry, were you expecting consistency and rationality from these people? Leftists seek power, and will say/do whatever they believe will give them more power and advance their agenda. Their cause is just and righteous, so minor inconsistencies are of no importance on the path to victory and Utopia.
War is Peace, Freedom is Slavery, Silence is Violence, Racism is Anti-Racism, Churchill is Hitler and Ignorance is certainly their very very very great Strength. 🙂
The transitivity of BLM’s post-Orwellian additions varies. Racism is Anti-Racism describes BLM equally well either way round, but sadly, though our Silence is Violence, their Violence does not seem accompanied by any lack of noise. BLM’s anti-semitism (I’ve seen the LA BLM riot described as turning into a pogrom, and it certainly reminded one that BLM are not fond of Jews) would suggest that ‘Churchill is Hitler’ has some transitivity, though I feel confident they’ll not replace statues of the former with those of the latter (I suppose we must be glad of such small mercies).
In the Orwellian double-speak of BLM, I take it ‘valid criticisms’ mean violent ones.
Someone pointed out to them that they still need votes to do what they want to do, and so they’d better lie about what they want to do.
People speaking of Higher Truth instead of Truth have always bedeviled us. Right now, they’re working overtime.
P.S. I’ve now read the Minneapolis City Council’s written proposals to begin the effort. They do indeed mean to defund the police.