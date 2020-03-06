An algorithmic snake brain and an algorithmic world

At my personal blog, on Friday February 28th (Friday being my day for animal kingdom related stuff, most of it very silly), I posted a link (among other links of a similar level of profundity) to a video, of a snake that had swallowed a towel having the towel extracted back through its mouth by helpful vets. Ho, ho.
The link I posted, to a tweet someone had done, no longer works, but here is the drama I’m referring to.
But now, today, AndrewZ added a comment to that posting of mine which seems to me to deserve rather wider attention than it would get if I merely left it where he first put it. He wrote this:
A snake is a simple creature driven by its instincts. It follows a set of hardwired rules which it can’t question and which can lead to dangerous errors when it encounters something outside of its normal experience, like a towel. In other words, a snake’s mind is a very limited algorithm. But the world today is saturated with algorithms, from Facebook to FinTech to facial recognition systems used by the police and ten thousand other things. The $64,000 question – perhaps, the $64 billion dollar question or the 64,000 lives question – is how many of them are still operating at the “dumb snake swallows a towel” level of sophistication.
This is not, to put it mildly, my area of expertise. But, on the other hand, this is just the kind of thing that the Samizdata commentariat enjoys chewing on, metaphorically speaking. So, ladies and gents, chew away.
“The $64,000 question – perhaps, the $64 billion dollar question or the 64,000 lives question – is how many of them are still operating at the “dumb snake swallows a towel” level of sophistication.”
Here’s an article suggesting that today’s Artificial Intelligence systems are best analogized not with *human* intelligence, but with *animal* intelligence, and not be any means the highest level animals, either:
https://www.ge.com/reports/understanding-animals-can-help-us-make-artificial-intelligence/
OT, but I listened to your Falkland War Podcast this morning while walking down to the workshop.
I found it entertaining, especially about those unexploded bombs.
We had some Falklands lads here a couple of years ago (2017) for the World Shearing Championships.
They knew how to have a good time.
My dad used to say that 90% of everything is crap, but he was wrong, it’s 99.9999%, or worse.
For algorithms, it’s double plus worse. I’ve been in the cpsc field on and off since 1970 and that includes my own stuff, which is often double double double plus worse.
The only thing that winnows bad algorithms or bad implementations of them is evolution. The unrescued snakes die, I think Twitter is on the way out too.
How the fuck does socialism keep on going? The worst algorithm ever and yet, it remains. Oh wait, socialism kills its adherents first, maybe I’m too impatient for evolution to do its job.
I am even more concerned about systems that work than systems that do not work.
True systems that do not work well (such as my Sky [Disney Corporation] telephone and internet connection – which keeps cutting out) do great harm by their failures.
However, systems that do work well do even more harm – if the powerful people using them have a bad philosophy (world view).
And I believe that most of the people in command of such systems have indeed been educated with a bad world view. They would use any successful system to do harm.
The problem is the messiah fallacy. Many people are educated to believe a new Prime Minister, boss, parent, teacher, police officer, priest, etc will fix everything.
Socialism is the opposite of free markets, so might be the magic the new high wizard uses to seduce his useful idiot army in free market countries because free market losers won’t want to lose again. But the army mostly needs to believe in the new high wizard.