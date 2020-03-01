|
Samizdata quote of the day
Has this ever been an SQotD before? If not, here it is, and if it has, good and here it is again:
Twitter presented this to me today.
Here is what Wikipedia says about George MacDonald.
Twenty four more George MacDonald quotes, and the one above, here.
Mr MacDonald was an excellent man.
At least one more MacDonald quote is Samizdata-relevant:
Which i guess is another way to say that the way to Hell is paved with good intentions.
The full quote includes the following:
Not sure the above is correct, which is why i left it out: it seems to me that the best way to make people good is to somehow align their incentives with the interests of their fellow humans.
Thanks Brian!
I’d vaguely heard of the guy but I didn’t realise what an interesting soul he was. I shall check him out further.
NickM
Thanks for the kind words.
I hadn’t even vaguely heard of him, until today. Forced to guess, I might have mumbled something about the creator of Flashman.
Snorri –
I can’t find the original quote, but it runs something along the lines of
“We must make it advantageous to bad men, to do the right thing.”
Some years ago I came across this (unattributed) which expresses similar sentiment:
“If you want to understand behaviour, You must understand individual behaviour. There are those individuals who want to control, to drive perchance to rule. There are those who want to be left alone and try to achieve that by just going along. There are those who are mesmerised by the controllers and there are those who understand the attempts to control and want part of the action. Lastly there are those who neither want to control, nor are willing to be controlled. They are the natural enemy of the rest.”
Lead, Follow, or get out of the way.
Oops. Wrong place. Nice guy.
Fortunately, MacDonald’s works are out of copyright, and thus can be downloaded from Google Books. I’m going to try out The Princess and the Goblin.
The Light Princess has been a favourite since childhood. Delightful. And it still holds up reading it as an adult.
He was big on it’s not what you say that tells what you believe- it’s what you do.