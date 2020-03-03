Is his name Dracula?

Allegheny County, home to the city of Pittsburgh, has been hit with a lawsuit over irregularities on its voter rolls, including dead voters, duplicate registrants, and one registered voter marked as being born in June 1800. (reported on freebeacon, h/t instapundit)
I was aware that every election day in the US the dead rise, shamble towards the polling booths and vote, shall we say ‘disproportionately’ ( 🙂 ) Democrat. (It seems they have been some Democrats’ most reliable voting block for a long time.) However this is the first time I’ve wondered whether the undead join them. For the dead voters, is there some healing ritual we could perform that would free these trapped souls to ‘move on’. For the undead voter(s), is a stake through the heart the only way?
In the UK’s past, the rising of the very-recently deceased from the morgue, of the ill from their sickbeds and of the politically inactive from their slumber was only a very localised problem, but as parts of the US are not the only foreign culture from which dead voters could immigrate with the living, I hope our new government will keep more of an eye on things than past ones have done – especially when our politically-correct media avert theirs.
Yeah. It’s called “Requiring voters to provide ID proving that they are citizens of the US”. Not surprisingly the Democrats are vehemently against this idea since it would prevent the Army of the Dead from rising every election to vote for whichever pig the Democrats have signed up this time.
The real question is, why isn’t there a computerized system in place that automatically purges the dead from voter rolls?
Also, why isn’t there a system in place that automatically puts the newborn on track to join the voter rolls?
These are not idle questions, because that is what seems to happen in continental Europe, in my limited experience.
A related question: why isn’t there a system in the UK that automatically enrolls the newborn into the NHS, does not allow foreigners to enroll unless they register as residents, and de-rolls foreigners when they are no longer registered residents?
(That’s the way it works in Denmark.)
What i propose above might seem a bit Orwellian, and it is — a bit, but MUCH less Orwellian than the British police monitoring “”hate”” speech online.
My grandmother voted reliably Republican for 60 years. Of course, now that she’s dead, she votes Democrat.
How bad is it? I can go in to the registrar with her death certificate, and cannot un-enroll her.
The mayor was at her funeral … and he can’t un-enroll her.
Neither is an acceptable challenge to the absentee ballots filed on her behalf.
Eventually, voting will be recognized as continuing to put coins into a broken vending machine. And we’ll just have to knock that machine over.
It’s the bigotry and religious intolerance of those right-wingers towards the undead. Who are they to deny these poor unfortunates their fair share of the blood of the living? Is it any wonder that the conservatives do so poorly among the undead demographic?!