Samizdata quote of the day
Some wonder if Philip Rutnam’s resignation has damaged Boris Johnson’s government. But a great swath of opinion outside the bubble takes this as a sign of something good happening & this chap’s squealing is music to their ears. They may be wrong to assume the swamp is being drained, but that is how this is playing to the normies.
– Perry de Havilland
From the article:
But a Deep State that no longer serves the purposes of the democratically-elected government – one that in fact opposes those purposes – is no longer an “effective civil service.” It’s a coup.
This is how a Deep State protects its power. It gives its Jack Nicholson “you can’t handle the truth” speech.
“Son, we live in a progressive bureaucracy, and that progressivism has to be guarded by bureaucrats who think progressive thoughts! We have a greater responsibility than you can possibly fathom! I would rather you just said “thank you” and went on your way!“
I am delighted to discover that I am a normie. I gave a small cheer when I read this news.
“Sir” Philip Rutnam is trying to play the victim here, but the truth is that if he had played this vanishing act bullshit in anything other than a UK government department he would have been out on his ear without compo long since.
These deluded unCivil Servants think they can gain sympathy from the general public for bullfuckery, they are sadly mistaken.
One down, lots to go. Well done to the Home Secretary.
Even those so fooled as to think this is for real and not a blatant mandarin manoeuvre are aware that the whining civil servant’s only alternative would have been having to deal with Diane Abbott. Outside the bubble – perhaps even inside it – that obvious comparison may have people thinking he should rather have been counting his blessings. 🙂
Not really. Outside her ability to throw accusations of racism further than an Olympic athletes javelin, Diane Abbot was/is/shall always be as dumb as a box of spanners. She might have been granted the Home Office in light of a labour “victory”, but she wouldn’t have held it long. Even in the eyes of the Commies, the Home Office is too important to be left to a demented imbecile.
She would only need to hold it for seven months to match Priti’s current duration – and arguably only for three, as Rutnam probably regarded August – November 2019 as endurable in the hope that Boris would lose the election.
I also suggest you are way too kind to the soon-to-be-ex Labour leader in suggesting that your accurate perception of Abbott’s limitations was shared – or even perceptible to – Corbyn.
(Way too kind to Corbyn – I’ll bet that’s not an accusation you get every day, Mr Galt. 🙂 )
There is also the having one’s cake and eating it situation where the civil service demands the anonymity of a servant while in practice developing and promoting policy.
John,
Have you forgotten Jacqui Smith already?