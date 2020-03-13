Thoughts provoked by some 3D printed miniature magnets

Beneath and beyond all the fretting we’re all now doing about The Virus, the onward march of technology continues.

I get emails from Google about advances in 3D printing, and each email contains lots of links, far more links than in any other Google emails I get on other subjects.

Links like this one, to a report about some newly contrived magnets:

Note the bit at the bottom on the right, where you learn the size of these things. They are very small.

Why are miniature magnets like this so important? And why do they have to be 3D printed? That’s what ignorami like me want to know. The anonymous writer of the report accordingly begins it thus:

Magnetic materials are an important component of mechatronic devices such as wind power stations, electric motors, sensors and magnetic switch systems. Magnets are usually produced using rare earths and conventional manufacturing methods. …

A bit later he says:

Permanent magnets are incorporated into a number of mechatronic applications. Traditional manufacturing methods such as sintering or injection moulding are not always able to cope with increasing miniaturisation and the resulting geometric requirements for magnets, and this is a trend which is sent to continue in the future. Additive manufacturing processes offer the necessary freedom of design. …

I had to look up sintering. Blog and learn.

You know how it is said that soldiers always prepare to refight the last war instead of actually to fight the next one. Well, something a bit like that happened with 3D printing. When 3D printing first started to hit the headlines, a whole generation of semi-informed participants in the home computer revolution, like me, thought: Oh, here comes another “revolution”. Soon we’ll all have these things in our kitchens! Never happened. Not happening. No sign of it happening.

When computers arrived in homes, they began to disrupt all sorts of businesses. “Newspapers”, as we used to call them, don’t look like they’ll ever recover their old serene cultural supremacy, which has unleashed political turmoil in the form of all the hitherto marginalised political groups who no longer have to bother with what the successors of those newspapers now say, because such groups can now tell themselves whatever they want to be told. Retail shopping is still trying to work out how to survive what’s hitting it. And then there’s mobile phones. A whole generation has now grown up without ever having experienced what life without mobiles or even email used to be like. I once mentioned this change to a friend who is a retired journalist. There followed an explosion of anecdotage about how he spent half his reporting life trying to work out where the nearest phone was, and all the dirty tricks he and his rivals used to keep each other away from it. As for social life, try, if you are young, to imagine a world in which, having made an appointment to meet somebody, you had to stick to the exact arrangement you’d made or cause grave distress. None of that “I’ll be a bit late” stuff. You had to be there when you promised.

A steady trickle of work at home even started being done, on clunky old computers like the one I’m typing this into now. That trickle became a steady flow, and may soon become a tidal wave, thanks to The Virus.

So, computers have indeed transformed, and continue to transform the texture of everyday life, at home, at work, and in the world generally, where home and work are getting more and more stirred together.

Computers are also, in among their many other accomplishments, printers. And that word, “printing”, was probably what provoked that early error of thinking that 3D printing would resemble 2D domestic printing, aka home computers, in its domestic and work impact. But printing of the 2D variety has one absolutely killer app, a serial killer app you might say, an app that dwarfs all the other apps of 2D printing, namely the 2D printing app that has always dominated 2D printing, in the form of putting black words on white paper, and what’s more on white paper of a particular size and shape. Think about this. There are many other ways to print things. But black-marks-on-white-A4 printing is the only one that we all now command, provided only that we wish to command it and have somewhere regular to keep a printer.

Meanwhile, although 3D printing is now doing an ever larger number of different things, there is no sign of any one dominant kind of 3D printing that it is doing, along the lines of what the 2D sort of printing has always done. And there is certainly no domestic 3D printing killer app anywhere on the horizon. In among all my emails about amazing 3D printing developments in medicine or airplane making or car making, or magnet making, are sad stories about a tiny few misguided people trying to sell 3D printers directly, to the general public, and all either losing their shirts or switching hurriedly into business applications. Other emails regularly announce that 3D printing is just about to conquer the domestic universe, usually in the form of a toy that can only make other even more useless toys. The domestic universe remains stubbornly unconquered.

3D printing now seems to me like an almost perfect example of a non-disruptive technology. Not only is it “additive” in the details of how it actually works, by patiently piling particle upon particle until a Thing emerges. Something like that seems to have been happening also at the level of the business enterprise. 3D printing has helped old-school Thing makers make their various Things that little bit better as the years have gone by, but no “3D printing company” has emerged as a “household” (note that word) name, in the manner of Microsoft and Apple and Amazon and Google and Facebook and Twitter and the rest of them. Not one. 3D printing is a classic improvement, not in “work/life”, but in old-school work, the sort of work you do from eight to five in an old-school place of work. You do this work carefully, expertly, with a specialist knowledge of what your very particular sort of 3D printing machine is doing, and of what might go wrong if you don’t pay attention to its workings or carefully check the quality of what it produces. The machine you use is specialised, and you apply it to traditional tasks, thereby slightly shifting the balance between “conventional manufacturing methods” (see above) and this new but actually also, now, rather conventional way of doing things. 3D printing turns out to be a tool, like a lathe, or sandpaper, or smelting. It keeps developing, and it keeps speeding up and improving the quality and cost-to-benefit ratio of manufacturing, just like any other worthwhile manufacturing technique.

Meanwhile, everyone doing 3D printing in their homes would make about as much sense as everyone trying to operate lathes in their kitchens, or smelt steel in their back yards. (Not that a certain notoriously destructive and murderous despot didn’t once upon a time try to force something a lot like this to happen on a continent-wide scale, but that’s another story.)

I learned at lot of the above from my Google emails, but also from having it patiently explained to me by the better informed members of the Samizdata commentariat, commenting on early 3D printing postings I did here. (It’s off topic, but I was delighted by the comments on this earlier posting. I thought there might be a few well-informed comments on that. Little did I know!)

Speaking of old-school work in old-school places of work, it strikes me as entirely appropriate that the people who did the particular bit of old-school work that this posting began with were … well, read the verbiage I merely alluded to above with dots, in between the two bits I’ve already quoted:

… A team of researchers at Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU) has worked together with researchers from the Graz University of Technology, the University of Vienna and the research institution Joanneum Research to produce specially designed magnets using a 3D printer. …

Germans. Germans doing what Germans do best. Work. No fuss. No “disruption”. Just doing work, in places of work, and not indulging in any revolutions while doing it. And as a result gradually – additively – doing that work better and better and better.