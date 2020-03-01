We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day

Has this ever been an SQotD before? If not, here it is, and if it has, good and here it is again:

Twitter presented this to me today.

Here is what Wikipedia says about George MacDonald.

Twenty four more George MacDonald quotes, and the one above, here.

March 1st, 2020 |

11 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Paul Marks
    March 1, 2020 at 2:28 pm

    Mr MacDonald was an excellent man.

  • Snorri Godhi
    March 1, 2020 at 3:50 pm

    At least one more MacDonald quote is Samizdata-relevant:

    To try too hard to make people good is one way to make them worse.

    Which i guess is another way to say that the way to Hell is paved with good intentions.

    The full quote includes the following:

    The only way to make them good is to be good, remembering well the beam and the mote.

    Not sure the above is correct, which is why i left it out: it seems to me that the best way to make people good is to somehow align their incentives with the interests of their fellow humans.

  • NickM
    March 1, 2020 at 4:42 pm

    Thanks Brian!
    I’d vaguely heard of the guy but I didn’t realise what an interesting soul he was. I shall check him out further.

  • Brian Micklethwait (London)
    March 1, 2020 at 4:54 pm

    NickM

    Thanks for the kind words.

    I hadn’t even vaguely heard of him, until today. Forced to guess, I might have mumbled something about the creator of Flashman.

  • George Atkisson
    March 1, 2020 at 5:40 pm

    Snorri –

    I can’t find the original quote, but it runs something along the lines of

    “We must make it advantageous to bad men, to do the right thing.”

  • Peter Barrett
    March 1, 2020 at 8:55 pm

    Some years ago I came across this (unattributed) which expresses similar sentiment:

    “If you want to understand behaviour, You must understand individual behaviour. There are those individuals who want to control, to drive perchance to rule. There are those who want to be left alone and try to achieve that by just going along. There are those who are mesmerised by the controllers and there are those who understand the attempts to control and want part of the action. Lastly there are those who neither want to control, nor are willing to be controlled. They are the natural enemy of the rest.”

  • CaptDMO
    March 1, 2020 at 11:19 pm

    Lead, Follow, or get out of the way.

  • Itellyounothing
    March 2, 2020 at 9:10 am

    Oops. Wrong place. Nice guy.

  • Ellen
    March 2, 2020 at 4:25 pm

    Fortunately, MacDonald’s works are out of copyright, and thus can be downloaded from Google Books. I’m going to try out The Princess and the Goblin.

  • Philip Scott Thomas
    March 2, 2020 at 4:51 pm

    The Light Princess has been a favourite since childhood. Delightful. And it still holds up reading it as an adult.

  • staghounds
    March 2, 2020 at 5:41 pm

    He was big on it’s not what you say that tells what you believe- it’s what you do.

