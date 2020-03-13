If only the Italian government had not so much else to do and can defer none of it

To add to the burden, hospitals in Italy depend on medical personnel to try to trace the contacts that people who test positive have had with others. One doctor in Bologna, who asked not to be named, said he had spent a 12-hour day tracing people who had been in contact with just one positive patient, to ensure those who next need testing are found.
(from this interesting comparison of Italy with South Korea, h/t instapundit.)
How very sad that Italy evidently lacks any pool of state employees whose ordinary tasks could be deferred or done with fewer people, so they could be used to trace contacts while doctors treated patients.
How very fortunate that in the UK, we have an overstaffed bureaucracy in many offices of the administration. As doctors will be very busy in coming months on tasks that need their skills, and police busy enough (to defer policing speech? – if only!) and the army perhaps busy if new facilities must be quickly built, the government should immediately give itself the power to allocate up to half the bureaucrats in any state office to the task of tracing the contacts of the infected, requiring the others to step up as needed to keep any essential tasks going (some offices of course, like cruise liners, could go into mothballs pro tem).
I despise PC talking heads who demonstrate (yet again) that they see a crisis as just a terrible thing to waste, so would not wish us to imitate them. Does anyone see a problem with my suggestion, considered strictly as a way of addressing the upcoming issue better than Italy has?
(Alas, I can see one – and will be interested to see who else has the same thought. 🙂 )
And here it is:
https://reason.com/2020/03/12/dems-want-to-combat-coronavirus-by-mandating-paid-sick-leave-for-stalking-victims/
Never let a good crisis go to waste. If necessary, manufacture one.
As said below, the disease doesn’t scare me at all. What now scares me is the possibility of scared people with few choices doing stupid things in response to this almost-entirely-ginned-up ‘crisis’.
llater,
llamas
One problem I can see is that the country might function a whole lot better if half the bureaucrats were to do something useful, the people might notice, and what would we do with an army of otherwise unemployable ex-uncivil servants?