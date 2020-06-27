Take the roiling absurdity outside America since the death of George Floyd. What does the death of a foreigner killed by a foreign policeman in a foreign land say about the state of Britain? The facts of the Home Office’s homicide index are clear enough. Between April 2016 and March 2019, 500 whites, 45 blacks and 38 others were convicted in England and Wales of murdering 583 white victims.
Over the same period, 81 blacks, 11 whites and nine others were convicted of murdering 101 black victims. Roughly 3 per cent of Britons are black. The idea that there is a racial tsunami of murder in this country is monstrous, let alone — “hands up! don’t shoot!” — one waged by our unarmed police. We are being asked to fight against a fantasy.
I followed the link and The Critic is correct: the right isn’t losing the culture war, it’s not even fighting it. This has to change before we on the right are totally annihilated. Politically, I’m in a bind, as I’m a British citizen currently living in the US, but I want to do my bit. Any suggestions? Seriously.
It says quite a few people in Britain were looking for an excuse — any excuse. Just like the USA, and God alone knows how many other countries.
Ha! I’m an American citizen, and your opinions and preferences probably count more heavily than mine, specifically for that reason.
I’m a stakeholder – an OWG American – and so my voice is the voice of the entrenched, grasping patriarchical/colonialist/racist dying power structure desperately trying to keep our hold, and so I may be ignored.
As a non-citizen – even better, as a bloke from the progressive UK! – you start out from a position of being listened to, at least initially. You’re on the most favored nation list (“not the USA”) for the woke. It’ll usually be assumed that you’re a progressive.
So, for you more than me, just talk to people.
Fantasies are safe to fight.
Especially when everyone agrees with your stated premise, even if they question whether that is actually your sole objective.
So in a country with only 3% blacks, roughly four times as many white people are killed by blacks as vice versa. On a per capita basis, that means whites are in the region of 1000 times more likely to be killed by blacks than the other way around. I can’t see this new magazine surviving for very long if they persist in publishing such hate facts.
You cannot destroy with fact or reason an evil group that repudiates both.
The scum of the left must be purged and punished. But BlueLabour esp Jellyballs Johnson are making it clear they are part of the problem.
If we want our old lives back again–we are going to have to take them back from political scum. And every mask-wearing idiot is one more on their side. Being willing to co-operate with those seeking to destroy you means you ARE the enemy also.
Proposed QOTD, Mr Ecks at 7:43am:
“You cannot destroy with fact or reason an evil group that repudiates both”.
I tried to think of one word to change in that to improve it…I can’t.
A modest suggestion – Sometimes SQOTDs kinda pile-up – sometimes there are more than one each day. It can get confusing. Might it be an idea to title them in a way that identifies them individually?
NickM (June 28, 2020 at 1:30 pm), I and others have suggested that posted Samizdata Quotes of the Day be given distinguishing titles whenever recent prior SQotDs still have active comment threads, so that comments on them can be distinguished. On the rare occasions when I post one, I follow that rule.
This interesting article on The Cult Dynamics of Wokeness agrees with you statistically but notes that it is not always impossible.
It is less hard to reduce the numbers of their “useful idiot” helpers with reason and fact and tact or shock tactics as the case requires and/or one’s talents allow.
Because what is going on has very little to do with one black man being murdered by one cop. It is really the coming together of many, many different threads, massively exacerbated by the frustration of being under house arrest and in an artificially crashing economy, and then George Floyd lit the blue touch paper.
Do Americans say “lit the blue touch paper” or is that a British thing? I think it comes from fireworks boxes — you set off the rocket by lighting the blue fuse paper sticking out the bottom…
It is all about the election really, and the British apparently want rid of Trump as much as the Americans do.
I have been thinking about the long term consequences of this, and let me offer you a vision of November 3rd. Armed gangs outside many, many polling booths to “ensure black votes are counted”. An emasculated police force that can’t do anything about it. Polling places where there are long lines trying to close at the designated time but being forced to stay open by armed gangs and the lovely, civic minded, generally older folks managing the polling stations being powerless to stop it. Gangs busting in to the polling stations and destroying all the republican ballot papers. Gangs only allowing black people to vote in preference to whites to “right past historical injustice.” People having to run the gauntlet to vote, or people being stopped by raging mobs before they go in to check that they are voting the right way. Republican election judges having ten protesters screaming in their face for hours to prevent them doing their job. And the cops, too afraid to do anything because they don’t want riots or an actual gun battle outside polling stations parking instead on the highway giving out traffic tickets, since, they figure, you can’t give them a murder one conviction for that.
Oh, and after the election? Trump and his family, Bill Barr, Betsy Vos, and lots of other people who worked for Trump up on various criminal charges to satiate the masses. The founder of BET has just proposed 14 trillion dollars in reparations. Two months ago that would have been nuts. But, after we have been tossing trillions around like twenty dollar bills it absolutely could happen.
My feeling? We are heading towards being Venezuela, and I am not at all convinced there is anything we can do to stop it.
Please, don’t be so naive to think that that cannot happen in the United States. It absolutely can, and it can happen VERY quickly.
to Frasier Orr at 12:18am…sounds like Second Amendment time: form militias, guard the polls. And not using stupid, in-the-street “I’ve got a gun intimidation”, but with more effective tactics. Take them out before they see the gun.
I’m watching the world disintegrate. Everyone in the center and to right of center in America is just giving up. And I’m more concerned about the COVID response than how people have been duped into being sympathetic to a violent felon’s death. Not the government response around the world, but the public’s compliance with COVID lockdowns. If I knew how to insert a link I would, but google “Uncommon Knowledge”, Peter Robonsin’s show and his interview on June 18 of Dr. Scott Atlas. It’s amazing. (youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=5&v=kZqGSnVt8c8&feature=emb_title).
The acquiescence of the public to the most heinous public policies ever. Maybe not giving up as much as not realizing they are in a to-the-death fight. Soon it will be too late. Maybe it already is?
This is past politics: “You cannot destroy with fact or reason an evil group that repudiates both”. But I will arm up and guard my local polling place. The CHAS/CHOP Commies in Seattle are not the only Washingtonians with a right to open carry. Not that my little town’s polling places will have BLM/Antifa thugs present (I live on the east side of WA). I probably need to help our my like minded brethren in Seattle?
We are headed to where bullets will decide the outcome. Maybe–they will certainly change the players on the stage by removing many.
Someone please tell me I’m wrong and why. In the meantime, I’m buying another shotgun (Mossberg 88 with 9 round magazine; 12 if you use “shorties”).